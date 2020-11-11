Sign of the times: Area HS athletes press on with college plans

“One of the big things about Paris that I really loved is Coach (Clay) Cox and Coach (Greg) May, they do a great job of developing their players and getting them ready to play beyond them,” Smedshammer said.

Bell and Wachtendorf were key members of the Lorena softball team that put together an 11-6 record mostly in tournament play while going up against a steady stream of bigger schools. But the spring sports shutdown kept the Lady Leopards from finding out just how for they could go.

Now Bell and Wachtendorf, both multitool players who can play in the middle infield or outfield, are eager to pick up where they left off last spring.

“I’m so excited and I can’t wait to see what we’re going to do this upcoming season and what we have to show,” Bell said.

The two Lorena players are also teammates in the Central Texas Buzz club. It was there that Wachtendorf first got the urge to pursue college softball.

“Ever since I was even able to play softball, I’ve always wanted to go to Baylor,” Wachtendorf said. “I was pretty young, probably around 9 or 10. Seeing all the older girls that were in Buzz get to go play, I knew that was what I wanted to do.”