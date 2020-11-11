Sign of the times: Area HS athletes press on with college plans

While COVID-19 has derailed seasons and altered how student-athletes train and compete in many ways, it hasn’t shut down the future.
Many Central Texas athletes proved that by signing National Letters of Intent in a variety of sports on Wednesday.
It started bright and early at Lorena High School, among other places, as four Leopards, representing three sports, signed their letters before the school day began.
Lorena softball players Autumn Bell and Ashlyn Wachtendorf signed with Temple College and Baylor, respectively. Lady Leopards guard Corbin Parnell inked a basketball letter to Hesston (Kans.) College, and Leopards multi-sport standout Ben Smedshammer signed a baseball letter with Paris Junior College.
For all four students, it represented the culmination of a lot of hard work and perseverance.
“I’ve known for a while, ever since I was a freshman I always dreamed of playing college basketball,” Parnell said. “But it didn’t become real until last year as a junior that I could actually pursue it. (Hesston) really wanted me so it made me feel special.”
Parnell, Bell and Smedshammer are all headed to two-year schools, meaning they will have more options coming up after a couple of seasons at the next level.
That was part of the appeal for Smedshammer.
“One of the big things about Paris that I really loved is Coach (Clay) Cox and Coach (Greg) May, they do a great job of developing their players and getting them ready to play beyond them,” Smedshammer said.
Bell and Wachtendorf were key members of the Lorena softball team that put together an 11-6 record mostly in tournament play while going up against a steady stream of bigger schools. But the spring sports shutdown kept the Lady Leopards from finding out just how for they could go.
Now Bell and Wachtendorf, both multitool players who can play in the middle infield or outfield, are eager to pick up where they left off last spring.
“I’m so excited and I can’t wait to see what we’re going to do this upcoming season and what we have to show,” Bell said.
The two Lorena players are also teammates in the Central Texas Buzz club. It was there that Wachtendorf first got the urge to pursue college softball.
“Ever since I was even able to play softball, I’ve always wanted to go to Baylor,” Wachtendorf said. “I was pretty young, probably around 9 or 10. Seeing all the older girls that were in Buzz get to go play, I knew that was what I wanted to do.”
It was an active day for Baylor softball signing Central Texas players. The Lady Bears also got an NLI from Crawford senior catcher Grace Powell, Midway twins Jenna and Caroline Rowatt, and Bosqueville’s Emry McDonough.
Midway had a total of six softball player sign to play college ball. Along with the Rowatt sisters, McKenley Clark signed with Abilene Christian, Maddie Pfleging signed with Arkansas-Monticello and Hannah Sterriker and Kaitlin Powers signed with Mary Hardin-Baylor.
The Midway softball program held its signing ceremony on Wednesday evening at the Hewitt Little League complex, the site where it all began for many of the players.
