Signing Day: Central Texas athletes headed near and far

Jones was mostly a basketball player before 2020, when he came out for football as a senior. Smith, who now works as an assistant athletic director for Waco ISD, pointed to that decision as a significant one, letting University’s younger athletes know that it sometimes pays to play multiple sports.

Jones was overcome with emotion as he signed his NLI.

“I’m just happy to make my mama proud,” he said, as the tears welled in his eyes.

Gonzalez was one of several Centex prospects snapped up by McMurry, an NCAA Division III program in Abilene. He was able to visit the campus, and just felt like it had a familiar feel to it.

“It seemed like they had everything together over there,” Gonzalez said. “They had a plan, they had a great atmosphere. I think the coaches welcomed me there, it was home. It reminded me back of pee-wee football, where it all started and all began. That’s what it felt like. It just felt like a culture that I could be around, surround myself with a group of guys, and build myself as a man as I continue on with my life.”

Each athlete’s signing was a singular, personal achievement. And yet like so many across Central Texas, the Trojans seemed happy that they could share it with their teammates, their “brothers,” as they called them.