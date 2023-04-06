LORENA — As slogans go, “Family” isn’t the most creative one in the world.

That’s fine with the Lorena girls’ soccer team, which has the word “Family” printed on the backs of their warm-up T-shirts. It doesn’t have to pop as an original concept. The fact is, they’ve embraced it and made it work.

“That’s pretty common around Lorena, a lot of teams embrace that,” Lorena head coach Noah Rolf said. “I’m certainly not the first one to put that on the shirt, by any means. I saw that when I came here, and I really wanted them to embrace that concept. We work together, and soccer is a sport where that certainly has to happen, when you have 11 folks on the field.”

Sister Sledge once sang, “We are family, I’ve got all my sisters with me.” That ditty may be a little before the Lady Leopards’ time, but they’re dancing forward with the idea nonetheless.

Call them Sister Sledgehammer, though, because Lorena doesn’t just crush their opponents’ spirits with campfire songs and sleepover parties. The Lady Leopards (21-3-3) are quite adept at both scoring goals and preventing them.

Entering Friday’s Region III-4A semifinal match against Little Cypress-Mauriceville in Katy, Lorena has blasted a total of 155 goals on the season, averaging 5.7 goals per match. Meanwhile, the Lady Leopards have allowed only 17, including a mere one in district play.

“We like to spread it around. A ton of our girls have scored,” said junior forward Gretchen Marek. “Whenever our forwards start scoring three goals, we start getting other people out there and getting everyone to score, because it’s so much fun to score, especially when you haven’t. You’ve got to celebrate after that, too.”

Nobody gets to party more than Marek. She’s far from the biggest player on the pitch, but her imprint on the field and the proceedings is gigantic. She’s adept at scoring with either foot or her head, and has thumped in more than 30 goals on the season, including 28 in district play alone.

Even taking into account Marek’s dynamic scoring ability, her teammate Madison Tigelaar said that their leader’s most valuable contribution is the way she teaches and encourages others.

“She has a lot of skill and has been playing a long time and she loves the sport,” Tigelaar said. “But, also, she coaches other people on our team and builds them up. A lot of the girls that didn’t know how to play are a lot better because of her.”

For certain drills and scrimmages in practice, Lorena will fire shots at a smaller goal, maybe a fourth the size of a normal soccer goal. It must make the Lady Leopards feel like the actual net is as wide as the ocean. They’ve had five matches of double-digit goals as a team this season and in their three playoff battles they’ve pushed 25 goals into the net.

But they don’t relax on the other side of the field. Lorena has produced so many clean sheets this year you start to wonder if the defenders are wearing Tide Pod earrings out there. On the season, they have 18 shutouts, including two in the postseason.

“We definitely have a strong defense,” Marek said. “We’ve had a couple of girls out just because of other school events and stuff, but we have a good center back, Catalina Turner, she definitely runs that back. You can’t get past her. If you do, well, she’s going to foul you. So, you’re technically not getting past her. We have a sophomore, Bailey Ragsdale, she’s definitely learning from Cat. And when we’re gone, she’s going to lead that.”

Asked about Marek’s assessment that she’ll bump you off the ball if necessary, Turner laughed. But she acknowledged that sometimes you have to get a little physical.

“I don’t go after the person, it’s always the ball,” Turner said. “Sometimes it does end up being that way, because once it’s a one-on-one you’ve got to make it more intense. That’s a must, especially back there, because you get all the pushing and all that. It comes down to that, sometimes.”

Lorena has never reached the UIL state tournament in girls’ soccer. It’s been close before, as the Lady Leopards lost to Lumberton in overtime in the regional final in 2019, when the current seniors were in the eighth grade. For this current generation of Lady Leopards, the third round of the playoffs had been their nemesis until they knocked off Giddings, 5-2, last week, to “break the curse,” said Marek.

Now they’re hungry for two more wins to extend their season another week. If they get past LCM — a team they defeated, 5-3, at a tournament in January — they’ll face either Bay City or Lumberton at 11 a.m. Saturday for a spot at state.

“I feel like all of us have been trying to get past the third round forever,” Tigelaar said. “We kept saying, if we get past the third round, when we get past it, we’re really going to try to go for it. I think everyone is really pumped up and wanting that even more now that we’ve gotten past the third round. We’re pretty driven to keep going.”

For the seniors, it’s the last go-round. Actually, the same holds true for Marek, who despite being in her third year of high school plans to graduate a year early and enroll at either Gardner-Webb (N.C.) University or Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) to both play soccer and study nursing.

The time these sisters have together is dwindling, so they plan to soak up every last minute of it.

“We’re really just a close team,” Tigelaar said. “Not that other teams here (at Lorena) have drama, but this team is always big on positive reinforcement. We try not to bicker or fight with each other. Usually we’re all working together really, really well.”

They try not to bicker, but obviously it happens sometimes. But in the end, they’re good at hugging it out.

“It can get a little rough sometimes, a bunch of high school girls together,” said Turner, laughing. “We work through it, and after that I think it just makes us stronger. It really is like a family.”