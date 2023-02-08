A six-pack of China Spring football stars from the Cougars’ state championship team gained first-team all-state honors on the Texas Sports Writers Association/Blue Bell Class 4A All-State Team.

The Cougars, who went 15-1 and won their second straight Class 4A Div. I title, were represented by offensive tackle Colby Hale, receiver Tre Hafford, kicker Thomas Barr, defensive linemen Jaylen Trotter and Greg Salazar, and utility back Tristan Exline as first-team honorees.

Hafford was among the most prolific receivers in the state, with 95 catches for 1,439 yards and 14 touchdowns. Hale anchored the Cougar line as a two-year starter who surrendered only one sack all year. Barr, nicknamed Mr. Automatic, nailed 10 of 12 field goals on the season, including game-winners against Stephenville in the regular season and against Boerne in the state final.

Defensively, Salazar went for 140 tackles, including 10 for losses, while Trotter racked up 139 stops and six sacks. In addition to scoring 18 touchdowns on offense, Exline totaled 144 tackles, four pass breakups and three interceptions.

China Spring quarterback Cash McCollum was one of two Central Texas standouts to nail down second-team all-state honors, along with Connally running back Kiefer Sibley.

Hillsboro linebacker Ezrian Emory was a third-team all-state selection.

Area players who made the honorable mention list were Hillsboro’s Jayden McGurder, Connally’s Issac Perez, Jamarie Wiggins and Kobe Black, and Gatesville’s Lawson Mooney and Kyle Shafer.

Carthage quarterback Connor Cuff won Offensive Player of the Year, while Cuero linebacker Sean Burks was the Defensive Player of the Year. Cuff passed for 4,033 yards with 52 touchdowns and only four interceptions in leading Carthage to a 16-0 record and the 4A Division II state title. Burks had 257 tackles, 36 of them for losses. He had 16 quarterback pressures for the 13-2 Gobblers, who lost to Wimberley in the Division II semifinals.

Carthage’s Scott Surratt was the Coach of the Year. That’s his ninth such honor, tying Gordon Wood’s record.

The Class 5A all-state team will be announced Thursday, followed by the 6A team on Friday.

Texas Sports Writers Association/Blue Bell Class 4A All-State Team

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Guards – Keystone Allison, Carthage, 6-5, 270, sr.; Will Hutchens, Lindale, 6-4, 275, sr.

Tackles – Colby Hale, China Spring, 6-1, 240, sr.; Bryce Rasmussen, El Campo, 6-2, 273, sr.

Center – Jacob McLaughlin, Boerne, 6-2, 285, sr.

Wide receivers – Tre Hafford, China Spring, 6-1, 185, sr.; Dre’lon Miller, Silsbee, 6-2, 190, jr.; Braden Baize, Boerne, 5-11, 180, sr.

Tight end – Hector Contreras, Seminole, 6-0, 185, sr.

Quarterback – Connor Cuff, Carthage, 6-4, 200, sr.

Running backs – Rueben Owens, El Campo, 6-0, 200, sr.; Isaiah Ross, Kilgore, 5-10, 185, sr.; (tie) Landon Thigpen, Godley, 5-10, 160, jr.; Rickey Stewart, Chapel Hill, 6-0, 185, soph.

Fullback – Aden Rascoe, Lampasas, 6-1, 200, sr.

All-purpose – Ilonzo “Duece” McGregor, Chapel Hill, 5-10, 160, sr.

Place-kicker – Thomas Barr, China Spring, 6-0, 165, sr.

Defense

Linemen – Jaylen Trotter, China Spring, 5-6, 175, sr.; Greg Salazar, China Spring, 6-1, 270, sr.; Keltyn Raymond, Glen Rose, 5-10, 215, soph.; (tie) Carlon Jones, Bay City, 6-3, 270, jr.; Caleb Hamby, Boerne, 6-3, 190, sr.

Linebackers – Sean Burks, Cuero, 5-11, 205, sr.; Hutson Hendrix, Boerne, 5-10, 215, soph.; Brandt Patek, Cuero, 6-2, 210, sr.; Javin Cash, Canyon, 6-0, 215, sr.

Secondary – Skylar Rubio, Calallen, 5-10, 170, sr.; Houston Hendrix, Boerne, 6-3, 200, sr.; Keddrick Harper, Carthage, 6-1, 160, sr.; Jekerrian Roquemore, Carthage, 5-11, 170, sr.

Punter – Tate Thrasher, Columbia, 6-1, 185, sr.

Utility – Tristan Exline, China Spring, 6-0, 200, sr.

Kick returner – Adan Santoyo, Bridgeport, 5-10, 180, sr.

Offensive player of the year – Cuff, Carthage

Defensive player of the year – Burks, Cuero

Coach of the year – Scott Surratt, Carthage

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Guards – Hamish Mpofu, Celina, 6-5, 345, sr.; Gage Spencer, Port Lavaca Calhoun, 6-3, 265 sr.

Tackles – Caden Romo, Wimberley, 6-4, 250, jr.; Dyllan Drummond, Chapel Hill, 6-4, 275, jr.

Center – Mason Butchee, Stephenville, 6-1, 260, sr.

Wide receivers – Noah Paddie, Carthage, 5-9, 160, sr.; Drew Coleman, Godley, 6-1, 180, sr.; (tie) Jamarion Carroll, Wichita Falls Hirschi, 6-1, 180, sr. Cuyler Cramer, Seminole, 6-2, 175, sr.

Tight end – Camden Raymond, Glen Rose, 5-11, 210, jr.

Quarterback – (tie) Cash McCollum, China Spring, 6-3, 212, jr.; Jaxon Baize, Boerne, 5-11, 185, sr.

Running backs – Elijah Huff, CC West Oso, 5-11, 185, sr.; Kiefer Sibley, Connally, 5-10, 185, jr.; (tie) Tycen Williams, Cuero, 5-11, 180, sr.; A’Marion Peterson, Wichita Falls Hirschi, 6-1, 210, sr.

Fullback – Eric Powell, Wichita Falls, 5-8, 180, fr.

All-purpose – D’onte Zeno, Hamshire-Fannett, 5-10, 170, jr.

Place-kicker – (tie) Diego Gutierrez, El Campo, 6-1, 195, jr.; Patricio Maldonado, Wichita Falls, 5-7, 170, sr.

Defense

Linemen – Quinten McCarty, Brownwood, 6-1, 247, jr.; Victor Shaw, Pleasant Grove, 6-4, 245, sr.; Poasa Utu, Kennedale, 6-2, 210, sr.; Javian Frazier, Wichita Falls Hirschi, 5-10, 205, jr.

Linebackers – Deiontae Merry, Carthage, 6-0, 200, sr.; Caden McKenzie, Glen Rose, 6-3, 205, sr.; Jayron Williams, Silsbee, 6-1, 235, sr.; (tie) Jimmy Vazquez, Greenwood, 5-8, 185, sr.; Jayce Krauskopf, Pleasanton, 6-1, 215, sr.

Secondary – Jamarion Evans, Center, 6-0, 171, sr.; Zaylon Stoker, Kilgore, 6-0, 170, jr.; Quinton Hall, Nevada Community, 6-0, 175, sr.; Ivy Kelley, Wichita Falls, 5-9, 175, jr.

Punter – Jace Adams, Sweetwater, 6-1, 170, jr.

Utility – Damion Moore, Lake Worth, 5-9, 175, sr.

Kick returner – Lorenzo Johnson, Madisonville, 6-0, 175, jr.

THIRD TEAM

Offense

Guards – Davin Zurovetz, Lago Vista, 6-0, 300, jr.; (tie) Dawson Hall, West Plains, 6-1, 225, jr.; Ayden Guerra, Somerset, 6-1, 260, sr.

Tackles – Casey Poe, Lindale, 6-5, 280, jr.; (tie) Kyle Weghorst, Cuero, 6-1, 275, sr.; Matthew Welch, Lake Worth, 6-5, 290, sr.

Center – Kourtney Ellis, Dallas Carter, 6-3, 320, sr.

Wide receivers – Nathan Baker, Randall, 5-9, 150, sr.; Jamel Hardy, Dallas Lincoln, 6-3, 189, sr.; (tie) Jaydon Smith, Ingleside, 6-0, 165, jr.; Jonathan Brown, Anna, 6-1, 210, sr.

Tight end – Kaden Ford Alvarado, 6-2, 180, sr.

Quarterback – (tie) Evan Bullock, Anna, 6-4, 212, sr.; Blake Flowers, Seminole, 6-2, 188, sr.; Hudson White, Glen Rose, 5-11, 185, sr.

Running backs – Kaden Dixon, Center, 6-2, 190, jr.; Nate Palmer, Decatur, 5-11, 185, jr.; (tie) Kaeden Landry, Dallas Carter, 5-10, 185, jr.; Shastin Golden, Davenport, 5-10, 180, sr.

Fullback – Connor Starr, Livingston, 5-10, 215, sr.

All-purpose – Rohan Fluellen, Gilmer, 6-1, 178, sr.

Place-kicker – (tie) Tanner Tipton, Lumberton, 5-9, 155, jr.; Rance Purser, Greenwood, 5-8, 165, sr.; Mauricio Diaz, Brookshire Royal, 6-0, 185, sr.

Defense

Linemen – Braelyn Ward, Gilmer, 6-0, 315, sr.; Peyton Christian, Kilgore, 6-0, 290, sr.; Jeff Runion, Aubrey, 6-6, 235, sr.; Jacob Vincent, Celina, 6-3, 220, sr.

Linebackers – Cameron Gould, Wichita Falls, 6-0, 195, sr.; Ezrian Emory, Hillsboro, 5-6, 160, soph.; Beau Barton, Van, 6-3, 205, sr.; Bryan Bejarano, Monahans, 5-10, 170, sr.

Secondary – Brody McClure, Decatur, 6-0, 180, sr.; Bodee Mausser, Glen Rose, 5-11, 170, sr.; Everson Strain, Aubrey, 5-10, 180, sr.; Landon Wright, Sunnyvale, 6-0, 190, sr.

Punter – Blake Flowers, Seminole, 6-2, 188, sr.

Utility – (tie) Isaiah Garcia, Fort Stockton, 6-1, 185, sr.; Tyson Hancock, Smithville, 5-10, 175, sr.

Kick returner – Tyson Berry, Chapel Hill, 5-8, 175, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Offense

Guards – Ace Bostick, Van, 6-1, 315, jr.; Colten Green, Wichita Falls Hirschi, 6-1, 303, sr.; Slade Haresnape, Athens, 6-6, 305, sr.; Erick Walker, CC West Oso, 5-10, 215, sr.

Tackles – Matthew Balderas, Wichita Falls Hirschi, 6-0, 230, jr.; Rikter Connally, Seminole, 6-7, 290, sr.; Justin Flores, Kilgore, 6-0, 210, sr.; Phillip Gallegos, Somerst, 6-7, 320, sr.; Ryan Gambino, Godley, 6-2 265, jr.; Isaac Gray, Brownwood, 6-2, 280, sr.; Gabe Hernandez, Lumberton, 6-3, 285, sr.; Caden Hess, Aubrey, 6-4, 275, sr.; Keviyan Huddleston, Chapel Hill, 6-5, 235, sr.; Braydon Nelson, Kilgore, 6-3, 255, jr.; Rhett Patterson, Canyon, 6-0, 212, sr.; Carter Traynor, Davenport, 6-7, 325, sr.

Centers – Gerardo Cantu, Somerset, 6-0, 220, sr.; Ethan Hall, Godley, 6-2, 225, sr.; Tater Hicks, Kaufman, 6-2, 270, sr.; Cruz Rojas, Fort Stockton, 6-3, 275, sr.

Running backs – Konlyn Anderson, Brownwood, 5-11, 205, sr.; Johnny Ball, Wimberley, 6-1, 215, sr.; Devrin Brown, Krum, 5-10, 190, sr.; Jambres Dubar, Anna, 6-1, 210, sr.; Braxton Garmon, Kaufman, 6-2, 210, sr.; Diego Garza, Orange Grove, 5-5, 145, soph.; Gabe Gayton, Celina, 5-10, 195, sr.

Cameron Lyles, Kennedale, 6-0, 190, sr.; Kevin Martin, Silsbee, 5-10, 175, sr.; Tate Maruska, Stephenville, 5-9, 170, jr.; Murry Moore, FW Dunbar, sr.; Bobby Ross, Lubbock Estacado, 6-3, 215, soph.; Ethan Santos, Devine, 5-9, 175, jr.

Quarterbacks – Demetrius Brisbon, Chapel Hill, 6-1, 175, soph.; Byron Eaton, Dallas Lincoln, 5-9 155, jr.; Preston Escobar, Decatur, 5-10, 185, sr.; D’Vonne Hmielewski, Sealy, 5-10, 180, sr.; Aidan Jakobsohn, Ingleside, 6-0, 165, jr.; Cheno Navarrette, Monahans, 5-9, 170, jr.; Lucas Powell, Lumberton, 5-10, 180, jr.; Bowen Stobb, Lago Vista, 6-0, 170, sr.

Wide receivers – DaShawn Adams, Brookshire Royal, 6-1, 185, sr.; Jacob Emmers, Anna, 5-10, 170, jr.; Jamarion Evans, Center, 6-0, 171, sr.; Brady Fuselier, Lumberton, 6-3, 180, sr.; Berend Kahlden, Lago Vista, 6-2, 190, sr.; Devin McCuin, Jacksonville, 6-0, 190, sr.; Colten Schmid, La Vernia, 5-7, 145, jr.; Jacques Spradley, Jarrell, 6-3, 192, jr.; Brailen Trawick, Rusk, 6-1, 160, sr.

Tight ends –Aaron Bonilla, Devine, 6-3, 220, jr.; Damian Darajal, Hidalgo, 6-0, 190, sr.; Eric Edison, Ingleside, 6-2, 250, sr.; Sloan Hubert, El Campo, 6-2, 248, sr.; Kyle Shafer, Gatesville, 5-11, 170, sr.

Place-kickers – Marlon Gavarrete, Lago Vista, 5-11, 165, sr.; Amel Hadzisabic, Randall, 5-11, 160, sr.; Kadern Lorick, Celina, 5-10, 170, sr.; Gage Tumlinson, Wimberley, 5-6, 150, sr.

All-purpose – Luke Medina, Calallen, jr.

Defense

Linemen – Stephen Brock, Dallas Carter, 6-4, 227, sr.; Logan Camarillo, Devine, 6-2, 253, sr.; Hornell Cloubou, 6-5, 220, sr.; Logan Dewald, Sinton, 6-0, 230, sr.; David Garcia, Lago Vista, 6-1, 240, sr.; Dawson Hall, West Plains, 6-1, 225, jr.; Jaden Hubble, Orange Grove, 6-3, 200, jr.; Brock Jackson, Lumberton, 6-4, 230, jr.; Lance Jackson, Pleasant Grove, 6-6, 250, soph.; Seth Jordan, Gilmer, 6-2, 225, sr.; Jayden McGruder, Hillsboro, 6-0, 250, soph.; Jacob Palladino, Aubrey, 5-10, 195, sr.; Issac Perez, Connally, 6-0, 250, jr.; Landun Taylor, Navarro, 6-4, 190, jr.

Linebackers – Seth Barnes, Orange Grove, 6-0, 220, jr.; Damian Carbajal, Hidalgo, 6-0, 190, sr.; Luis Cervantes, Andrews, 5-11, 215, sr.; Justin Cryer, Brookshire Royal, 6-2, 220, sr.; Sam Cuevas, Caddo Mills, 5-10, 174, sr.; Brody Eddins, Decatur, 6-3, 205, sr.; Joel Garcia, El Campo, 5-11, 180, sr.; Connor Green, Krum, 5-10, 190, sr.; Jude Hernandez, Calallen, 6-0, 195, soph.; Chance Jones, Brownwood, 5-11, 190, sr.; Jaxon Lawdermilk, Andrews, 6-0, 235, sr.; Taiwan Ledbetter, Dallas Carter, 6-0, 225, sr.; CJ Miller, Anna, 6-0, 220, jr.; Hunter Posas, Raymondville, 6-0, 170, sr.; Tyler Ramirez, Sinton, 5-10, 185, sr.; Jack Riser, Wimberley, 6-1, 190, sr.; Daveon Ross, Chapel Hill, 6-1, 210, jr.; Justin Thompson, La Vernia, 6-0 195, sr.

Backs – Brandon Bennett, Dallas Carter, 5-11, 160 jr.; Kobe Black, Connally, 6-1, 190, jr.; DeeOndric Green, Lubbock Estacado, 5-10, 160, jr.;Tyson Hancock, Smithville, 5-10, 175, sr.; Emmanuel Ibanez, Dumas 5-10, 165, sr.; Lance Jamison, Caddo Mills, 6-4, 192, sr.; Darryn Landrum, Seminole, 6-1, 160, sr.; La’Darian Lewis, El Campo, 6-1, 180, jr.; Devin McCuin, Jacksonville, 6-0, 190, sr.; Kaden McFadden, Pleasant Grove, 5-11, 175, jr.; Lawson Mooney, Gatesville, 5-9, 160, jr.; Anthony Nava, Hidalgo, 5-11, 170, jr.; Lane Patek, Wimberley, 5-10, 170, sr.; Carson Rea, Lumberton, 5-11, 180, sr.; Bravion Rogers, La Grange, 6-1, 185, sr.; Nick Schwarzlose, Navarro, 6-0, 190, jr.; Tyler Wilkins, Huffman-Hargrave, 6-0, 180, sr.; Jamarie Wiggins, Connally, 6-1, 185, sr.

Utility – Dyllan Angeley, Snyder, 6-4, 190, sr.; Jacody Miles, Iowa Colony, 5-7, 165, soph.; Oliver Miles, El Campo, 6-2, 180, jr.; Haden Wernecke, Sealy, 5-8, 180, sr.

Punters – Perry Cole, Palestine, 6-2, 230, jr.; Andrew Knebel, Jarrell, 6-2, 180, sr.; Rance Purser, Greenwood, 5-8, 165, sr.; Hayden Miller, Orange Grove, 6-2, 180, sr.; Payton Poston, Stephenville, 6-1, 190, sr.

Kick returners – C.J. Davis, La Grange, 5-11, 170, sr.; Dadrian Franklin, Kilgore, 5-10, 165, sr.; Ethan Helton, Lago Vista, 5-11, 170, sr.