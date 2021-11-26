Slippery Melissa ushers out La Vega, 41-14

McKINNEY — Tempo can sometimes cause confusion, and there was plenty of both on display in McKinney Friday night.

Fourth-ranked Melissa wasted no time between plays jumping out to a big lead and eventually defeating No. 9 La Vega, 41-14, ending the Pirates’ season in a third-round playoff matchup in Class 4A Division I.

The Cardinals (11-2) routinely snapped the ball within seconds of the preceding play being blown dead, catching La Vega out of position the first two drives of the game, both scores. Quarterback Sam Fennegan found wideout Matthew Sanford alone down the sideline for a 52-yard touchdown after the senior put a slick juke move on a Pirate corner. It ended a quick-scoring drive that lasted just over a minute. And after the Pirates punted, Fennegan used his legs from 26 yards out and the Cardinals were up 14 before anyone could even blink.

La Vega’s defense did step up for a few possessions, though, giving enough time for Pirate quarterback Robert Prescott to find Mekhi Rice for a La Vega score.

The positivity didn’t stick for long, as Melissa added two more scores in the second quarter, another deep pass from Fennegan and a short run by Gunnar Wilson.