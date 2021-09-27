Small packages hide big bang: Centex area loaded with elite 1A, 2A volleyball

Here in Central Texas, in those places where the population is sparse, the net profits are immense.
Or to put it in a simpler, maybe less poetic way: We’ve got some really, really good small school volleyball programs around here.
Crawford has reigned as one of the premier Class 2A programs for some time. Under Jeff Coker’s astute guidance, the Lady Pirates have made five state tournament appearances since 2013, winning a pair of state championships in 2017 and 2019.
But in addition to Crawford, which is again ranked No. 1 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association 2A/1A Top 25, the state rankings might as well be infused with Dr Pepper and Skittles, because they feature plenty of Centex flavor. Bosqueville is ranked No. 2 overall and carries a perfect 29-0 ranking on the season under second-year head coach Marian Kelso. Plus, four other area teams dot the Top 25 — Bremond at No. 8, Blum at No. 14, Frost at No. 17 and Valley Mills at No. 22.
That means roughly 25 percent of the state’s elite Class 1A and 2A volleyball teams are nestled in the Centex region. That’s not even counting the likes of Abbott, which went 47-12 in the 2019-20 seasons, Wortham, which has five 30-win seasons since 2014, and Live Oak, a private school stalwart which won a TAPPS 2A state title as recently as 2017.
So, what gives? Why do the little schools stand so tall on the volleyball court around here?
“I think it’s growing because we finally have a lot of kids who are reaching out to us and they’re starting it younger,” said Bosqueville’s Kelso. “Used to, it would just be basketball and softball. But now they’ve started up a youth summer league over here that will go play different places. I think it’s just starting to catch on. It’s not just Midway and China Spring having the success anymore. It’s kind of fanned out to everywhere else.”
Crawford has represented the small-school gold standard in Central Texas for a while. The Lady Pirates routinely challenge themselves against Goliaths in the Class 6A and 5A ranks during their nondistrict schedule, and they’ve slayed plenty of those giants over those years.
But Crawford’s Coker said that it’s a benefit to his team when other area 2A and 1A programs excel, too. Better competition forces you to step up your own game, he said.
“Anytime you can a super-competitive district game, it’s always a plus,” Coker said. “It’s hard when you go for so long without getting a competitive match. So to have a challenge like that tomorrow (against Bosqueville) should be really good for us. I think we’re ready, and we’ll see what happens.
On the 1A level, few programs can match the plum credentials of Blum. Lauren McPherson’s Lady Cats have reached the state tournament in three of the past four seasons, and like Crawford they challenge themselves with a demanding nondistrict schedule against big-city metro teams.
Whatever classification it might be, everyone wants to see premier matchups. Central Texas offers up a humdinger on Tuesday when top-ranked Crawford (29-6) and No. 2 Bosqueville meet for the first time this season in District 12-2A play.
After 29 straight wins to open the season, Bosqueville knows it won’t be easy to get to No. 30, given Crawford’s rich talent and precise execution. The Lady Bulldogs will be without one of their starting middle blockers due to injury, but Kelso said she appreciates the attitude her players are taking — a kind of “whatever it takes” approach.
“They’re willing to make the best showing possible,” Kelso said. “It can be intimidating going against Crawford, but we had a good practice today, we had to make some more adjustments and everything. … Our girls really didn’t have that (nervous) attitude today, which is great.”
Crawford has one player sidelined as well, but the Lady Pirates are “as healthy as we’ve been all year,” Coker said. Like Bosqueville, the Lady Pirates are looking forward to Tuesday’s showdown.
When you’ve got good on good, it’s fun for everyone.
“When people you’re around are successful at something, it makes everybody go, ‘Hey, we want to do that, too,’” Coker said. “So, maybe their kids start playing a little more and start caring a little more and before you know it, they’ve got a good program as well.”