Small packages hide big bang: Centex area loaded with elite 1A, 2A volleyball

“I think it’s growing because we finally have a lot of kids who are reaching out to us and they’re starting it younger,” said Bosqueville’s Kelso. “Used to, it would just be basketball and softball. But now they’ve started up a youth summer league over here that will go play different places. I think it’s just starting to catch on. It’s not just Midway and China Spring having the success anymore. It’s kind of fanned out to everywhere else.”

Crawford has represented the small-school gold standard in Central Texas for a while. The Lady Pirates routinely challenge themselves against Goliaths in the Class 6A and 5A ranks during their nondistrict schedule, and they’ve slayed plenty of those giants over those years.

But Crawford’s Coker said that it’s a benefit to his team when other area 2A and 1A programs excel, too. Better competition forces you to step up your own game, he said.

“Anytime you can a super-competitive district game, it’s always a plus,” Coker said. “It’s hard when you go for so long without getting a competitive match. So to have a challenge like that tomorrow (against Bosqueville) should be really good for us. I think we’re ready, and we’ll see what happens.