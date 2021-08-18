Small schools, big lines: Crawford, Bosqueville excel at trench warfare

One of the first classroom drills you learn in school is how to form a single-file line.
At several smaller Central Texas schools, the lines aren’t just straight, they’re sturdy.
One of the chief reasons schools like Bremond and Chilton and Mart forge winning paths year after year is that they consistently excel in trench warfare. These schools have a history of producing elite, feisty offensive lines. They may be small schools — represented by the occasional wiry lineman who looks more suited to play receiver — but they understand that in order to have a big season, you’ve got to get it done up front, on the line.
Two of the more consistent lineman academies in Central Texas are district rivals Crawford and Bosqueville. The Pirates and Bulldogs may produce as many Super Centex-quality blockers, per capita, as any school in the area. Not surprisingly, they tend to win a lot, too.
But why is that? What makes Bosqueville and Crawford such a lineman gold mine?
Well, it starts by stressing that it matters.
“You’ve got to sell that the position they play is vital to the team,” said Crawford head coach Greg Jacobs. “I’ve been coaching offensive line since 1985. When I first started coaching in Belton, Texas, I was a skill guy in high school and I got a chance to coach the skill positions my first year. And then Coach (Dick) Stafford said, ‘OK, you and Coach (Glen) West, y’all are flipping.’ Now I’m coaching offensive and defensive line. I’m going, ‘What? You can’t do that to me!’ But I fell in love with the fact that these guys get no glory, but they do all the hard labor each and every play. So, I wanted to make it special.”
Across the county at Bosqueville, Bulldogs head coach Clint Zander carries a great deal of respect for linemen, because he once was one. Zander starred both ways on the line at Riesel before going on to become an all-conference defensive tackle at Stephen F. Austin University, playing for the Lumberjacks from 1993-97.
“It’s something I take a lot of pride in, being a former lineman,” Zander said. “That group of guys are really special. They’re a little weird. But as a group, they understand each other. It’s five people, but they really have to work as one unit. Not a lot of positions in football are like that.”
Still, if all it took to build a set of bruising blockers was an acknowledgment of their importance, every team would have one. The coaches at both Bosqueville and Crawford excel at instructing the technique of the position.
There may be a lot of pushing and shoving involved, but for a lineman, the muscle that’s being stretched the most is the brain. This is a thinking man’s job, almost as much as the quarterback.
“There’s a lot that needs to happen inside your head,” said Bosqueville center Noah Finnell. “From the center’s point of view, you’re reading the defense, you’re seeing it, you’re calling which way the backers are going. The better you know your plays, the better you’re going to run them. If you can memorize everything and help read the defense as well as know your plays, it helps you execute a lot better. The smarter you are, probably the better technique you’ll have.”
Crawford center Jacob Mitchell put it this way: “You’ve got to be the smartest and the quickest, and the most aggressive.”
Notice that he didn’t say you had to be the biggest. In Class 2A, some of your linemen might not ever really look like a lineman. You’re never going to go 270 across the board.
To wit, these are actual listed sizes of some of the linemen on Crawford’s roster: 5-10, 150; 5-11, 180 and 5-7, 170.
“We stress the fact that we’re smaller than most everybody we play,” Jacobs said.
To compensate for that lack of mass, the Pirates focus on the physics of the position. They concentrate on leverage. You can end up standing over top of someone as long as you get under them at the snap of the ball.
“You don’t have to be the biggest player,” said Crawford lineman Lanie Fisher. “If you’re aggressive and you know what to do, you can get the job done. It doesn’t matter how big or small you are.”
Said fellow Pirates lineman Eli Abel, “(We make up for our size by) being disciplined, getting low and getting our thigh pads coached how we’re supposed to be.”
Yes, “pad level” may be the lineman’s favorite two-word catch phrase. If it’s not that, it’s probably “weight room,” or possibly “pizza buffet.”
Bosqueville faces similar challenges to Crawford from a size standpoint. But the Bulldogs believe that just because the other guy across the line of scrimmage may be bigger than you doesn’t mean he’s tougher, or stronger. The Bulldogs take pride in their overall strength. They sent five athletes to the state powerlifting meet earlier this year, including multiple linemen.
“I think it’s our competitiveness, and how fierce we are with each other. We might not be the biggest, but we’re going to hit the hardest,” said Bulldog senior Jagger Summa, who didn’t allow a single sack in the 2020 season.
Since this is Class 2A, virtually everyone carries both an offensive and defensive position. Two-way players are common. (So are linemen who may have to ditch out of halftime to play tuba in the band.)
But, really, you’re more than just a two-way player, you’re a three or four-way player. Crawford’s Jacobs said the Pirates “double train” each of their offensive linemen. One may be both a quick guard and a quick tackle. Another may be a center and a right guard.
It’s that whole break-glass-in-case-of-emergency idea.
“With the numbers, you have to double train, because injuries are going to happen,” Jacobs said. “We try to work at least three centers, so we’re prepared in case we have issues like that. So, we double train quite a bit. We’ve always done that here. It’s kind of been a staple here. I don’t just play one spot, I play a number of spots. But I understand how to play those spots.”
When you first pick up a football in the backyard, you probably don’t dream about being a blocker. But it’s still a fun position, these linemen insist. Several of the 15 linemen the Trib interviewed at Crawford and Bosqueville said that they enjoy competing with one another to see who can serve up the most pancakes, those defender-flattening blocks that create the widest, most runner-friendly holes around.
The block that clears the way for the touchdown is as much a part of the highlight reel as the touchdown itself.
“I like to get a good pancake on somebody or just see one of my running backs break out for a big play,” Bosqueville’s Summa said. “That’s always what hypes me up.”
Think about it. The offensive lineman may have the best job on the field. Nobody wants to hit or tackle him. They’re trying to get around him to hit someone else. But he gets to administer all the hitting he could possibly want.
“When you get a double team or drive that guy back, you push them down to the ground, it just feels so good after that,” said Crawford’s Logan Borkowski. “Getting holes and blowing up linebackers and stuff.”
It’s not a glory position. Most linemen will play their entire careers and never come close to scoring a touchdown. Everyone talks about the guy who rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns, not the guy who delivered five pancake blocks in clearing the way for that ball carrier.
However, in successful programs like Crawford and Bosqueville, they’ve fostered a culture where linemen earn respect.
“Whenever we get a good trap block or a good hole opens up, our running back will come right back to thank us,” Crawford lineman Tyler Baize said.
When he coached in West Texas, Jacobs came across an organization for high school linemen called the “Forgotten Five.” He liked that phrase so much he put it on a T-shirt and gave it to his linemen, in an ironic sort of way, to show them that they indeed were not forgotten, even if felt that way.
Put it like this: Not everyone is the actor. Somebody has to man the curtain and the sound board and the lights. Somebody has to work the crew.
“So I tried to make it special. They are a ‘forgotten five,’” Jacobs said. “I tell these guys each and every year that our offense goes by our line, our line play dictates how effective we are, that’s the principle. I think our skill guys realize the importance of the offensive line and they make an effort to commend them anytime things turn out well. So, I just sell the fact that it’s important, and that drives us. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be successful.”
Knowing that the way to a big man’s heart is through his gullet, Bosqueville likes to reward its linemen with sweet treats. Zander said he’ll give those guys candy from time to time. He also mentioned that last year’s quarterback Luke Bradshaw would bring the linemen cookies.
And while they don’t (often) grab the headlines, sometimes they at least make the fine print.
“The main thing I try to do is every week in the paper, try to get their names in the paper (in the Trib’s Central Texas Honor Roll), if they’ve had a good game,” Zander said. “They don’t get that opportunity very often. So, if they can open up the paper on Sunday morning and see their name, that means a lot to those guys.
“They all understand, because I preach to them on Day One, you’re not going to get the glory. And that’s OK. But we have that 100-yard, 200-yard rusher or that 200-yard passer, know that that’s because of you.”
Football hasn’t changed. Linemen are never going to grab the type of attention that the skill positions gather — those stat-stuffing quarterbacks, running backs and receivers. The only time most of them will ever sniff the end zone is when they’re in a goal-line set, crashing into someone so the back can belly flop his way to six points.
But they matter. Of course they matter. Their significance may have been best captured by this quip from Bosqueville’s Jacen Stanford.
“Without the linemen, there’s no game,” he said. “It might as well be flag football.”