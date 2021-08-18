Small schools, big lines: Crawford, Bosqueville excel at trench warfare

Across the county at Bosqueville, Bulldogs head coach Clint Zander carries a great deal of respect for linemen, because he once was one. Zander starred both ways on the line at Riesel before going on to become an all-conference defensive tackle at Stephen F. Austin University, playing for the Lumberjacks from 1993-97.

“It’s something I take a lot of pride in, being a former lineman,” Zander said. “That group of guys are really special. They’re a little weird. But as a group, they understand each other. It’s five people, but they really have to work as one unit. Not a lot of positions in football are like that.”

Still, if all it took to build a set of bruising blockers was an acknowledgment of their importance, every team would have one. The coaches at both Bosqueville and Crawford excel at instructing the technique of the position.

There may be a lot of pushing and shoving involved, but for a lineman, the muscle that’s being stretched the most is the brain. This is a thinking man’s job, almost as much as the quarterback.