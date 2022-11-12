 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Smithville 24, Gatesville 14

From the Centex high school football: Complete playoff coverage series
HUTTO — The Hornets rallied, but couldn’t complete the comeback, and fell to Smithville in the Class 4A Div. II bi-district playoffs.

Gatesville fell behind 24-0 before coming back, but the Hornets closed out the year at 7-4.

The Tigers put the pressure on early with a 17-point first quarter. Derrick Roberson scored the first TD on a fourth-down run from the 35 yard line in which he broke several tackle attempts on his way to the end zone. Barely two minutes later, Smithville scored on another 35-yard play, with Roberson connecting with Jackson Hancock on the pass.

Smithville stretched the gap to 24-0 by halftime as Roberson hit Hancock on a 26-yard scoring strike in the second quarter.

Gatesville finally broke up the shutout midway through the third quarter. Smithville fumbled, the Hornets recovered and then cashed in on Mason Mooney’s 1-yard dive into the end zone. Then in the waning seconds of the third, Adrian Smith delivered a pick-six for the Hornet defense to close the gap to 24-12.

Facing a stiff wind when trying to punt in the fourth quarter, Smithville took a safety to bring the margin to 10 points, but that’s as close as the Hornets would get.

It connects communities in Central Texas in a way nothing else can. It’s a melting pot. It’s a town hall meeting. It’s a family reunion. It’s high school football. / Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
