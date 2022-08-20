So, what now Midway? Panthers preparing to return to form

Bye-bye, District of Doom.

Hello, parity? A return to playoffs? A homecoming to the standard brand of football that led to 12 straight district championships?

That’s certainly part of the goal for the Midway Panthers, who went 1-9 in Shane Anderson’s first year leading the program. Entering year two, Anderson and his team are working toward building Midway into what it once was, and then make it even better.

“Last year was below standards as far as Midway football goes. The last two years have been below standards,” Anderson said. “I think getting out of that district with Duncanville, DeSoto and Cedar Hill definitely gives you some encouragement, but at the same time, you're going to jump into a league with Harker Heights, Temple, Bryan, Hutto, Pflugerville Weiss, Copperas Cove, that anybody can win on any given night. And so our kids need to understand that once we get to that district schedule, that we've got to come to play each and every night.”

Certainly, shifting from 11-6A to 12-6A will give Midway a reset and perhaps some parity, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be challenges. The Panthers will face three schools who were bi-district finalists in Bryan, Harker Heights and Hutto as well as two area finalists in Temple and Weiss. But before entering district play, the Panthers will look to stay healthy against a tough non-league slate, taking on former DOD foe Mansfield in the season opener, followed by traditional power Odessa Permian, Vandergrift and 25th-ranked Rockwall Heath.

“I think the biggest deal is being consistent and improving each day and each week,” Anderson said of this season’s outlook. “We have a very, very tough non-district schedule. We would like to win those non-district games but at the same time, we understand that those non-district games have no bearing over our team goals. Which our first goal is to be a playoff football team, second goal is to win a district championship, third goal is to practice on Thanksgiving and fourth goal is to play in December.

"So, we understand that those four non-district games have no bearing on our district implications, our playoff implications.”

More than leaving a district that seemed impossible to win, the main difference for Midway is that the Panthers feel like a team now — they’re building a brotherhood. According to senior defensive end Nicolas Wells, learning to communicate and building trust were key factors in the growth of the team.

“Communication really is just the biggest key,” Wells said. “Last year, playing those hard teams, it wasn’t that we couldn’t beat them, it was just the communication, the leadership that wasn’t coming together. We didn’t come together as a team, and I feel like we’re more of a team now.

"When things got hard last year, we just all got mad at each other. We didn't believe in each other. We didn't trust each other. Trust is another big, big part of this right now. We just had to learn how to trust. Trust our coaches, trust everybody that's supporting us, trust ourselves, trust our teammates, and I think that if we just trust each other, we’ll be pretty good.”

Wells, along with juniors Jace White and Parker Evans, will be leading the charge defensively, while senior Garrett Morphis will be one of returners on the offensive line. It may sound like a platitude, but games success comes with strength up front.

“I really like our offensive and defensive lines. I know it's a coaching cliché, ‘It starts up front,’ but it really does,” Anderson said. “I think our strongest part of our team right now is our offensive line. I think they do a really nice job of coming to work every day and being ready to go. I think it's fair to say they were probably our worst part of the team last year.”

A strong O-line will bode well for senior quarterback Reid Tedford, who threw for 1,045 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He’ll have weapons on the ground and in the air in Dom Hill (880 rushing yards, eight touchdowns) at running back and Junior Thornton (924 yards, nine touchdowns receiving) at wide receiver.

Midway has the tools to see improvement in Anderson’s second year at the helm, and the head coach sees very little reason as to why they can’t be back in contention for a title soon enough.

“We want to get Midway football back to what it was,” Anderson said. “These kids, this community, this school district, this administration want Midway football to be great. We have the best facilities in Central Texas. We have the best kids in Central Texas. There’s no reason that those two together can’t be a really, really good program.”