In Central Texas, the softball stars at night shine big and bright on the all-state team.

Five area players earned first-team honors on the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Softball Team, while multiple others were recognized as second-team, third-team or honorable mention selections.

In Class 2A, three players from state semifinalist Crawford were named to the first team — pitcher Kenzie Jones and outfielders London Minnix and Addie Cox. They were joined on the 2A first team by area players Kennedy Guardiola of Riesel and Kacee Yezak of Bremond.

Three Centex players made the 2A second team in Crawford shortstop Savanna Pogue, Frost third baseman Brynna Banks and Bremond outfielder Sadi Kasowski. Riesel’s Kyleigh Benton, Dawson’s Tattum Hill and former Mart player Layla Oliver were third-team honorees.

Honorable mention selections from the Centex area in 2A included Bremond’s Braydi Wilganowski, Riesel’s Landri Pick, Dawson’s Rylee Hawkins and Bruceville-Eddy’s Tayce Baker.

In Class 3A, West’s Keegan Mayhue was a second-team all-state pick, while Troy’s Miah Corona and West’s Maddie Honea were third-team selections. Honorable mention picks from the area were Teague’s Kaylee Cuevas and Troy’s Izzy Garcia.

Robinson freshman infielder Lexi Rosillo shone in her varsity debut, and was rewarded with a second-team selection in Class 4A. Her freshman teammate, pitcher Raelynn Van Zee, made the honorable mention list.

On the 5A team, Lake Belton was represented by first baseman Madison Lux (second team), shortstop Casey Schultz (third team), utility Shelby Schultz (third team) and pitcher Zakayia Frederick (honorable mention).

CLASS 6A

Coach of the Year: Laneigh Clark, Pearland

Player of the Year: Abigail Gutierrez, Pearland

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Abigail Gutierrez, Pearland; Finley Montgomery, Denton Guyer; Arlette Hernandez, La Joya

Catcher: Braelyn Daniels, Ridge Point

First base: Sadie Ryan, Midland

Second base: Kennedy Drafton, Pearland

Third base: Avery Jefferson, Denton Guyer

Shortstop: Raegan Jones, Alvin

Utility: Jordyn Merrett, Wylie

Outfield: Kasidi Pickering, Atascocita; Alannah Leach, The Woodlands; Paris Johnson, Lake Ridge

DP/DH: Adelyn Hall, Willis

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Peyton Tanner, Brazoswood; Avery Hoang, Lake Ridge; Cameron Timmons, Southlake Carroll

Catcher: Erin Perez, Deer Park

First base: Jai-Lynn Flores, Dripping Springs

Second base: Jenna Joyce, Royse City

Third base: Trinity Allen, Bridgeland

Shortstop: Paislie Allen, Lewisville

Utility: Haley Hughes, Brazoswood

Outfield: Hailey Golden, Pearland; Moriah Polar, Shadow Creek; Gabby Leach, The Woodlands

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Sydney Jackson, Bridgeland; Abby Mangrum, Royse City; Laci Peskey, Waller

Catcher: Kiara Wiedenhaupt, The Woodlands

First base: Gabriele Simmons, Harker Heights

Second base: Kaylynn Jones, Denton Guyer

Third base: Scarlett Poore, Lake Ridge

Shortstop: Taylor Anderson, Dripping Springs

Utility: Larisa Perez, Copperas Cove

Outfield: Tia Warsop, Lake Ridge; Haylie Stum, Bridgeland; Kiley Huffman, Alvin

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Sadie Beck, Keller; Neveah Brown, Harker Heights; Savannah Carter, Klein Collins; Natalie Moreaux, Mansfield Legacy; Amira Rodriguez, San Benito; Kylie Wilson, Deer Park; Jordan Cox, Dripping Springs

Catcher: Abby Ptak, Altin; Jozanna Montes, San Benito; Raigan Brannon, Lake Ridge; Kadin Vire, Waxahachie

First base: Kaelyn Zusi, The Woodlands; Kiley Sanchez, San Benito

Second base: Bethany Aguilar, San Benito

Third base: Bryanna Fuentes, Deer Park; Rhilynn McCoy, Atascocita

Shortstop: Kassidy Chance, Lake Ridge; Sophie Smith, Klein Oak; Kristyn Whitlock, Pearland; Jade Uresti, Ridge Point

Outfield: Chayne Allen, Bridgeland; Campbell Smith, Westlake; Lorelei Graham, Deer Park; Mazlyn Heyer, Willis; Tahya Pitts, Denton Guyer; Elyssa Ruvio, San Benito

CLASS 5A

Coach of the Year: Michelle Rochinski, Lake Creek

Player of the Year: Ava Brown, Lake Creek

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Ava Brown, Lake Creek; Haley Carmona, New Braunfels Canyon; Jensin Hall, Frisco Heritage

Catcher: Dee Dee Baldwin, New Braunfels Canyon

First base: Madilynn George, Leander Rouse

Second base: Madalyn Davis, Lake Creek

Third base: Danae Lopez, Amarillo

Shortstop: Alexis Lusk, Lubbock Monterey

Utility: Tatem Pendergraft, Amarillo

Outfield: Haley Vestal, New Braunfels Canyon; Denae Vasquez Dickson, Colleyville Heritage; Cassandra Sanchez, El Paso Chapin

DP/DH: Madeline Haun, Smithson Valley

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Abigail Young, Northwest; Sidne Peter, Santa Fe; Gracie Ream, College Station

Catcher: Dakota Farmer, Leander Glenn

First base: Madison Lux, Lake Belton

Second base: Emma Zabornek, Frisco Lone Star

Third base: Samantha Riley, Frisco Heritage

Shortstop: Maddie McKee, Lake Creek

Utility: Alyssandra Garcia, McAllen

Outfield: Carmen Uribe, Lake Creek; Kylee Lansbury,Amarillo; Fatima Hernandez, E. Paso Chapin

DP/DH: Lindsey Dubberly, Hallsville

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Lindsye McConnell, Colleyville Heritage; Reagan Rios, Longview; Grace Ann McDonald, Whitehouse

Catcher: Ryan Trevino, Austin Crockett

First base: Amaya Starks, Abilene

Second base: Emma Zabornek, Frisco Lone Star

Third base: Makayla Menchue, Hallsville

Shortstop: (Tie) MaKayla Rougely, Pine Tree; Casey Schultz, Lake Belton

Utility: Shelby Schultz, Lake Belton

Outfield: Kirstyn Jones, Frisco Lone Star; Alyssa Garcia, Mesquite Poteet; Laney Schroeder, Pine Tree

DP/DH: Kaira Netzel, Frisco Heritage

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Zakayia Fredrick, Lake Belton; Della Jasinski, Brenham; Anays Perez, Lubbock Monterey; Jaelynn Duke, Huntsville; Tessia Guzman, Amarillo

Catcher: Giada Farias, McAllen; Alexis Perales, Colleyville Heritage; Kalee Rochinski, Lake Creek

Shortstop: Ahna Vanmeter, Frisco Heritage; Destan Burks, Red Oak

Utility: Aaliyah De Jesus, Mesquite Poteet

CLASS 4A

Coach of the Year: Teresa Flores Lentz, Corpus Christi Calallen

Player of the Year: Hadi Fults, Bullard

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Hadi Fults, Bullard; Jordyn Thibodeauz, CC Calallen Macey Jones, Decatur

Catcher: Hollie Thomas, Liberty

First base: Melaney Granados, Dumas

Second base: Kyndall Witt, Spring Hill

Third base: Alaunah Almaraz, CC Calallen

Shortstop: Megan Geyer, CC Calallen

Utility: Cadence Chambliess, Godley

Outfield: Bailee Stack, Liberty; Chayse Freeman, Decatur; Anberlin O’Dell, Canyon Randall

DP/DH: Maddie Moise, Burnet

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Makala Smith, Needville; Delaney Gray, Spring Hill; Ava Hernandez, Alice

Catcher: Chloe Constantino, Levelland

First base: Brooke Boyd, Burkburnett

Second base: Lexi Rosillo, Robinson

Third base: Brylee Merrick, Monahans

Shortstop: Kate Bubela, El Campo

Utility: Baylee Sales, Mabank

Outfield: Saydi Mandez, Levelland; Deeandra Maldonado, Alice; Keona Wells, El Campo

DP/DH: Chandi Johnson, Columbia

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Mya Cherry, Aubrey; Brynli Dunkin, Aubrey; Katy Sanders, Hamshire-Fannett

Catcher: Aaliyah Chairez, Dumas

First base: Gabriella Chapa, Alice

Second base: Ryanne Murphree, Decatur

Third base: Reese Evans, Liberty

Shortstop: Kennedy Dodson, Gainesville

Utility: Jasmine Gallegos, Jacksonville

Outfield: Havannah Holmes, Kaufman; Journey Denton, Burnet; McKinley Daniels, Pampa

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Avery Holland, Fredericksburg; Brooklyn Brannen, Bullard; Chloe Ellis, Gateway Prep; Natalee Gray, Burkburnett; Hilary Barnet, Devine; Jamie Burch, Sinton; Alyssa Castillo, Community; Raelynn Van Zee, Robinson

Catcher: Camryan Guthrie, Burnet; Audryna Almarez, CC Calallen; Cristela Trevino, Alice

First base: Abby Mosley, Decatur

Second base: Callie Bailey, Bullard; Keeli Fuller, Aubrey

Shortstop: Kirstin Malone, Bullard; Tamia Cherry, Aubrey; Merigrace Cantu, Alice; Janessa Martinez, Zapata; Sarah Boudreaux, Rusk

Utility: Lauren Garcia, Canyon Randall; Natalie Coronado, Levelland; Kai Hudson, Mabank

Outfield: Hailee Cooper, La Grange; Mattye Moore, Spring Hill; Reagan Dyer, Pampa; Ciara Valadez, Alice; Katelynn Lewis, Columbia; Tessa Smith, Carthage

CLASS 3A

Coach of the Year: Alexander Orosco, Coahoma

Player of the Year: Hannah Wells, Coahoma

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Hannah Wells, Coahoma; Madi Doty, Grandview; Cambree Oakes, Rains

Catcher: Mia Clemmer, Coahoma

First base: Bella Jeter, Grandview

Second base: Taylor Reyes, Santa Gertrudis Academy

Third base: Mickyna Lindsey, Mildred

Shortstop: Adi Mireles, Santa Gertrudis Academy

Utility: Kinsley Birdwell, Hooks

Outfield: Ella Amsden, Hallettsville; Emma McKinney, Hughes Springs; Sydney Shiller, Jourdanton

DP/DH: Madison Lewis, Hooks

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Larkin Daniels, White Oak; Lilly Waddell, West Rusk; Alexis Warncke, East Bernard

Catcher: Piper Morton, West Rusk

First base: Izzy De Los Santos, Santa Gertrudis Academy

Second base: Kylie Tullous, Jacksboro

Third base: Abby Howell, Bushland

Shortstop: Jaley James, Grandview

Utility: Keegan Mayhue, West

Outfield: Alexxis Moreno, Santa Gertrudis Academy; Avery Songer, Rains; Baylor Wright, Coahoma

DP/DH: Shae’Leigh Johnson, Hughes Springs

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Caydin Blackmon, Grandview; Hailey Sralik, Jourdanton; Trinity Oden, Queen City

Catcher: Londyn Carroll, Eastland

First base: Miah Corona, Troy

Second base: Brenna Turbeville, Queen City

Third base: Olivia Bauerschlag, Grandview

Shortstop: Maddie Honea, West

Utility: Harleigh Rawls, Orangefield

Outfield: Sydney Mann, Grandview; Camryn Milam, Tatum; Sydney Linn, Holliday

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Makayla Calvio, Coahoma; Taylor Gillispie, Troup; Addison Lindemann, Holliday; Kaylee Cuevas, Teague; Izzy Garcia, Troy

Catcher: Riley Lowrey, Hughes Springs; Kylie Grafa, Grandview; Lily Garcia, Troy; Emma Knight, Rains

Second base: Madison Heller, Hughes Springs; K.K. Moore, Grandview; Charlee Sanches, Orangefield

Third base: Presley Kilgore, Rains; Kinley Marek, Holliday

Shortstop: Lynzee Hague, Rains; Mikyla Shires, Shallowater; Yanyah Acevedo, Tatum

Utility: Shelby Seaberry, Jacksboro; Lacy Fletcher, Arp

Outfield: Shae Lang, Coahoma; Avery Rodriguez, Coahoma; Marti Lewis, Grand Saline; Karsyn Williamson, Troup; Kaedyn Lee, Coahoma; Hannah Zachary, Hallettsville; Zoey Greenwood, Hooks; Gracie Cates, Edgewood

CLASS 2A

Coach of the Year: Roger Maupin, Weimar

Player of the Year: Mattison Buster, Como-Pickton

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Mattison Buster, Como-Pickton; Reagan Wick, Weimar; Kenzie Jones, Crawford

Catcher: Emalee Duniven, Hamlin

First base: Rylee Vancura, Shiner

Second base: Kennedy Guardiola, Reisel

Third base: Reaghan Carlson, Thorndale

Shortstop: Laylonna Applin, Stamford

Utility: Jaycee Yezak, Bremond

Outfield: London Minnix, Crawford; Carisa Fernandez, Floydada; Addie Cox, Crawford

DP/DH: Kaelyn Williams, Weimar

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Trinity Hawkins, Hawkins; Emma Follis, Stamford; Kaylee Blackledge, Center Point

Catcher: Paeden Vincik, Shiner

First base: Taylor Smith, Weimar

Second base: Hannah Fisbeck, Weimar

Third base: Brynna Banks, Frost

Shortstop: Savanna Pogue, Crawford

Utility: Katie Allen, Latexo

Outfield: Sadi Kasowski, Bremond; Dani Zavala, Floydada; Isabelle Adrian, Ganado

DP/DH: Judah Van Rijn, Como-Pickton

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Kyleigh Benton, Riesel; Cadence Yocom, Ralls; (tie) Skylar Ramos, Riveria Kaufer; Ella Hudson, Italy

Catcher: Paige Pavlu, Weimar

First base: Tattum Hill, Dawson

Second base: Brinley Ramirez, Shiner

Third base: Kylie Helmcamp, Weimar

Shortstop: Analise Perez, Floydada

Utility: Haylee Clevenger, Booker

Outfield: Izzy Reeves, Weimar; Layla Oliver, Mart; Emily Patterson, Stamford

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Bethany Grandgeorge, Beckville; Macy Kolancy, Ganado; Chani Sonntag, Cooper; Landree Martin, Groveton; Braydi Wilganowski, Bremond; Lauren Springfield, Shiner; Alexia Sanchez, Refugio; Sidney Castillo, Woodsboro

Catcher: Addison Monk,Como-Pickton; Mattie Wilkie, Granger; Brynlee Berend, Alvord; Kinley Cate, Italy; Hailey Allen, Woodsboro

First base: Sarah Corley, Como-Pickton; Raelynn Johnson, Thrall; Jaxyn Bures, Ganado

Second base: Ashlyn Jarosek, Thrall; Kayla Nobles, Overton; Ireland Sutton, Italy

Third base: Gracie Thompson, Como-Pickton; Alison Yohn, Union Grove; Macey Cooper, Italy; Chloe Gresham, Ganado; Tonya Rodriguez, Woodsboro

Shortstop: Kyndal Fitts, Linden-Kildare; Kaylor Freeman, Refugio; Samantha Gonzalez, Hamlin; Landri Pick, Riesel; Adelynn Siegel, Shiner; Madisyn Weempe, Ganado

Utility: Lauren Woodard, Latezo; Rylee Hawkins, Dawson; Sonora Flowers, Honey Grove; Marianna Silva, Junction

Outfield: Jordyn Warren,Hawkins; Natalie Nicol,Latexo; Charles Padilla, Italy; Chadriana Callis, Refugio; Melissa DeLeon, Refugio; Tayce Baker, Bruceville-Eddy; Christyana Tully, Woodsboro

CLASS 1A

Coach of the Year: Sammy Winders, Hermleigh

Player of the Year: Summer Smith, Hermleigh

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Summer Smith, Hermleigh; Jessi Sumpter, Neches; Rexie Sanders, Borden County

Catcher: Kayla Looper, D’Hanis

First base: Hallie Kunz, Medina

Second base: Brette Kate Behrens, Borden County

Third base: Peyton Burrell, D’Hanis

Shortstop: Lindsey Mauppin, Dodd City

Outfield: Lexi Greenwood, Hermleigh; Alysha Gacia, D’Hanis; Haley Carpenter, Borden County

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Kaylee Tolar, Chester

Catcher: Kenzie White, Borden County; Autumn Turner, Medina

First base: Kacie Trimble, Neches; Dallie Miller, Borden County

Second base: Sarah Murphy, Hermleigh; Jolie Frosch, D’Hanis

Third base: Azariah Sosa, Borden County

Shortstop: Joely Jenkins, Neches

Outfield: Kinsley Barnes, Chester; Callie Edwards, Borden County