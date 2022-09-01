Something to play for: Connally hungry for more than a first-round playoff exit

The school day has just finished and the rain is falling steady as the Connally Cadets begin to warm up for practice.

They’re some days removed from a 65-20 win against Mexia. But that’s behind them now. They’ve got bigger fish to fry.

Connally is playing No. 4 La Vega this week.

“It got canceled last year,” said senior linebacker Daiylon Richardson. “We’re going to be ready to play this year for sure.”

La Vega has kind of had Connally’s number. The last time the Cadets played the Pirates was in 2020, a close contest they lost, 13-10. That was two years after their previous matchup in 2017, which ended a 42-2 La Vega victory on Connally’s turf.

At the end of the 2020 season Connally saw its head coach Shane Anderson leave for Midway and Terry Gerik step into the slot. The transition was fairly smooth considering that most of the staff remained. For Gerik, it was just a new experience.

“It was a little bit of a learning experience,” Gerik said. “Had to figure out how to manage my time every day, and I’m getting a little bit better at that. And luckily, I’ve got some coaches around that can help me with some of that. They’re veteran coaches, and so that really helped.”

The first year under Gerik wasn’t a rebuild or anything of the sort. The Cadets made the playoffs with a 3-2 district record, their two losses coming against eventual state champion China Spring and perennial contender Salado. But then the season came to an end in the first round of the playoffs with a close 23-20 loss to Jasper. Connally finished 4-6 for the second straight year.

Connally definitely wanted more than a first-round exit.

“We had a lot (of motivation). It hurt when we lost in the first round so I feel like, this year we have something to play for,” said junior defensive tackle Issacc Perez.

Connally is famished this year, starving for a much deeper playoff run.

With China Spring moving up a division, Connally’s main competition at the moment is Salado. The Eagles were bi-district finalists last season with a 7-4 record and their only district loss attributed to the state champs at China Spring. Salado started this season under new head coach Tom Westerberg with a 53-17 win over Fredericksburg.

“I think our team is really motivated to win the district championship,” Gerik said. “A little bit different landscape we’ve got this year. We’ve still got some really good teams in our district and looking at our non-district schedule, our kids understand that it should prepare us for district play. We have a tough non-district schedule. And we’ve got it like that for a reason.”

Connally already pushed past Mexia. Now it has La Vega, which put up a 34-7 win over then-No. 10 Kennedale. After that the Cadetls will have to face Cameron Yoe, China Spring, Brownwood and Springtown.

But the Cadets are putting in the reps and they have the college-level talent that can get the job done on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Jelani McDonald, a proven athlete on the hardwood, is looking at a future with Oklahoma State — as a defensive back. In the season opener against the Blackcats, he was responsible for four touchdowns, one of which came on a pick-six on defense, as well as recording two sacks against his counterpart.

There is also Kobe Black at wide receiver and defensive back, who’s fielding several offers, and Kiefer Sibley at running back, who will no doubt make himself known throughout the season. Maximizing that talent is a challenge that Gerik and his staff embrace, but it comes second to the team’s effort as a whole.

“It’s something we look at every weekend. You know, can we get a one on one matchup with somebody whether it’s blocking somebody, whether it’s a route that we’re running with somebody,” Gerik said. “That’s always fun, but it doesn’t matter how many athletes you have if you don’t have a full team.

“You don’t have 11 guys on that field that can get accurate and get their job done, none of that matters. We are blessed to have some talent but we also have some other kids that are just day in and day out hard workers. And that’s what makes a full team.”