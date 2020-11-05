Sorting it out: High school football playoff scenarios from 1A-4A

High school football season marches on.

Even as culture as we know it has shifted during the national and state response to the COVID-19 pandemic, football players and coaches and bands and fans have shown up every Friday night at stadiums for this unique Texas ritual.

The end of the regular season (for some) and the beginning of the playoffs will look a little bit different, but those things have arrived nonetheless. Back in July, the University Interscholastic League allowed schools in Classes 1A through 4A to begin practice and their seasons as originally scheduled in August, while holding back 5A and 6A to a post-Labor Day start.

Now 1A and 4A have reached the end of the regular season as of Friday night. Central Texas 6A and 5A schools Midway, Waco High, Temple, Belton and University are still playing district games and will be for a few more weeks.

So depending on which school you follow, it could be survive and advance time (check your local listings).

For many, Friday night’s games could decide a playoff spot or a district championship or somewhere in between. In other cases, districts shifted their schedules to make sure they left some wiggle room and have therefore completed the regular season.