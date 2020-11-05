Sorting it out: High school football playoff scenarios from 1A-4A

High school football season marches on.
Even as culture as we know it has shifted during the national and state response to the COVID-19 pandemic, football players and coaches and bands and fans have shown up every Friday night at stadiums for this unique Texas ritual.
The end of the regular season (for some) and the beginning of the playoffs will look a little bit different, but those things have arrived nonetheless. Back in July, the University Interscholastic League allowed schools in Classes 1A through 4A to begin practice and their seasons as originally scheduled in August, while holding back 5A and 6A to a post-Labor Day start.
Now 1A and 4A have reached the end of the regular season as of Friday night. Central Texas 6A and 5A schools Midway, Waco High, Temple, Belton and University are still playing district games and will be for a few more weeks.
So depending on which school you follow, it could be survive and advance time (check your local listings).
For many, Friday night’s games could decide a playoff spot or a district championship or somewhere in between. In other cases, districts shifted their schedules to make sure they left some wiggle room and have therefore completed the regular season.
If you find this confusing, don’t be alarmed. That just means everything is normal for this time of year. Here’s a district-by-district guide:
District 5-4A Division I
This district has wrapped the regular season. La Vega, the only Central Texas team in the loop, finished second behind Midlothian Heritage. The Pirates will host Fort Worth Western Hills in bi-district at 7:30 on Nov. 13.
District 5-4A Division II
Hillsboro, the lone Centex representative here, has clinched the fourth-place playoff berth going into the Eagles’ bye week. Hillsboro will play at seventh-ranked Caddo Mills at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12 in bi-district.
District 7-4A Division II
Mexia clinched the district title by defeating Bullard last week. Blackcats coach Triston Abron was hustling to set up a neutral site playoff game on Wednesday, but that was made difficult by a playoff picture that has yet to get straightened out in 8-4A D-II. Mexia plays at Canton on Friday in a game that has no bearing on the district standings.
District 9-4A Division II
This district wrapped last week and most of the teams will have a bye week on Friday. Sixth-ranked Salado won the district title. Connally finished second with last week’s overtime win over China Spring, which grabs the third-place playoff seed. Gatesville made the playoffs as the fourth seed by virtue of the Hornets’ win over Jarrell last week.
District 7-3A Division I
The point spread could possibly be a factor here on Friday night. West has second place locked down, unless the Trojans lose at Maypearl by 17 points or more. If that happens, Maypearl takes second place and West finishes third. Second-ranked Grandview has clinched the district title.
District 8-3A Division I
Rivals Teague and Fairfield play for a playoff spot on Friday. Technically, Fairfield could still get into the playoffs with a loss as long as the Eagles stay within three points. But barring that spread, Fairfield can grab the third-place playoff seed with a win. If Teague wins, the Lions will go to the playoffs as the fourth-place team. Fourth-ranked Malakoff has won the district title, while Groesbeck has clinched second place.
District 11-3A Division I
This one is complicated. Here’s what we know:
Lorena and Rockdale are both 4-1 going into the final regular season game. Lorena plays at Rockdale and the winner will be the district champion.
Troy plays at Academy, where the winner will go to the playoffs.
Cameron Yoe and Caldwell are out of the playoff picture. McGregor has clinched a playoff spot, but that’s where the straightforwardness ends.
McGregor can finish anywhere from second to fourth, as can Troy. If Lorena doesn’t defeat Rockdale, the Leopards can finish second or third, depending on what happens in the Troy vs. Academy game and the McGregor vs. Caldwell game.
Bulldogs coach Mike Shields sent an email to the district coaches and the Trib that outlined eight different scenarios. According to Lorena coach Ray Biles, it checked out.
District 13-3A Division II
Clifton travels to Lexington for a play-in game. The winner takes the fourth-place playoff berth. The loser starts basketball season.
District 7-2A Division I
This loop has essentially wrapped. Crawford won the district title and finished the regular season after the Pirates game against Valley Mills was canceled this week. Bosqueville has clinched second place with a home game versus Hamilton remaining. Tolar and Rio Vista finished third and fourth, respectively.
District 8-2A Division I
Marlin hosts Italy in a game to decide the district championship and No. 1 seed in the playoffs. However, If Italy wins, Marlin would drop to the third-place playoff seed and play Bosqueville next week. Dawson has clinched a playoff spot and can move up to second if Italy defeats Marlin.
District 12-2A Division I
Rosebud-Lott, Bruceville-Eddy and Moody are out of playoff contention.
District 8-2A Division II
Meridian is out of playoff contention.
District 10-2A Division II
Mart wrapped up the district title and a 9-0 regular season with a 78-6 pounding of Bremond on Saturday. Bremond plays Hubbard to decide the second and third playoff seeds on Friday, while Wortham plays at Chilton for the fourth-place playoff berth.
District 11-1A Division I
(Note: Only the top two teams from each district make the playoffs in 1A.)
Blum can win the district title by defeating Avalon on Friday. Similarly, Covington can lock up second place with a win over Milford. However, if Avalon defeats Blum and Covington wins, it creates a three-way tie for two playoff spots. Blum is still in good shape in the points standings in a three-way tie. If Blum wins, but Milford defeats Covington, that would create a three-way tie for the second-place berth. In that case, Covington has the points edge.
District 12-1A Division I
Abbott has wrapped up the district championship and an undefeated regular season after Gholson forfeited their game this week. Coolidge can clinch the second-place playoff berth with a win over Aquilla. However, If Aquilla wins by more than a touchdown it would create a three-way tie in which Penelope has the advantage in a points tiebreaker.
District 15-1A Division I
Jonesboro has won the district title and Lometa finished second to make the playoffs.
District 12-1A Division II
Morgan has won the district championship and Walnut Springs finished second to make the playoffs.
District 14-1A Division II
Dime Box plays at Oglesby to decide the district championship and second-place playoff berth.
