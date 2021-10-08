Sparks fly for No. 1 Live Oak in 83-36 win over No. 3 Vanguard

Midway through the first half, a light bank showered the field in sparks and went dark at Live Oak’s football field in downtown Waco Friday night. At the time, the Falcons trailed crosstown rival Vanguard 22-16.

The sparks apparently served as a spark, because once a temporary light tower was set up and the lights came back on, it was lights out for the visiting Vikings. Live Oak outscored Vanguard 67-14 from that point on to cruise to a 83-36 win.

The resounding senior-night victory was called one play into the fourth quarter, and moved the No. 1 Falcons to 7-0 (2-0 in district) on the year. Vanguard, No. 3 in TAPPS Division II, fell to 6-1 and 2-1.

Six-man is known for wide open fields, but Live Oak head coach Brice Helton said his team’s blocking, especially in the second half, was impressive.

“We constantly rep that in practice,” he said. “We tell them it is not the running backs’ job to elude the [defenders] all the time. It is part of what we have to do. Without our line, we do not move forward.”