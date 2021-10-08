Sparks fly for No. 1 Live Oak in 83-36 win over No. 3 Vanguard

Midway through the first half, a light bank showered the field in sparks and went dark at Live Oak’s football field in downtown Waco Friday night. At the time, the Falcons trailed crosstown rival Vanguard 22-16.
The sparks apparently served as a spark, because once a temporary light tower was set up and the lights came back on, it was lights out for the visiting Vikings. Live Oak outscored Vanguard 67-14 from that point on to cruise to a 83-36 win.
The resounding senior-night victory was called one play into the fourth quarter, and moved the No. 1 Falcons to 7-0 (2-0 in district) on the year. Vanguard, No. 3 in TAPPS Division II, fell to 6-1 and 2-1.
Six-man is known for wide open fields, but Live Oak head coach Brice Helton said his team’s blocking, especially in the second half, was impressive.
“We constantly rep that in practice,” he said. “We tell them it is not the running backs’ job to elude the [defenders] all the time. It is part of what we have to do. Without our line, we do not move forward.”
Following a 78-yard touchdown pass from Viking quarterback Walker Nall to Parker Goodrum that made the score 22-16, Live Oak began its march to wrestle away control of the game. First, Falcon quarterback Mason Peters found Riley Black for a 3-yard touchdown. Then, after stopping Vanguard on downs, Live Oak running back Justice Ishio raced 32 yards to put the Falcons up 30-22. From there, they never trailed again.
Ishio had a big night on both sides of the ball. He scored four touchdowns on offense and contributed an interception on defense.
“This was a join team effort,” Helton said, “but when you look at what Justice does on both sides of the ball … he’s explosive.”
Live Oak running back Eli Herman found the end zone four times as well.
Herman, Ishio, Black and Peters are all seniors. Experience and depth are definitely advantages the Falcons will have on most teams. It showed Friday against Vanguard. Live Oak lists 23 players on the roster, compared to 13 for the Vikings.
The win was important, because the Falcons have two trips to the Metroplex remaining on their schedule. Next week they take on Plano Coram Deo. Despite the lopsided victory, Helton believes the Falcons still have room for improvement.
“We’ve got a big, tough one coming up,” Helton said, “but this helps us know where we are at. It exposes some things we know we have to work on.”
Following a bye next week, Vanguard will look to get back in the win column. They also travel to Coram Deo in their next game Oct. 22.