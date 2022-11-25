Speedy Columbus sails past Yoemen, 48-14

BASTROP — It took only one play for Cameron Yoe to find out it needed to play at a different speed Friday night.

Columbus’ Ty’Vone Whitehead returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. It was called back, but it gave a glimpse of the damage the Cardinals’ playmakers could do, and their speed on both sides of the ball was too much for the Yoemen to handle in a 48-14 decision in the Class 3A Division I regional round at Bastrop ISD’s drizzly Memorial Stadium.

“They’ve got great team speed, and in normal conditions we have great team speed,” Cameron Yoe coach Rick Rhoades said. “We just didn’t show it tonight.”

JJ Hurd ran for 212 yards and two touchdowns, and Whitehead added 135 yards and two scores on the ground for Columbus (12-1), which will meet Franklin in the state quarterfinals. Columbus quarterback Adam Schobel threw for 88 yards and three scores — all of which went to fellow Schobels, two to John and one to Tommy — and an interception.

After Whitehead’s opening kickoff return was called back, the Cardinals went on a 15-play march. Most of that came with Columbus in a tight set and running straight at the Yoemen (9-4), but Schobel finished the march by rolling left and finding Tommy Schobel for a 5-yard touchdown to complete the drive, which took 7:17 off the clock.

Cameron Yoe picked up two first downs on its first possession and reached the Columbus 33. On the next play, Braylan Drake threw deep down the left sideline but into triple coverage, and Jordan Woods came down with the first of his two interceptions and returned it 62 yards to the Cameron Yoe 24.

That began a trend of the field remaining slanted in Columbus’ favor. Columbus’ average starting field position in the first half was the Cameron Yoe 44, while the Yoemen’s was their own 14.

“Unfortunately, a lot of that was self-inflicted,” Rhoades said. “We got a holding penalty, a false start, not snapping the ball and letting the time run out on the clock. A lot of it was self-inflicted, and that was disappointing.”

Columbus ran the ball six straight times, with Hurd taking the last of those for the final yard on fourth-and-goal, to make it a 14-0 Columbus lead on the first play of the second quarter.

The Cardinals needed only one play on their next drive, when Whitehead ran around right end and turned on the jets for a 50-yard touchdown. Columbus punched in one more score before the half on a 22-yard pass from Adam to John Schobel with 1:56 left.

The onslaught didn’t slow down in the second half, when Columbus scored on a 6-yard pass from Adam to John Schobel in the third quarter before Whitehead scampered for a 52-yard TD run and Hurd popped an 87-yarder to paydirt.

“We didn’t play very well, and I think we got to the point where attrition finally got us,” Rhoades said. “We were losing players as we’ve gone along, and kids were stepping up and playing well. We started two kids on defense that had played JV all year for us, and you can’t do that against a great team like Columbus.”

Cameron Yoe finally found the end zone in the fourth quarter on TD passes from Drake to Charlie Mayer from 61 yards out and a 2-yard strike to Trayjen Wilcox on the final play of the game.