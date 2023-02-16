Here’s a fish tale about two slippery swimmers originating from two different ponds, one large and one small. Ultimately, though, they’re both headed in the same direction.

That direction is the one pointed toward the wall, as they’re adept at zipping to that destination before any of the other fish in the water.

OK, they’re not so much fish as they are high school students, but the storyline still holds. Midway senior Carson Blair will get his shot at chasing a couple of state championships at the UIL Class 6A and 5A State Swimming and Diving Championships beginning Friday at the Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.

Essentially, Blair is pursuing something Bosqueville sophomore Hudson Bawduniak has already achieved. At last weekend’s Class 4A and Under State Meet in San Antonio, Bawduniak competed in a pair of events and seized gold in the 100-yard breaststroke.

If you’re surprised that Bosqueville even has a swim team, well, that’s a natural reaction. Keep in mind that Bawduniak is the swim team, a one-man pioneer blazing a trail for any future Bulldogs who might have an affinity for the water.

Bawduniak made his initial splash in competitive swimming when he was in the fourth grade. He didn’t really know what to expect, but as it turns out he took to it like, well, a duck to water.

“It was something I was naturally good at, so I just kind of progressed off of that. It was just something I really loved, because I excelled at it,” he said.

Most 2A schools don’t offer swimming, however. As Bawduniak enrolled in high school at Bosqueville as a freshman for the 2021-22 school year, the idea of ever winning a UIL state title seemed like a long shot unless he changed schools. Since transferring for athletic purposes is against UIL rules, that wasn’t an option.

But, to Hudson’s delight, Bosqueville ISD agreed to start a swim “team" just for him.

“We wanted to start a team and I was the only person at Bosqueville who was a swimmer competitively,” Bawduniak said. “We talked to the (school) board and we also talked to the head of athletics (Clint Zander), and they started it for me. It was perfect, it was amazing.”

Bawduniak trains at the Waco Family Y, as he is also part of the Sigma-Heat/Heart of Texas Aquatics club team. Going into this sophomore year, he knew what he needed to do in order to make a legitimate push at a UIL state title.

“Showing up every day,” he said. “I started going to the gym a lot more. I had to build muscle for this specific stroke, and I think it really paid off.”

Yeah, it paid off like a winning MegaMillions ticket. Bawduniak swam to a regional title in the 100-yard breaststroke, clocking 58.27 seconds, and also added a third-place finish in the 100 free (50.28) at regionals to qualify for state in both events.

Nobody who makes it to state wants to tread water. Bawduniak made sure he finished his season with a bang, as he powered past the field in the 100 breaststroke, getting to the wall in a winning time of 58.24. He also made the finals in the free, finishing seventh at 50.14.

“It was great, it was really nice,” Bawduniak said, when asked about that moment he clinched a state championship. “I loved the feeling. Obviously winning, that’s the best part of it. I don’t know how to describe the feeling.”

He still has two years of high school left, and obviously wants to get back to state next year to see if he can motor his way to more gold medals and personal records. But Bawduniak’s other dream for his final two years is more selfless.

He’d love nothing more if several other Bosqueville students took notice of his success and joined him in the pool.

“I’m really hoping for that,” Bawduniak said. “Maybe we can start a team. I’ve seen other teams that are 4A and below and they started with one kid, and then they grew into 15 or 20. And they started sending their entire team (to state).”

Speaking of team support, Blair found that from the very moment he came to Midway. Blair attended Smithson Valley near San Antonio for his first three years of high school. But then his family decided to move to the Waco area before this school year.

Midway head swim coach Dan Marlin first got word from the local Sigma-Heat club coach that a new swimmer was enrolling and wanted to join the Panthers. He passed the news along to his team captains, who actually reached out on their own as a welcoming committee for Blair.

“I told our guys, ‘Hey, we’ve got this new kid moving in, it’s his senior year, and that’s always a difficult thing to do,’” Marlin said. “And I think they reached out with a (direct message) on Instagram, they found out when he was moving and invited him to lunch. So they were really working to build the teammate relationships before the season, which is pretty cool.”

Blair discovered his prowess in the pool much the same way Bawduniak did, as a 9-year-old kid who just found something he excelled at and enjoyed.

“I was in the fourth grade and one day my mom was like, ‘You’re going to do summer swim.’ I did it and was pretty good at it, so I joined a club team a year later,” Blair said. “Then I did high school and got more and more competitive over the years.”

Blair is a bit more committed to the sport than the average letterman. That’s something that caught the eye of Marlin from the get-go.

“He is a very motivated and driven athlete, and does a lot of stuff on his own,” Marlin said. “A lot more than the average swimmer I’ve had, save for a few. He self-regulates his sleep and his diet, what he’s eating. He’s basically his own nutritionist. Then he just comes ready to work and give it 100 percent at practice every day.”

Remember Dory’s motto from “Finding Nemo?” That whole “Just Keep Swimming” mantra? That’s basically Blair’s life. Even if the scenery never changes — and even if it does — just keep swimming.

“Practice twice a day, morning and afternoon, and then I lift for an hour after the afternoon practice,” Blair said “Just tons of eating, over 6,000 calories a day. It’s just repetitive, very repetitive.”

All that repetition has made a difference. Entering this season, Blair took note of Midway’s school records and vowed to himself to find a way onto that board. After months of grinding, he got there at the most ideal juncture, the Region III-6A meet in Rockwall.

Blair powered to victory in the 100-yard freestyle, clocking in at 47.03 seconds, which broke a Midway program record that had stood since 2016. Then for good measure, Blair added a silver medal in the 200-yard individual medley, coming in at 1:56.36, to qualify for state in that event as well.

Blair is aiming to shave two or three seconds from his top time in the 200 IM, and as much as a second in the 100 free. That still might not be enough to win in Austin, given the shark-like competition on the 6A level. Nevertheless, Blair is racing to win.

“It’s 6A state, it’s a whole new ball game,” Blair said. “It’s a meet I’ve never been to, never one this big before. So, the training is over and the hard part is done, so at this point it’s just mindset. The last few weeks I’ve been training like I’m going to win state, even though that might not be the case. The goal is the top eight, at least.”

Blair hasn’t settled on his college choice, but wants to swim collegiately and continue to chase his dreams in the pool. He’s appreciative of the support system he found at Midway for this senior swan song. But he also recognizes that once the gun goes off, it’s all on him.

“As much as swimming is a team sport, to me it’s more of an individual sport,” he said. “The team is there supporting you all along the way, but in the end it’s just you and the water. That’s all that matters. The hard part is over, the training. At meets like state, in that moment it’s all you’ve got.”