Springman goal lifts Rockets to 1-0 playoff victory

Gatesville had more looks before the half, but the Rockets continued to be stingy and Matus continued to make important saves for the team.

The second half played out very similar to the first half with both teams continuing to be aggressive. Springman looked like she was about to score as she outran the defenders around her, but a collision at the goal stopped the building momentum.

It would not take long for Springman to showcase her speed again, this time maneuvering between multiple defenders and scoring the only goal of the evening.

“Her speed is just out of this world," Quiroz said. "It’s hard to stop speed, and that’s the element she brings to the game. She definitely created lots of opportunities for us and I’m glad she got her own goal. That was huge.”

Gatesville never gave up as they continued to give Robinson everything they could handle. When the dust settled and the time ran out, the Rockets walked away with a playoff victory.

“Really at this point it’s just about fine tuning what we’ve already done," Quiroz said. "We have a certain style and certain way we want to play. We’re not going to try anything new. We’re not going to try anything special. It’s just about having the girls physically ready.”

The Rockets have the weekend to get ready for the next round’s game that will take place on Monday or Tuesday. Robinson will play the Bellville-Smithville winner.

