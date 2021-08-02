Start it up: 1A through 4A football teams begin preseason workouts

Central Texas football players in UIL Classes 1A through 4A no doubt woke up Monday with one thing on their minds: the first day of practice.

Some programs hit the field soon after sunup, while other waited for the heat of the afternoon. A few schools have stuck to the traditional two-a-day structure while many have opted for one extended session.

Whatever the case, they all know the first Friday night of live action is less than four weeks away. It’s time to get ready.

“We have sophomore that are going to have to fill in some spots that don’t have that Friday night experience,” New Connally head coach Terry Gerik said. “But they know we’re counting on them. That’s part of the reason they’ve worked so hard this summer is they understand what we expect of them. They’re here. They’re working.”

Gerik and the Cadets officially began a new era on Monday. Earlier this summer, former Connally coach and Cadet alumnus Shane Anderson was hired to be the Midway Panthers’ next head football coach.

Connally already knew it was looking for a new on-field leader as 2020-21 Super Centex Athlete of the Year and Cadets do-it-all performer Kavian Gaither graduated and has moved on to Sam Houston.