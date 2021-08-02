Start it up: 1A through 4A football teams begin preseason workouts

Central Texas football players in UIL Classes 1A through 4A no doubt woke up Monday with one thing on their minds: the first day of practice.
Some programs hit the field soon after sunup, while other waited for the heat of the afternoon. A few schools have stuck to the traditional two-a-day structure while many have opted for one extended session.
Whatever the case, they all know the first Friday night of live action is less than four weeks away. It’s time to get ready.
“We have sophomore that are going to have to fill in some spots that don’t have that Friday night experience,” New Connally head coach Terry Gerik said. “But they know we’re counting on them. That’s part of the reason they’ve worked so hard this summer is they understand what we expect of them. They’re here. They’re working.”
Gerik and the Cadets officially began a new era on Monday. Earlier this summer, former Connally coach and Cadet alumnus Shane Anderson was hired to be the Midway Panthers’ next head football coach.
Connally already knew it was looking for a new on-field leader as 2020-21 Super Centex Athlete of the Year and Cadets do-it-all performer Kavian Gaither graduated and has moved on to Sam Houston.
The school might not have expected to have a new man in the athletic director/head football coach’s chair. But Connally moved quickly and hired Gerik, who had been the Cadets' offensive coordinator the last three seasons, at the end of June.
The Connally football players have responded well.
“I think our kids are real excited,” Gerik said. “We’ve had a great summer. It might be the best summer as far as the kids working as hard as they can in the last three years. They’ve been working extremely hard. The kids have been perfect around here.”
Midway, Waco High and University will begin varsity football practice on Aug. 9. They were part of a group of 5A and 6A programs that held after-school practice in the spring and are therefore slotted to begin preseason workouts a week later.
Anderson, while finishing up summer activities at Midway, was still thinking of his old charges on Sunday night.
“I want to wish my dudes @ConnallyCadets good luck tomorrow as you start your 2021 season!” Anderson tweeted. “Hope you boys have a great season. I love you, I am proud of you, You have what it takes! Have a great season!”
Other area coaches took to Twitter on Sunday to remind their players to hydrate leading into the opening of the preseason.
In Mart, the quest for another state championship began on Monday afternoon. Before that, Panthers head coach Kevin Hoffman marked the occasion on Twitter.
“Heading into my 31st season coaching football like my wife @JerryGillispie jumping out of a perfectly good airplane,” Hoffman tweeted with an accompanying skydiving photo. “Enjoy the journey. Good luck to all my coaching friends out there.”
Crawford was one of the school’s that went with the traditional two-a-day approach. The Pirates hit the field early, took a midday break and came back for film study and another session on the field. Crawford coach Greg Jacobs said when the Pirates get into the full-contact stage of practice, the afternoon will continue to be a shorts, T-shirts and helmets run through.
This week’s start of practice contrasts with the setting a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a long list of safety protocols that the UIL required schools to follow. The availability of COVID-19 vaccines has lessened the emphasis on those protocols, at least as practice begins. None of the coaches that spoke to the Trib said they were requiring athletes to get vaccinated.
Instead, the focus is again more concentrated on football. Last year’s seniors are gone, creating opportunities for the next group.
“We’re going to have some younger kids on the field, but they’re athletic and we’ve got to coach them up and get ready to go,” Gerik said. “The kids are excited and they’re ready to go.”