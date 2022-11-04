State cross country: Gatesville's Carlo Martinez seizes silver; Hamilton girls win team title

ROUND ROCK — It wasn’t gold, but you’d better believe silver is a precious metal (and a precious medal) for Gatesville’s Carlo Martinez.

The Hornets senior blazed to a second-place finish at the Class 4A boys’ race on Friday at the UIL State Cross Country Championships at Old Settlers Park. Martinez completed the 5,000-meter race in a time of 16:00.30, behind only champion Angel Sanchez of Fort Worth Diamond-Hill Jarvis, who clocked in at 15:47.50.

Martinez capped off an incredible senior year that featured four victories, two second-place finishes and a sixth-place effort at the Round Rock McNeil meet, which featured a bevy of Class 5A and 6A runners.

Carlo’s sister Vania Martinez continued her fine season with a 12th-place finish in the Class 4A girls’ race. The sophomore clocked 12:13.00 in the 3,200-meter race.

In the category of “happy to get the chance,” China Spring senior Hadley Phillips finished 107th in the field after earning a surprise late entry. Phillips received a call from China Spring athletic director Josh Gregory the afternoon before that one of the individual regional qualifiers from Region III was unable to compete, and Phillips could race as a replacement if she wanted. She naturally seized that opportunity, closing her cross country career as a three-time state qualifier.

Midway senior Reeve Tarter claimed 16th overall in the boys’ 6A race. It marked Tarter’s second straight appearance at state and represented a huge leap forward in his progress, as Tarter placed 113th overall last year as a junior.

His teammate, junior Jack Sterrett, finished 53rd in his debut state appearance.

In the Class 2A girls, tradition-rich Hamilton brought home a team state title, the seventh championship in program history.

The Lady Bulldogs turned in a strong 78-point effort, 63 points ahead of second-place Gruver. Presley Long led the way for Hamilton in 18th overall — and ninth among runners competing for their teams rather than individuals — with a time of 13:17.40.

Also scoring for Hamilton were Kate Lengefeld, Anna Pearcy, Madison Henkes and Kaitlyn Walton, while Mia Coker and Campbell Lengefeld rounded out the championship club.

Hamilton won five straight state championships in girls cross country from 1992-96 before adding another in 2015. This is the first one since then.

Also in the 2A girls race, Axtell senior Karis Dieterich placed 45th.

Meanwhile, Hamilton’s boys’ team grabbed a 2A bronze medal, led by Hollis Pearcy in 20th overall. The Bulldogs finished behind only Plains and Tenaha.

Rapoport sophomore Marco Cunningham placed 22nd in his second straight state appearance, and Itasca’s Tomas Castillo-Santos was 25th. Crawford’s Skye Robb placed 45th overall.

State meet action continues Saturday with races in Class 1A, 3A and 5A.