State football notebook: Beatty wins title in first try

ARLINGTON — The more knowledgeable Central Texas high school football fans experienced a little deja vu all over again on Friday.

China Spring first-year head coach Tyler Beatty led the Cougars to the Class 4A Division I state championship with a 24-21 come-from-behind victory over Boerne at AT&T Stadium.

If that seems familiar it’s because La Vega’s Don Hyde did the same thing when he directed the Pirates to the 4A Division I title in his first year at the helm of the program in 2018. La Vega defeated Liberty Hill, 35-21, for the state title, which was also played at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.

Also familiar, both coaches had been assistants at their school the previous season. Hyde stepped into the head coach position after longtime La Vega coach Willie Williams retired from the sideline and became the school’s full-time athletic director.

China Spring promoted Beatty to head coach in late January. He replaced Brian Bell, who took a job as an offensive analyst at Baylor three days after the Cougars defeated Gilmer for the 4A Division II state championship on December 17, 2021.

“It was a big shock to us when Coach B left,” China Spring senior wide receiver/defensive back Tre Hafford said. “But we got Coach Beatty up to where we need to go. We worked on everything we need to do and our big motto this year was ‘Family.’ I feel like we have that bond. We all stick together and trust each other.”

Beatty also pointed to the team concept when asked about the transition from outside linebackers coach to the head coach’s chair.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Beatty said. “I credit every single one of my coaches that I work with. Not a single one of them will tell you that they work for me. They work with me and I feel the exact same way.”

Call it (another) comeback

When Boerne took a 21-0 lead against China Spring early in the second quarter on Friday, the Cougars weren’t exactly in unfamiliar territory.

Earlier this season, China Spring fell into a 20-0 deficit in a nondistrict game at Melissa. The Cougars roared back to win that game, 42-41.

Even so, China Spring completed its largest comeback of the season by one point when kicker Thomas Barr drilled a 20-yard field goal as time expired.

“We talked about it at half. We’ve been in that situation before,” Beatty said. “When we played Melissa, tough team. But (we) grind and don’t give up. Like I said, it’s these guys. It’s why they’re here because they don’t stop, they won’t stop.”

Get her some pads and helmet

A China Spring athlete kicked a field goal early in the state championship that didn’t count on the scoreboard, but will help the school’s bottom line.

China Spring junior Tatum Baird participated in the Texas Farm Bureau Kick for Cash. Actually, it’s more like she dominated it.

Baird, who scored 14 goals for the China Spring girls’ soccer team last season, lined up and nailed the 25-yard field goal attempt. She sent a rocket through the uprights that appeared as if it might have been good from at least 40 yards.

Baird, a Super Centex Girls’ Soccer first-teamer as a sophomore in the spring, said she learned she would be participating in the promotion earlier in the week. Her moment came between the first and second quarters of the China Spring vs. Boerne state title game.

“I had a little time to practice,” said Baird, who is also a Cougars cheerleader. “I knew I could make it, even though I wasn’t sure I would when I got out here.”

Obviously she wowed the AT&T Stadium crowd.

China Spring was guaranteed a $1,000 donation from Texas Farm Bureau. Because Baird made the kick, that donation was doubled to $2,000.

Henry joins HOF Class at AT&T

Former Lorena running back John Henry will join an honored group during Saturday’s slate of state championship games at AT&T Stadium.

Henry, who led the Leopards to the 1987 Class 2A state title, will be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in May. As has become a tradition, the upcoming Hall class will be introduced during the state championship festivities between the 5A Division I and 6A Division II games.

The class includes Bert Clark of Wichita Falls, Bobby Wuensch of Houston Jones High School, Patrick Rockett of San Antonio Lee High School, Henry, Leonard Davis of Wortham, Matthew Stafford of Highland Park, coaches Tom Kimbrough and Dennis Alexander, and Dave Campbell Contributor to the Game Dr. Jesse DeLee.

Not all of the inductees will be in attendance on Saturday. In particular, Stafford is a member of the Los Angeles Rams, who play in Green Bay on Monday, and Davis lives in Arizona.

Henry will have an active role in the state championships at AT&T Stadium for the second consecutive year. In 2021, he cheered on his son Braylon Henry as he helped Lorena win the 3A Division I championship.