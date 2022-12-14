State football notebook: Mart knows its way to state game

ARLINGTON — Mart boasts eight state championships, something you can’t miss if you’ve ever been to Panther Stadium on the school’s campus.

But the rest of the story is the number of times Mart has played in the state championship game.

Like Windthorst in 2020, No. 6 Albany pulled off the upset of the top-ranked Panthers, 41-21, on Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium. It marked the sixth time Mart has finished as runner-up.

The list of Panthers losses in the state title game includes 2022, 2020, 2012, 2008, 2000 and 1986. That’s 14 state championship game appearances for Mart, spanning seven decades.

Mart remains tied for third all-time in state titles with Carthage, Celina and Southlake Carroll, all of whom have won it all eight times. Carthage will face Wimberley in the Class 4A Division II championship game on Friday.

Among Central Texas schools, Temple has the second-most state title game appearances with nine. The Wildcats have won two state championships.

Mart is second all-time in the entire state with 133 playoff wins.

Abbott Panthers keep their heads up

An emotional Abbott contingent took the podium in the postgame press conference following Westbrook’s 69-24 Class 1A Division I championship victory over the Panthers.

Several reporters asked Abbott senior quarterback Karsyn Johnson for his thoughts on playing in the title game at AT&T Stadium.

“It was a fun experience for sure, one I’ll never forget,” Johnson said. “But we didn’t come out with a win, so it’s heartbreaking.”

Johnson and four other seniors — Hayden Pustejovsky, Benjamin Beavers, Isaiah Singleton-Brooks and Will Kazda — were part of a dramatic turnaround for the Panthers’ program.

Abbott missed the playoffs every season from 2017-2019. Since then, the Panthers have won 38 of 41 games, a run that included an appearance in the state semifinals a year ago and Wednesday’s state championship game.

“There was a period where we were going 3-7 and not making it to the playoffs,” Abbott sophomore Joey Pavelka said. “This class right here (nodding to Johnson) was part of bringing the program back. I’m proud of them. They’re my brothers and I think we brought it a long way.”

Perhaps to buoy spirits, Abbott coach Terry Crawford brought his infant grandson, Hudson Goode, to the postgame presser. The baby helped the Panthers coach make a point about the community’s investment in the Abbott program.

“These guys are unbelievable,” Crawford said. “They’ve bled black and gold their whole life since they were this age (holding up Hudson). I’m super proud of them.”

Injured Abbott player leaves game

Abbott defensive lineman, running back Isaiah Singleton-Brooks left the game on a cart late in the third quarter. Singleton-Brooks, who was injured near the Abbott goal line on a long run by Westbrook’s Cedric Ware, remained on the ground for several minutes as medical personnel put a pressure wrap on his left leg.

Abbott coach Terry Crawford said in the postgame press conference that Singleton-Brooks had dislocated his patella.