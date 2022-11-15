State tournament home feels a little smaller to experienced Blum Lady Cats

As gymnasiums go, the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland — site of the UIL State Volleyball Tournament — is a rather expansive one. It can be a little intimidating to first-timers.

Fortunately for the Blum Lady Cats, it has shrunk in recent years.

Every player on the Blum roster has been in the building before. All but one have been there in a playing capacity. But even the team’s lone freshman, Kinsley McPherson, has spent plenty of time at the Culwell Center, considering her mother Lauren is Blum’s head volleyball coach.

With five state appearances in the past six seasons, including four in a row, Blum has the experience factor working in its favor.

“Being there before is a huge thing,” Lauren McPherson said. “It’s a big gym, so having been on that floor and serving there and the girls playing there to know what it’s like is an advantage. Also, just kind of knowing how things go and stuff. … I just feel like that’s a huge advantage to be able to have been there before and learn from our mistakes, try to figure out what will work best to get us over the top, and hopefully make it to the final and win it all as well.”

Indeed, that’s the one element of state that has proven elusive for the Lady Cats (31-13), who will play Lamesa Knondike (35-12) in the Class 1A state semifinals at 1 p.m. Wednesday. They’re still craving that first breakthrough championship.

Last year, Blum won its semifinal match to advance to the final for the third time, but the Lady Cats ran smack dab into a buzzsaw named Brooklyn Jaeger. The bespectacled Fayetteville junior powered a state tournament-record 40 kills in a sweep of the Lady Cats to end Blum’s dream a win short.

Fayetteville didn’t make it back this time, but the competition at state always proves challenging. To get over the hump this year, Blum is trying a new tactic: Driving over the speed bumps back to Blum, even if it wins in the semifinals on Wednesday. In past years at state, the Blum team has stayed in a hotel in the Garland area, in order to make for an easy drive for the championship game the next day. But this year, McPherson thought to herself, we head back to Blum after every other playoff game, why change things up for this one?

“We’re going to see if that works,” she said. “Up until this point of the season we drive to every game every day and then at the end when you’re trying to win the biggest ones is when you change up what you normally do. So, we’re trying to keep the routine as normal as possible and go with that route, see how that makes a difference. That’s the biggest change we’ve made this year.”

It’s not the only change, though. Back in the spring Blum suffered an injury that would’ve grounded most Class 1A programs, as its Super Centex middle blocker Addison Willingham tore her ACL playing in a powder puff football game.

Without Willingham — who blasted a team-high 507 kills in 2021 — Blum has learned to spread the ball around to a variety of hitters. The end result has been a less predictable attack, McPherson said.

“We’re more balanced offensively, rather than relying on Addison and Emma (Scott) being the only scorers,” McPherson said. “Now we’re able to spread the ball around a little bit more. That makes a huge difference. Our girls have all grown so much in the midst of Addison being on the sidelines, and she’s helped by being a vocal leader on the sidelines as well.”

Now, Blum can boast a entire den of Lady Cats who will scratch you with slicing attacks, from Scott to sophomore Payden Sanders to junior Ruby Rumohr to the newest addition, Kinsley McPherson.

They’re also plenty battle-tested. Blum’s 13 losses are tied with D’Hanis for the most in the 1A state field. But all of those, save for a playoff warmup match against Class 3A Fairfield, came early in the season when McPherson had stacked the nondistrict schedule against higher classification foes. Many of those teams outsized Blum not only at the net but also by a wide margin in enrollment. But McPherson subscribes to the popular philosophy among coaches that those matches are less about the outcome and more about exposing your own team’s weaknesses and preparing them for what they might see in the playoffs.

That means plenty of road trips, plenty of entries into rugged early-season tournaments. To McPherson and the Lady Cats, the best thing about those road trips is that the longer the journey, the more time they get to spend together. It’s a group that has a rollicking time together, and it shows. At the bare minimum, all of the players have played together since junior high, and some have histories together that date all the way back to elementary school.

They go way back, and they’d love nothing more than to celebrate two more wins together this week.

“They’re a very close-knit group. They love winning together,” McPherson said. “That makes it fun that they get to share all those memories and fun times together. They’re a good, hard-working group that does love to play together, for sure.”