State-ranked Summit subdues Midway in MT Rice final, 55-46

MT Rice: La Vega girls undone by cold shooting in final As this season progresses, La Vega’s defense will keep the Lady Pirates in plenty of games. But in order to play winning basketball, they can’t leave the basket out of it.

Midway’s ascension back to the summit of the M.T. Rice Tournament will have to wait yet another year.

But it’s still pretty clear that the Panthers are going places.

Midway gave Mansfield Summit a tenacious tussle, but the 11th-ranked Jaguars survived for a physical 55-46 victory in the M.T. Rice boys’ championship game on Wednesday night.

The Panthers (15-6) were playing in their first M.T. Rice final since 2014 and looking for their first title since 1983. But they couldn’t quite climb past Summit (13-4), an uber-athletic club that surrendered only 44 points per game in the tournament.

Midway trailed just 28-24 at the half, but the Jaguars used the 3-point bomb to push that gap to nine midway through the third quarter. The Panthers, though, have shown themselves to have some pretty sharp claws thus far this season.

They scratched their way back and got back to within four at 37-33 with just under two minutes to play in the quarter when Isaac Holmes faked a Jaguar defender and then sidestepped into an open space before knocking down a 3-pointer. Unfortunately for Midway, Summit answered right back with a 3-pointer seconds later on the other end.