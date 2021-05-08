State track: Aquilla duo wins trio of medals alongside Hubbard, Blum performers

AUSTIN — The Aquilla girls’ track and field team carried the torch for Central Texas on the final day of the UIL State Track and Field Championships at Myers Stadium.
Aquilla’s Rylee Hennig claimed a pair of gold medals in jumping events and teammate Makayla Bowman brought home a silver on the track on Saturday.
Hennig started the day by winning the Class 1A girls’ high jump. She cleared 5 feet, 7 inches, an inch higher than Coolidge’s Amaya Brown in second place.
Then Hennig doubled her medal count in the afternoon by winning the triple jump.
On her final attempt of the meet, Hennig three-hopped to a mark of 36 feet, 11.25 inches, edging out Woodson’s Hanna Miler. Hennig trailed going into the final round after Miller, who took second place, posted a 36-7.25 mark on her fourth jump. Claude’s Lanie Stapp jumped 36-5 in her final attempt for bronze.
Aquilla’s Bowman followed up Hennig’s effort by winning a silver medal in the 800-meter run. Bowman clocked 2:25.59 in the grueling two-lap event, finishing eight seconds behind Springlake-Earth’s Taytum Goodman (2:17.45). Bowman held off Selissa Gonzales of Lasara, who took bronze at 2:28.78.
Hubbard’s MJ Ryman earned a silver medal in the 1A boys pole vault. He cleared 12 feet, 9 inches and tied with Happy’s Pace Bressler. Ryman earned silver by having fewer misses at 12-9. Harrison Fouts of Rankin cleared 13-0 for the gold.
The Blum girls 4x200 relay earned the bronze medal in a close race. Blum clocked 1:49.89 and finished exactly a second behind the state champion team from Sands Ackerly (1:48.89). Cross Plains took silver at 1:49.6.
Coolidge’s Brown added to her medal haul by finishing third in the 200. Anna Hudson of Miami won with a time of 25.37. Blackwell’s Kiley Cummings was second at 26.12 and Brown clocked 26.21.