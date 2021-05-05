State track: Relays aplenty highlight Centex runs from McGregor, La Vega

“They feed off of our guys and they want to do just as well as the guys,” La Vega girls’ track coach Suzette Gill said. “They see the guys’ state rings and they want that.”

Gill said she thinks if the oncoming COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t wiped out the bulk of the track season in 2020, the Pirates boys might be aiming for a three-peat and her girls might also be defending champions.

Even so, Gill, Pirates boys’ coach Chris Ward, and all of the athletes had a sweet ride home from the regional meet in League City.

“I think the expectation is always there, but I think we were definitely shocked that it came true,” Ward said about getting all six relays to state. “We rode home from League City talking about it the whole way.”

Gill added that the La Vega party is sure to create some energy inside Myers Stadium on Thursday evening.

“Anytime they have a chance to run at the same time, we’re both cheering each other on and it’s so exciting for them,” she said.

The McGregor teams are also continuing a state track and field legacy and doing it on the strength of their relays.