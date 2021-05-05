State track: Relays aplenty highlight Centex runs from McGregor, La Vega

Everybody knows when the drama of a track meet peaks.
It’s the basic three-act structure — the 4x100-meter relay to start, the 4x200 relay in the middle and the 4x400 relay at the end to leave everyone buzzing as they leave the stadium.
The fans ooh and ahh when something particularly impressive happens in individual races or field events. They clap politely when athletes take the podium to receive medals. But they roar when the relays hit the home stretch.
“If you have an average meet, but the mile relay wins, everybody gets on the bus like, ‘Yeah! Go team!’” McGregor girls’ track coach Jason Taylor said.
The UIL State Track and Field Championships return beginning Thursday at Myers Stadium in Austin. It will feature an amazing 33 relay teams from the Centex area.
Among them will be both the McGregor boys’ and girls’ 4x400 relays and six relay squads from area track power La Vega.
The Pirates boys are the defending Class 4A state champions by virtue of their sweep of relay gold medals in 2019. Now La Vega has all three relays back at state with a chance to keep the streak alive.
And they will be joined by the Lady Pirates as the La Vega girls matched the boys by getting all three relays to state.
“They feed off of our guys and they want to do just as well as the guys,” La Vega girls’ track coach Suzette Gill said. “They see the guys’ state rings and they want that.”
Gill said she thinks if the oncoming COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t wiped out the bulk of the track season in 2020, the Pirates boys might be aiming for a three-peat and her girls might also be defending champions.
Even so, Gill, Pirates boys’ coach Chris Ward, and all of the athletes had a sweet ride home from the regional meet in League City.
“I think the expectation is always there, but I think we were definitely shocked that it came true,” Ward said about getting all six relays to state. “We rode home from League City talking about it the whole way.”
Gill added that the La Vega party is sure to create some energy inside Myers Stadium on Thursday evening.
“Anytime they have a chance to run at the same time, we’re both cheering each other on and it’s so exciting for them,” she said.
The McGregor teams are also continuing a state track and field legacy and doing it on the strength of their relays.
The Bulldogs boys are sending at least one relay to state for the fifth straight year. In 2017, McGregor qualified its 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 for the trip to Austin, then in 2018 the Bulldogs won the 4x100 and 4x200.
This time around, McGregor is aiming for mile relay glory. Bulldogs boys’ track coach Todd McCauley believes his squad is bubbling with confidence, though below the surface.
“They don’t say it around me because that’s not me,” McCauley said. “I’m pretty sure they do around each other. But we’re just going to work. Another day to stack it up and get better.”
The Bulldogs boys team consists of leadoff leg Ryan Butters, second leg Zach Ainsworth, third leg Sebastian Valdez and anchor Darieus Dixon.
They will be joined at state by the McGregor girls’ relay team — Estefanny Rocha, Zoie Parsons, Deja Threadgill and Mara Hering.
One thing the teams have in common is that they’re all looking at heat sheets and figuring out ways to shave previous seconds off their own time.
“There’s just tenths of seconds separating us from the top team,” Taylor said. “The way our workouts have been lately, I feel like everyone has dropped their times.”
McCauley pointed out that getting three relay teams through to state usually means having seven top-notch runners.
That’s the case for the Pirates’ squads.
The La Vega boys feature Ara Rauls III, JaiBrian Bouye, Jeremiah Fisher and Jesse Majors-Sterling on the 4x100. Rauls, Bouye and Majors Sterling are joined by Sol’Dreveon Degrate on the 4x200, and the mile includes Nikzavyer Rice, Degrate, Stephon Nickerson and Majors-Sterling.
The Lady Pirates also have a magnificent seven. Serenity Bullard, Kaela Sawyers, Kiyleyah Parr and Ny’Cierra Hinton run the 4x100. Ariana Brown, Sawyers, Parr and Hinton make up the 4x200 team, and Brown, Hinton, Clydajia Williams and Tynia Washington bring the stick around in the mile relay.
Given the regional-qualifying times, all of La Vega’s relays have a chance to win a medal. That means the Pirates and Lady Pirates will also be running for team championships.
“Getting all six relays out and feeling like everyone has a chance to get on the podium is really exciting,” Ward said. “It’s going to be the same competition once you step on the track. There are some things they’ve asked us to do as far as masks and social distancing. But once we step on the track, there are nine lanes filled and we’re going to run and see who’s the best.”