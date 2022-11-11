Statewide Texas high school football playoff scores and pairings 2022

Here are the high school football playoff sites and times for the bi-district round, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
Region I
Bi-district
El Paso Pebble Hills (9-1) vs. Odessa Permian (9-1), 5 p.m. Friday at El Paso’s Socorro ISD Student Activity Center
North Crowley (10-0) vs. Keller Timber Creek (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium
Prosper (9-1) vs. Plano (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium
Richardson Lake Highlands (8-2) vs. South Grand Prairie (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Grand Prairie’s Gopher-Warrior Bowl
Midland Legacy 46, EP Franklin 21
Keller (8-2) vs. Euless Trinity (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Keller’s Keller ISD Stadium
Lewisville (9-1) vs Allen (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lewisville’s Max Goldsmith Stadium
Arlington Martin (9-1) vs. Richardson Berkner (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium
Region II
Bi-district
Wylie (7-3) vs. Mesquite Horn (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium
Duncanville (9-0) vs. Bryan (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Duncanville’s Panther Stadium
The Woodlands (8-2) vs Aldine Nimitz (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium
Klein Cain (9-1) vs Cypress Ranch (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Klein’s Klein Memorial Stadium
Rockwall (9-1) vs. Sachse (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
Temple (7-3) vs. Waxahachie (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Temple’s Wildcat Stadium
Spring Westfield (9-1) vs. Conroe (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium
Cypress Bridgeland (6-4) vs. Klein Collins (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
Region III
Bi-district
Cypress Fairbanks 49, Houston Westside 0
Katy Cinco Ranch (7-3) vs Richmond George Ranch (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Rhodes Stadium
Galena Park North Shore 49, Pasadena Dobie 3
Pearland (6-4) vs. Dickinson (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pearland’s The Rig
Houston Lamar (8-2) vs. Jersey Village (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium
Fort Bend Ridge Point 35, Katy Tompkins 33, OT
Deer Park (9-1) vs. Humble Atascocita (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Deer Park’s Abshire Stadium
Clear Springs (7-3) vs. Alief Taylor (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at League City’s Challenger-Columbia Stadium
Region IV
Bi-district
Round Rock (9-1) vs. Lake Travis (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Round Rock’s Dragon Stadium
Cibolo Steele 34, SA Johnson 17
San Antonio Brennan (9-1) vs. Laredo Alexander (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Gustafson Stadium
Edinburg North (8-2) vs. Los Fresnos (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Edinburg’s Flores Stadium
Austin Westlake 58, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 10
San Antonio Reagan (8-2) vs. New Braunfels (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Comalander Stadium
Laredo United (5-5) vs. San Antonio Taft (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Laredo’s Bill Johnson Student Activity Center
San Benito (9-1) vs. La Joya (2-8), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Benito’s Morrow Stadium
___
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
Region I
Bi-district
El Paso Eastwood (8-2) vs San Angelo Central (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at El Paso’s Trooper Stadium
Saginaw Boswell (8-2) vs Trophy Club Nelson (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Saginaw’s Pioneer Stadium
Denton Guyer (10-0) vs. Flower Mound Marcus (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium
Highland Park (10-0) vs Arlington Bowie (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Highland Park’s Highlander Stadium
Wolfforth Frenship (8-2) vs El Paso Eastlake (6-4), 5:30 p.m. Friday at Wolfforth’s Peoples Bank Stadium
Southlake Carroll 52, Crowley 13
Coppell (9-1) vs. McKinney (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Coppell’s Echols Field
Arlington (6-4) vs Dallas Jesuit (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Ranger Stadium
Region II
Bi-district
Wylie East (9-1) vs. Rockwall-Heath (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Wylie’s Wylie ISD Stadium
DeSoto 37, Pflugerville Weiss 20
New Caney (10-0) vs Aldine Eisenhower (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
Tomball (6-4) vs Cypress Woods (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium
Royse City (6-4) vs. Garland Naaman Forest (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Royse City’s Royse City ISD Stadium
Killeen Harker Heights (9-1) vs. Mansfield (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Killeen’s Buckley Stadium
Spring DeKaney (7-3) vs Conroe Oak Ridge (7-3), 6 p.m. Saturday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium
Cypress Falls (7-3) vs Tomball Memorial (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Pridgeon Stadium
Region III
Bi-district
Houston Memorial (7-3) vs. Houston Westbury (4-6), 11 a.m. Saturday at Houston’s Tully Stadium
Katy (10-0) vs. Fort Bend Clements (5-5), 6 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium
Humble Summer Creek (6-4) vs. South Houston (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Humble’s Turner Stadium
Alvin Shadow Creek 77, Clute Brazoswood 7
Houston Heights (7-3) vs. Houston Stratford (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium
Fort Bend Hightower (8-2) vs. Katy Morton Ranch (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Rosenberg’s Traylor Stadium
Channelview (8-2) vs. Houston C.E. King (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Channelview’s Maddry Stadium
Clear Falls (8-2) vs. Pearland Dawson (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at League City’s Veterans Memorial Stadium
Region IV
Bi-district
Austin Vandegrift (9-1) vs. Austin Bowie (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Austin’s Monroe Stadium
Converse Judson 42, SA Churchill 5
San Antonio Harlan (8-2) vs. Del Rio (2-8), 2 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium
Weslaco 16, Edinburg 13, OT
Dripping Springs (9-1) vs. Manor (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dripping Springs’ Tiger Stadium
San Antonio Brandeis (8-2) vs. San Marcos (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium
Eagle Pass (9-1) vs. San Antonio Warren (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Pass’ Foster Veterans Memorial Stadium
Harlingen (10-0) vs. PSJA (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Harlingen’s Boggus Stadium
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Region I
Bi-district
Abilene 42, EP Del Valle 14
Red Oak (8-2) vs. Denton Ryan (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Red Oak’s Goodloe Stadium
Amarillo Tascosa (9-1) vs. El Paso Ysleta (3-7), 6 p.m. Friday at Amarillo’s Bivins Stadium
Burleson Centennial (9-1) vs. Lake Belton (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Burleson’s Burleson Stadium
Aledo 37, Killeen Shoemaker 0
Lubbock Cooper (8-2) vs. El Paso Bel Air (8-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Woodrow’s Pirate Stadium
Midlothian (10-0) vs. Justin Northwest (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium (if Midlothian wins)
El Paso Parkland (7-3) vs. Amarillo (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at El Paso’s Matador Stadium
Region II
Bi-district
Mansfield Timberview (10-0) vs. Frisco Heritage (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium
Barbers Hill (7-3) vs. Forney (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mont Belvieu’s Eagle Stadium
Frisco Reedy 50, Dallas White 14
Lancaster (8-2) vs. Humble Kingwood Park (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lancaster’s Humphrey Tiger Stadium
Longview (10-0) vs. Crosby (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
Frisco Lone Star (8-2) vs. Richland (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Kuykendall Stadium
Port Arthur Memorial (9-1) vs. McKinney North (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Port Arthur’s Memorial Stadium
Birdville (8-2) vs. Frisco Wakeland (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at North Richland Hills’ Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex
Region III
Bi-district
Magnolia West 17, Galveston Ball 7
New Braunfels Canyon (9-1) vs. Georgetown (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium
Angleton 57, Houston Madison 6
College Station (8-2) vs. San Antonio Wagner (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Cougar Field
College Station A&M Consolidated (8-2) vs. Seguin (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Tiger Stadium
Fulshear 66, Houston Sterling 12
Smithson Valley (9-1) vs. Cedar Park (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring Branch’s Ranger Stadium
Manvel 42, Houston Waltrip 3
Region IV
Bi-district
San Antonio Southside (9-1) vs. Victoria East (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Southside ISD Stadium
McAllen 24, Harlingen South 15
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 70, Castroville Medina Valley 14
Edinburg Vela (9-1) vs. Weslaco East (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at McAllen’s Memorial Stadium
PSJA North (10-0) vs. Donna (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pharr’s PSJA Stadium
CC Miller 70, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 34
Brownsville Memorial 45, McAllen Rowe 3
San Antonio Southwest (7-3) vs. Victoria West (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Southwest Dragon Stadium
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Region I
Bi-district
Canutillo 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 0
Fort Worth Arlington Heights (9-1) vs. Frisco Independence (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Farrington Field
Abilene Wylie 54, El Paso 14
Frisco Emerson (9-1) vs. Colleyville Heritage (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Argyle (10-0) vs. Fort Worth Wyatt (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Argyle’s Eagle Stadium
Wichita Falls Rider (7-3) vs. El Paso Chapin (4-6), 6 p.m. Friday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium
Grapevine 31, Lake Dallas 14
Abilene Cooper 49, EP Andress 20
Region II
Bi-district
Midlothian Heritage 42, Dallas Kimball 14
Marshall (6-4) vs. Crandall (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium
South Oak Cliff (7-3) vs. Mansfield Summit (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium
Lovejoy (7-3) vs. Whitehouse (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Lucas’ Leopard Stadium
Melissa (8-2) vs. Hallsville (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Melissa’s Cardinal Field
Ennis 55, Dallas Wilson 23
Texarkana Texas High (8-2) vs. Terrell (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Texarkana’s Tiger Stadium
Everman 51, Seagoville 7
Region III
Bi-district
Fort Bend Marshall 56, Huntsville 0
Austin McCallum (7-3) vs. Waco University (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Austin’s House Park Stadium
Montgomery Lake Creek (10-0) vs. Texas City (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Montgomery’s Montgomery ISD Stadium
Leander Rouse (5-5) vs. Austin Crockett (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Leander’s Bible Stadium
Belton (8-2) vs. Austin Northeast (4-5-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Belton’s Tiger Field
Brenham (6-4) vs. Dayton (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brenham’s Cub Stadium
Austin LBJ (8-2) vs. Elgin (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Austin’s Nelson Field
Port Neches-Groves (8-2) vs. Montgomery (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Port Neches’ Indian Stadium
Region IV
Bi-district
Liberty Hill (9-1) vs. San Antonio Highlands (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Liberty Hill’s Panther Stadium
Mercedes 37, Sharyland Pioneer 27
Alamo Heights (9-1) vs. Kerrville Tivy (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Alamo Heights’ Orem Stadium
Gregory-Portland 64, Mission Memorial 6
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (7-3) vs. Roma (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Hornet Stadium
San Antonio Burbank (7-3) vs. Lockhart (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium
Mission Sharyland (6-4) vs. Edcouch-Elsa (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mission’s Thompson Stadium
San Antonio Veterans Memorial (7-3) vs. San Antonio Harlandale (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Converse’s Rutledge Stadium
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Region I
Bi-district
Big Spring 38, EP Riverside 35
Wichita Falls (6-4) vs. Dumas (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Lowery Field
Brownwood 63, EP Irvin 0
Canyon (9-1) vs. Burkburnett (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Childress’ Fair Park Stadium
Canyon Randall (7-3) vs. Springtown (3-7), 6 p.m. Friday at Snyder’s Tiger Stadium
Lubbock Estacado (6-4) vs. El Paso Bowie (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Midland’s Astound Broadband Stadium
Decatur (7-3) vs. Pampa (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium
Andrews 34, EP Austin 14
Region II
Bi-district
China Spring 72, FW Western Hills 7
Kaufman (7-3) vs. Wilmer-Hutchins (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium
Lake Worth (8-2) vs. Alvarado (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Apogee Stadium
Dallas Carter (8-2) vs. Sulphur Springs (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Forney’s Citybank Stadium
Celina (9-1) vs. Nevada Community (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Richardson’s Wildcat-Ram Stadium
Kennedale (7-3) vs. Waco La Vega (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Joshua’s Owl Stadium
Anna (10-0) vs. Frisco Panther Creek (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium
Stephenville 56, FW Dunbar 20
Region III
Bi-district
Tyler Chapel Hill 45, Livingston 36
Bay City (7-3) vs. Houston Yates (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Barnett Stadium
Lumberton 54, Palestine 29
Stafford 50, Houston Furr 6
Houston Washington (10-0) vs. Brazosport (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Freeport’s Hopper Field
Vidor (6-4) vs. Lindale (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium
El Campo 49, Worthing 3
Kilgore (7-3) vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Lufkin’s Martin Stadium
Region IV
Bi-district
Canyon Lake (6-3) vs. Uvalde (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Edgewood ISD Veterans Memorial Stadium
Alice (8-2) vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Portland’s Akins Wildcat Stadium
Boerne 42, Taylor 13
Pleasanton (5-5) vs. Tuloso-Midway (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Freer’s Buckaroo Stadium
La Vernia (8-2) vs. La Feria (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Danaher Stadium
Somerset (8-2) vs. Lampasas (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
Corpus Christi Calallen (10-0) vs. Beeville Jones (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Beeville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium
San Antonio Davenport (9-1) vs. Fredericksburg (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg’s Battlin’ Billie Stadium
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Region I
Bi-district
Monahans 27, Levelland 15
Ferris (4-6) vs. Snyder (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. Cisco’s Chelsey Stadium
Seminole 78, Clint Mountain View 13
Midland Greenwood (5-5) vs. Godley (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium
WF Hirschi 48, Hillsboro 14
Canyon West Plains 56, Pecos 7
Glen Rose (9-1) vs. Graham (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Aledo’s Bearcat Stadium
Fort Stockton (9-1) vs. Perryton (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Post’s Redman Memorial Stadium
Region II
Bi-district
Aubrey 63, Dallas Lincoln 12
Center (7-3) vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium
Caddo Mills (10-0) vs. Sanger, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Richardson’s Eagle-Mustang Stadium
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 48, Van 13
Gilmer (9-0) vs. Rusk (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium
Sunnyvale (6-4) vs. Gainesville (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Carrollton’s Standridge Stadium
Carthage 42, Pittsburg 7
Van Alstyne (6-4) vs. Quinlan Ford (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Murphy’s Kimbrough Stadium
Region III
Bi-district
Silsbee (10-0) vs. West Columbia (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at La Porte’s Bulldog Stadium
Smithville (4-6) vs. Gatesville (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium
Bellville (10-0) vs. West Orange-Stark (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Splendora’s Wildcat Stadium
Madisonville 41, La Grange 21
Connally 45, Giddings 18
Brookshire Royal (9-1) vs. Hamshire-Fannett (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field
Cuero (9-1) vs. Salado (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Buda’s Shelton Stadium
Jasper (7-3) vs. Sealy (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Navasota’s Rattler Stadium
Region IV
Bi-district
Wimberley 81, San Antonio YMLA 0
Orange Grove 35, Raymondville 21
Jarrell 32, Devine 14
Ingleside (8-2) vs. Port Isabel (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium
Sinton 49, Rio Grande City La Grulla 7
Lago Vista 67, Bandera 6
Bishop (5-5) vs. Corpus Christi West Oso (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bishop’s Gorny Stadium
Geronimo Navarro 50, Pearsall 8
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Region I
Bi-district
Dalhart 31, Denver City 21
Whitesboro 60, Vernon 6
Shallowater 41, Lamesa 3
Breckenridge (8-2) vs. Paradise (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Ponder’s Ponder Field
Tuscola Jim Ned (7-3) vs. Pilot Point (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Dublin’s Cervetto Stadium
Bushland 55, Kermit 7
Brock (6-4) vs. Iowa Park (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Graham’s Newton Field
Muleshoe 47, Brownfield 37
Region II
Bi-district
Pottsboro 33, Gladewater 14
Whitney 38, Teague 15
Jefferson (8-2) vs. Mineola (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Panther Stadium
Grandview (8-2) vs. Fairfield (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Robinson’s Rocket Field
West 21, Mexia 0
Tatum (6-4) vs. Mount Vernon (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant’s Sam Parker Field
Malakoff (9-1) vs. Dallas Madison (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium
Winnsboro (9-1) vs. Atlanta (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Pirate Stadium
Region III
Bi-district
Diboll 24, Buna 21
Columbus (9-1) vs. Lorena (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
Orangefield 55, Shepherd 12
Cameron Yoe (7-3) vs. Yoakum (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium
Franklin 33, Hallettsville 7
Anahuac (8-2) vs. Palestine Westwood (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Willis’ Yates Stadium
Hitchcock (9-1) vs. Little River-Academy (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium
Woodville (8-2) vs. East Chambers (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lumberton’s Raider Stadium
Region IV
Bi-district
Llano 44, Cotulla 0
Goliad 60, Rio Hondo 10
Jourdanton 28, Luling 0
Vanderbilt Industrial (8-2) vs. Falfurrias (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium
Edna (9-1) vs. Lyford (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Alice’s Memorial Stadium
Hondo (5-5) vs. Universal City Randolph (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Marion’s Veterans Stadium
San Diego (8-2) vs. London (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Odem’s Owl Stadium
Blanco 41, Poteet 14
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Region I
Bi-district
Crane (7-3) vs. San Angelo TLC (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Lamesa’s Tornado Stadium
Idalou (7-3) vs. Friona (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Levelland’s Lobo Stadium
Wall (9-1) def. Tornillo (0-9), forfeit
Childress (6-4) vs. Coahoma (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Floydada’s Tyer Stadium
Canadian 70, Lubbock Roosevelt 8
Early 62, Odessa Compass 0
Abernathy (8-2) vs. Spearman (3-7), 4 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium
Alpine (4-6) vs. Brady (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ozona’s Lion Stadium
Region II
Bi-district
Comanche 69, Henrietta 27
Bells 42, Blooming Grove 13
Holliday 40, Merkel 12
Scurry-Rosser 45, Blue Ridge 14
Palmer 39, Howe 19
Callisburg 40, Millsap 20
Gunter (9-0) def. Cedar Hill TLC (3-6), forfeit
Jacksboro (7-3) vs. Wichita Falls City View (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium
Region III
Bi-district
West Rusk (8-2) vs. Omaha Pewitt (2-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium
Hemphill (9-1) vs. Waskom (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Timpson’s Eakin Stadium
Hooks (8-2) vs. Troup (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ore City’s Rebel Stadium
Gilmer Harmony (5-5) vs. New Waverly (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field
Daingerfield 41, Anderson-Shiro 6
De Kalb 42, Edgewood 40
Newton 58, Hughes Springs 0
New Boston 59, Grand Saline 35
Region IV
Bi-district
Lexington (10-0) vs. Wallis Brazos (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Giddings’ Buffalo Stadium
Hebbronville (5-5) vs. Natalia (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mathis’ Pirate Stadium
El Maton Tidehaven 27, Clifton 7
Nixon-Smiley (6-4) vs. Santa Rosa (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ingleside’s Mustang Stadium
Poth (9-1) vs. George West (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Jounrdanton’s Indian Stadium
Boling (7-3) vs. Buffalo (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Magnolia’s Bulldog Stadium
Taft (8-2) vs. Comfort (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium
Rogers 22, Van Vleck 0
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Region I
Bi-district
Stratford 49, Sundown 8
Cisco 55, Big Lake Reagan County 0
New Deal 71, Amarillo Highland Park 18
Forsan (8-2) vs. Stamford (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Brownwood’s Gordon Wood Stadium
Sonora 28, Olney 27
Farwell 41, Olton 23
Hawley 52, Christoval 8
Panhandle (8-2) vs. Floydada (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium
Region II
Bi-district
Tolar 61, Whitewright 0
Marlin (6-4) vs. Rio Vista (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at West’s Trojan Stadium
Hamilton 41, Tioga 15
Axtell 28, Rosebud-Lott 27
Riesel 28, Cayuga 7
Nocona (8-2) vs. Bangs (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Weatherford’s Kangaroo Stadium
Crawford (10-0) vs. Kerens (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Panther Stadium
Coleman 46, Alvord 7
Region III
Bi-district
Cooper 63, Hawkins 6
Corrigan-Camden (9-1) vs. Garrison (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium
Beckville 77, Bogata Rivercrest 7
Joaquin (7-2) vs. Jewett Leon (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl
Timpson 60, Groveton 3
Frankston 47, Wolfe City 34
Centerville (8-2) vs. Shelbyville (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Diboll’s Lumberjack Stadium
Honey Grove (8-2) vs. Harleton (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lone Oak’s Buffalo Stadium
Region IV
Bi-district
Flatonia 59, Junction 32
Three Rivers 62, Freer 19
Mason 44, Hearne 7
Shiner 54, Santa Maria 14
Refugio 66, Ben Bolt 14
Ganado 68, La Villa 6
Holland 36, Stockdale 31
Thorndale 41, Johnson City 30
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Region I
Bi-district
Vega 33, Memphis 12
Seagraves 22, Bovina 12
Wellington 58, Boys Ranch 6
Sudan (8-2) vs. Ropesville (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Slaton’s Tiger Stadium
Ralls 34, Plains 18
Clarendon 47, Gruver 20
New Home (9-1) vs. Hale Center (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Littlefield’s Wildcat Stadium
Sunray (8-2) vs. Shamrock (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Borger’s Bulldog Stadium
Region II
Bi-district
Wink 60, Cross Plains 0
Santo (9-1) vs. Seymour (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Clyde’s Bulldog Stadium
Albany (8-2) vs. Eldorado (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl
Muenster 38, Archer City 14
Windthorst 35, Celeste 27
Sterling City 43, Miles 42
Collinsville 21, Haskell 7
McCamey (8-2) vs. Roscoe (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Stanton’s Buffalo Stadium
Region III
Bi-district
Simms Bowie (7-2) vs Hico (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Kemp’s Yellow Jacket Stadium
Deweyville (7-3) vs. Tenaha (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium
Mart (10-0) vs. Linden-Kildare (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Brownsboro’s Bear Stadium
Cushing (7-3) vs. Colmesneil (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium
Price Carlisle (9-1) vs. Evadale (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity’s Tiger Stadium
Wortham (8-2) vs. Clarksville (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Eustace’s Bulldog Stadium
Lovelady (9-0) vs. Overton (2-8), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Dragon Stadium
Maud (8-2) vs. Dawson (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Arp’s Herrington Tiger Stadium
Region IV
Bi-district
Chilton (10-0) vs. Yorktown (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at La Grange’s Leopard Stadium
Woodsboro (4-5) vs. Brackettville (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Poteet’s Aggie Field
Burton (9-0) vs. Milano (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Caldwell’s Hornet Field
Rocksprings 50, Agua Dulce 20
Sabinal 43, Pettus 0
Falls City 40, Bremond 36
Bruni (6-3) vs. D’Hanis (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Carrizo Springs’ Carter Stadium
Granger (8-2) vs. Somerville (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockdale’s Tiger Stadium
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Region I
Bi-district
Follett vs. Nazareth, 7:30 p.m. Friday at White Deer
Springlake-Earth 50, Spur 42
Knox City vs. Petersburg, 7 p.m. Friday at Jayton
Happy vs. Miami, 5 p.m. Friday at White Deer
Region II
Bi-district
Whiteface vs. Van Horn, 6 p.m. Friday at Rankin
Rankin vs. Ira, 7 p.m. Friday at Grady
Westbrook vs. Garden City, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Robert Lee
Buena Vista vs. O’Donnell, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Borden County
Region III
Bi-district
Gordon vs. Saint Jo, 7 p.m. Friday at Peaster
Blum 84, Aquilla 38
Abbott 56, Milford 10
Union Hill vs. Gorman, 6 p.m. Friday at Ferris
Region IV
Bi-district
Mertzon Irion County 104, May 91
Leverett’s Chapel vs. Leakey, 5 p.m. Friday at Temple Holy Trinity
Medina vs. Chester, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Temple Holy Trinity
Jonesboro 54, Menard 6
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Region I
Bi-district
Groom vs. Amherst, 6 p.m. Friday at Lockney
Balmorhea 52, Loop 6
Klondike vs. Sanderson, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Irion County
Whitharral vs. Silverton, 8 p.m. Friday at Lockney
Region II
Bi-district
Jayton 44, Paducah 13
Throckmorton vs. Gold-burg, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Olney
Newcastle 97, Rule 49
Benjamin vs. Motley County, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Benjamin
Region III
Bi-district
Oakwood vs. Bynum, 8 p.m. Friday at Ferris
Oglesby vs. Iredell, 7 p.m. Friday at Valley Mills
Bluff Dale vs. Calvert, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Jonesboro
Morgan vs. Fannindel, 7 p.m. Friday at Irving Nimitz
Region IV
Bi-district
Loraine vs. Panther Creek, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Blackwell
Zephyr vs. Richland Springs, 7 p.m. Friday at Goldthwaite
Cherokee vs. Blanket, 7 p.m. Friday at San Saba
Blackwell 68, Rising Star 40