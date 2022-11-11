 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Statewide Texas high school football playoff scores and pairings 2022

  • 0

Here are the high school football playoff sites and times for the bi-district round, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Region I

Bi-district

El Paso Pebble Hills (9-1) vs. Odessa Permian (9-1), 5 p.m. Friday at El Paso’s Socorro ISD Student Activity Center

North Crowley (10-0) vs. Keller Timber Creek (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium

Prosper (9-1) vs. Plano (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium

Richardson Lake Highlands (8-2) vs. South Grand Prairie (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Grand Prairie’s Gopher-Warrior Bowl

People are also reading…

Midland Legacy 46, EP Franklin 21

Keller (8-2) vs. Euless Trinity (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Keller’s Keller ISD Stadium

Lewisville (9-1) vs Allen (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lewisville’s Max Goldsmith Stadium

Arlington Martin (9-1) vs. Richardson Berkner (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Region II

Bi-district

Wylie (7-3) vs. Mesquite Horn (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium

Duncanville (9-0) vs. Bryan (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Duncanville’s Panther Stadium

The Woodlands (8-2) vs Aldine Nimitz (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium

Klein Cain (9-1) vs Cypress Ranch (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Klein’s Klein Memorial Stadium

Rockwall (9-1) vs. Sachse (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Temple (7-3) vs. Waxahachie (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Temple’s Wildcat Stadium

Spring Westfield (9-1) vs. Conroe (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium

Cypress Bridgeland (6-4) vs. Klein Collins (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

Region III

Bi-district

Cypress Fairbanks 49, Houston Westside 0

Katy Cinco Ranch (7-3) vs Richmond George Ranch (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Rhodes Stadium

Galena Park North Shore 49, Pasadena Dobie 3

Pearland (6-4) vs. Dickinson (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pearland’s The Rig

Houston Lamar (8-2) vs. Jersey Village (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium

Fort Bend Ridge Point 35, Katy Tompkins 33, OT

Deer Park (9-1) vs. Humble Atascocita (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Deer Park’s Abshire Stadium

Clear Springs (7-3) vs. Alief Taylor (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at League City’s Challenger-Columbia Stadium

Region IV

Bi-district

Round Rock (9-1) vs. Lake Travis (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Round Rock’s Dragon Stadium

Cibolo Steele 34, SA Johnson 17

San Antonio Brennan (9-1) vs. Laredo Alexander (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Gustafson Stadium

Edinburg North (8-2) vs. Los Fresnos (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Edinburg’s Flores Stadium

Austin Westlake 58, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 10

San Antonio Reagan (8-2) vs. New Braunfels (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Comalander Stadium

Laredo United (5-5) vs. San Antonio Taft (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Laredo’s Bill Johnson Student Activity Center

San Benito (9-1) vs. La Joya (2-8), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Benito’s Morrow Stadium

___

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Region I

Bi-district

El Paso Eastwood (8-2) vs San Angelo Central (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at El Paso’s Trooper Stadium

Saginaw Boswell (8-2) vs Trophy Club Nelson (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Saginaw’s Pioneer Stadium

Denton Guyer (10-0) vs. Flower Mound Marcus (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium

Highland Park (10-0) vs Arlington Bowie (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Highland Park’s Highlander Stadium

Wolfforth Frenship (8-2) vs El Paso Eastlake (6-4), 5:30 p.m. Friday at Wolfforth’s Peoples Bank Stadium

Southlake Carroll 52, Crowley 13

Coppell (9-1) vs. McKinney (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Coppell’s Echols Field

Arlington (6-4) vs Dallas Jesuit (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Ranger Stadium

Region II

Bi-district

Wylie East (9-1) vs. Rockwall-Heath (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Wylie’s Wylie ISD Stadium

DeSoto 37, Pflugerville Weiss 20

New Caney (10-0) vs Aldine Eisenhower (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

Tomball (6-4) vs Cypress Woods (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium

Royse City (6-4) vs. Garland Naaman Forest (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Royse City’s Royse City ISD Stadium

Killeen Harker Heights (9-1) vs. Mansfield (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Killeen’s Buckley Stadium

Spring DeKaney (7-3) vs Conroe Oak Ridge (7-3), 6 p.m. Saturday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium

Cypress Falls (7-3) vs Tomball Memorial (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Pridgeon Stadium

Region III

Bi-district

Houston Memorial (7-3) vs. Houston Westbury (4-6), 11 a.m. Saturday at Houston’s Tully Stadium

Katy (10-0) vs. Fort Bend Clements (5-5), 6 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

Humble Summer Creek (6-4) vs. South Houston (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Humble’s Turner Stadium

Alvin Shadow Creek 77, Clute Brazoswood 7

Houston Heights (7-3) vs. Houston Stratford (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium

Fort Bend Hightower (8-2) vs. Katy Morton Ranch (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Rosenberg’s Traylor Stadium

Channelview (8-2) vs. Houston C.E. King (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Channelview’s Maddry Stadium

Clear Falls (8-2) vs. Pearland Dawson (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at League City’s Veterans Memorial Stadium

Region IV

Bi-district

Austin Vandegrift (9-1) vs. Austin Bowie (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Austin’s Monroe Stadium

Converse Judson 42, SA Churchill 5

San Antonio Harlan (8-2) vs. Del Rio (2-8), 2 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

Weslaco 16, Edinburg 13, OT

Dripping Springs (9-1) vs. Manor (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dripping Springs’ Tiger Stadium

San Antonio Brandeis (8-2) vs. San Marcos (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

Eagle Pass (9-1) vs. San Antonio Warren (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Pass’ Foster Veterans Memorial Stadium

Harlingen (10-0) vs. PSJA (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Harlingen’s Boggus Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Region I

Bi-district

Abilene 42, EP Del Valle 14

Red Oak (8-2) vs. Denton Ryan (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Red Oak’s Goodloe Stadium

Amarillo Tascosa (9-1) vs. El Paso Ysleta (3-7), 6 p.m. Friday at Amarillo’s Bivins Stadium

Burleson Centennial (9-1) vs. Lake Belton (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Burleson’s Burleson Stadium

Aledo 37, Killeen Shoemaker 0

Lubbock Cooper (8-2) vs. El Paso Bel Air (8-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Woodrow’s Pirate Stadium

Midlothian (10-0) vs. Justin Northwest (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium (if Midlothian wins)

El Paso Parkland (7-3) vs. Amarillo (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at El Paso’s Matador Stadium

Region II

Bi-district

Mansfield Timberview (10-0) vs. Frisco Heritage (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium

Barbers Hill (7-3) vs. Forney (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mont Belvieu’s Eagle Stadium

Frisco Reedy 50, Dallas White 14

Lancaster (8-2) vs. Humble Kingwood Park (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lancaster’s Humphrey Tiger Stadium

Longview (10-0) vs. Crosby (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Frisco Lone Star (8-2) vs. Richland (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Kuykendall Stadium

Port Arthur Memorial (9-1) vs. McKinney North (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Port Arthur’s Memorial Stadium

Birdville (8-2) vs. Frisco Wakeland (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at North Richland Hills’ Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex

Region III

Bi-district

Magnolia West 17, Galveston Ball 7

New Braunfels Canyon (9-1) vs. Georgetown (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium

Angleton 57, Houston Madison 6

College Station (8-2) vs. San Antonio Wagner (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Cougar Field

College Station A&M Consolidated (8-2) vs. Seguin (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Tiger Stadium

Fulshear 66, Houston Sterling 12

Smithson Valley (9-1) vs. Cedar Park (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring Branch’s Ranger Stadium

Manvel 42, Houston Waltrip 3

Region IV

Bi-district

San Antonio Southside (9-1) vs. Victoria East (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Southside ISD Stadium

McAllen 24, Harlingen South 15

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 70, Castroville Medina Valley 14

Edinburg Vela (9-1) vs. Weslaco East (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at McAllen’s Memorial Stadium

PSJA North (10-0) vs. Donna (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pharr’s PSJA Stadium

CC Miller 70, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 34

Brownsville Memorial 45, McAllen Rowe 3

San Antonio Southwest (7-3) vs. Victoria West (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Southwest Dragon Stadium

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Region I

Bi-district

Canutillo 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 0

Fort Worth Arlington Heights (9-1) vs. Frisco Independence (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Farrington Field

Abilene Wylie 54, El Paso 14

Frisco Emerson (9-1) vs. Colleyville Heritage (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Argyle (10-0) vs. Fort Worth Wyatt (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Argyle’s Eagle Stadium

Wichita Falls Rider (7-3) vs. El Paso Chapin (4-6), 6 p.m. Friday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium

Grapevine 31, Lake Dallas 14

Abilene Cooper 49, EP Andress 20

Region II

Bi-district

Midlothian Heritage 42, Dallas Kimball 14

Marshall (6-4) vs. Crandall (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium

South Oak Cliff (7-3) vs. Mansfield Summit (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium

Lovejoy (7-3) vs. Whitehouse (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Lucas’ Leopard Stadium

Melissa (8-2) vs. Hallsville (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Melissa’s Cardinal Field

Ennis 55, Dallas Wilson 23

Texarkana Texas High (8-2) vs. Terrell (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Texarkana’s Tiger Stadium

Everman 51, Seagoville 7

Region III

Bi-district

Fort Bend Marshall 56, Huntsville 0

Austin McCallum (7-3) vs. Waco University (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Austin’s House Park Stadium

Montgomery Lake Creek (10-0) vs. Texas City (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Montgomery’s Montgomery ISD Stadium

Leander Rouse (5-5) vs. Austin Crockett (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Leander’s Bible Stadium

Belton (8-2) vs. Austin Northeast (4-5-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Belton’s Tiger Field

Brenham (6-4) vs. Dayton (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brenham’s Cub Stadium

Austin LBJ (8-2) vs. Elgin (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Austin’s Nelson Field

Port Neches-Groves (8-2) vs. Montgomery (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Port Neches’ Indian Stadium

Region IV

Bi-district

Liberty Hill (9-1) vs. San Antonio Highlands (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Liberty Hill’s Panther Stadium

Mercedes 37, Sharyland Pioneer 27

Alamo Heights (9-1) vs. Kerrville Tivy (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Alamo Heights’ Orem Stadium

Gregory-Portland 64, Mission Memorial 6

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (7-3) vs. Roma (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Hornet Stadium

San Antonio Burbank (7-3) vs. Lockhart (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium

Mission Sharyland (6-4) vs. Edcouch-Elsa (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mission’s Thompson Stadium

San Antonio Veterans Memorial (7-3) vs. San Antonio Harlandale (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Converse’s Rutledge Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Region I

Bi-district

Big Spring 38, EP Riverside 35

Wichita Falls (6-4) vs. Dumas (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Lowery Field

Brownwood 63, EP Irvin 0

Canyon (9-1) vs. Burkburnett (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Childress’ Fair Park Stadium

Canyon Randall (7-3) vs. Springtown (3-7), 6 p.m. Friday at Snyder’s Tiger Stadium

Lubbock Estacado (6-4) vs. El Paso Bowie (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Midland’s Astound Broadband Stadium

Decatur (7-3) vs. Pampa (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium

Andrews 34, EP Austin 14

Region II

Bi-district

China Spring 72, FW Western Hills 7

Kaufman (7-3) vs. Wilmer-Hutchins (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium

Lake Worth (8-2) vs. Alvarado (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Apogee Stadium

Dallas Carter (8-2) vs. Sulphur Springs (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Forney’s Citybank Stadium

Celina (9-1) vs. Nevada Community (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Richardson’s Wildcat-Ram Stadium

Kennedale (7-3) vs. Waco La Vega (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Joshua’s Owl Stadium

Anna (10-0) vs. Frisco Panther Creek (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium

Stephenville 56, FW Dunbar 20

Region III

Bi-district

Tyler Chapel Hill 45, Livingston 36

Bay City (7-3) vs. Houston Yates (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Barnett Stadium

Lumberton 54, Palestine 29

Stafford 50, Houston Furr 6

Houston Washington (10-0) vs. Brazosport (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Freeport’s Hopper Field

Vidor (6-4) vs. Lindale (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

El Campo 49, Worthing 3

Kilgore (7-3) vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Lufkin’s Martin Stadium

Region IV

Bi-district

Canyon Lake (6-3) vs. Uvalde (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Edgewood ISD Veterans Memorial Stadium

Alice (8-2) vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Portland’s Akins Wildcat Stadium

Boerne 42, Taylor 13

Pleasanton (5-5) vs. Tuloso-Midway (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Freer’s Buckaroo Stadium

La Vernia (8-2) vs. La Feria (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Danaher Stadium

Somerset (8-2) vs. Lampasas (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

Corpus Christi Calallen (10-0) vs. Beeville Jones (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Beeville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium

San Antonio Davenport (9-1) vs. Fredericksburg (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg’s Battlin’ Billie Stadium

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region I

Bi-district

Monahans 27, Levelland 15

Ferris (4-6) vs. Snyder (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. Cisco’s Chelsey Stadium

Seminole 78, Clint Mountain View 13

Midland Greenwood (5-5) vs. Godley (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium

WF Hirschi 48, Hillsboro 14

Canyon West Plains 56, Pecos 7

Glen Rose (9-1) vs. Graham (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Aledo’s Bearcat Stadium

Fort Stockton (9-1) vs. Perryton (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Post’s Redman Memorial Stadium

Region II

Bi-district

Aubrey 63, Dallas Lincoln 12

Center (7-3) vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium

Caddo Mills (10-0) vs. Sanger, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Richardson’s Eagle-Mustang Stadium

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 48, Van 13

Gilmer (9-0) vs. Rusk (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium

Sunnyvale (6-4) vs. Gainesville (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Carrollton’s Standridge Stadium

Carthage 42, Pittsburg 7

Van Alstyne (6-4) vs. Quinlan Ford (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Murphy’s Kimbrough Stadium

Region III

Bi-district

Silsbee (10-0) vs. West Columbia (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at La Porte’s Bulldog Stadium

Smithville (4-6) vs. Gatesville (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium

Bellville (10-0) vs. West Orange-Stark (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Splendora’s Wildcat Stadium

Madisonville 41, La Grange 21

Connally 45, Giddings 18

Brookshire Royal (9-1) vs. Hamshire-Fannett (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field

Cuero (9-1) vs. Salado (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Buda’s Shelton Stadium

Jasper (7-3) vs. Sealy (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Navasota’s Rattler Stadium

Region IV

Bi-district

Wimberley 81, San Antonio YMLA 0

Orange Grove 35, Raymondville 21

Jarrell 32, Devine 14

Ingleside (8-2) vs. Port Isabel (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium

Sinton 49, Rio Grande City La Grulla 7

Lago Vista 67, Bandera 6

Bishop (5-5) vs. Corpus Christi West Oso (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bishop’s Gorny Stadium

Geronimo Navarro 50, Pearsall 8

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Region I

Bi-district

Dalhart 31, Denver City 21

Whitesboro 60, Vernon 6

Shallowater 41, Lamesa 3

Breckenridge (8-2) vs. Paradise (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Ponder’s Ponder Field

Tuscola Jim Ned (7-3) vs. Pilot Point (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Dublin’s Cervetto Stadium

Bushland 55, Kermit 7

Brock (6-4) vs. Iowa Park (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Graham’s Newton Field

Muleshoe 47, Brownfield 37

Region II

Bi-district

Pottsboro 33, Gladewater 14

Whitney 38, Teague 15

Jefferson (8-2) vs. Mineola (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Panther Stadium

Grandview (8-2) vs. Fairfield (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Robinson’s Rocket Field

West 21, Mexia 0

Tatum (6-4) vs. Mount Vernon (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant’s Sam Parker Field

Malakoff (9-1) vs. Dallas Madison (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

Winnsboro (9-1) vs. Atlanta (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Pirate Stadium

Region III

Bi-district

Diboll 24, Buna 21

Columbus (9-1) vs. Lorena (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

Orangefield 55, Shepherd 12

Cameron Yoe (7-3) vs. Yoakum (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

Franklin 33, Hallettsville 7

Anahuac (8-2) vs. Palestine Westwood (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Willis’ Yates Stadium

Hitchcock (9-1) vs. Little River-Academy (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium

Woodville (8-2) vs. East Chambers (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lumberton’s Raider Stadium

Region IV

Bi-district

Llano 44, Cotulla 0

Goliad 60, Rio Hondo 10

Jourdanton 28, Luling 0

Vanderbilt Industrial (8-2) vs. Falfurrias (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

Edna (9-1) vs. Lyford (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Alice’s Memorial Stadium

Hondo (5-5) vs. Universal City Randolph (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Marion’s Veterans Stadium

San Diego (8-2) vs. London (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Odem’s Owl Stadium

Blanco 41, Poteet 14

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region I

Bi-district

Crane (7-3) vs. San Angelo TLC (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Lamesa’s Tornado Stadium

Idalou (7-3) vs. Friona (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Levelland’s Lobo Stadium

Wall (9-1) def. Tornillo (0-9), forfeit

Childress (6-4) vs. Coahoma (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Floydada’s Tyer Stadium

Canadian 70, Lubbock Roosevelt 8

Early 62, Odessa Compass 0

Abernathy (8-2) vs. Spearman (3-7), 4 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium

Alpine (4-6) vs. Brady (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ozona’s Lion Stadium

Region II

Bi-district

Comanche 69, Henrietta 27

Bells 42, Blooming Grove 13

Holliday 40, Merkel 12

Scurry-Rosser 45, Blue Ridge 14

Palmer 39, Howe 19

Callisburg 40, Millsap 20

Gunter (9-0) def. Cedar Hill TLC (3-6), forfeit

Jacksboro (7-3) vs. Wichita Falls City View (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium

Region III

Bi-district

West Rusk (8-2) vs. Omaha Pewitt (2-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium

Hemphill (9-1) vs. Waskom (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Timpson’s Eakin Stadium

Hooks (8-2) vs. Troup (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ore City’s Rebel Stadium

Gilmer Harmony (5-5) vs. New Waverly (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field

Daingerfield 41, Anderson-Shiro 6

De Kalb 42, Edgewood 40

Newton 58, Hughes Springs 0

New Boston 59, Grand Saline 35

Region IV

Bi-district

Lexington (10-0) vs. Wallis Brazos (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Giddings’ Buffalo Stadium

Hebbronville (5-5) vs. Natalia (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mathis’ Pirate Stadium

El Maton Tidehaven 27, Clifton 7

Nixon-Smiley (6-4) vs. Santa Rosa (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ingleside’s Mustang Stadium

Poth (9-1) vs. George West (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Jounrdanton’s Indian Stadium

Boling (7-3) vs. Buffalo (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Magnolia’s Bulldog Stadium

Taft (8-2) vs. Comfort (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

Rogers 22, Van Vleck 0

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Region I

Bi-district

Stratford 49, Sundown 8

Cisco 55, Big Lake Reagan County 0

New Deal 71, Amarillo Highland Park 18

Forsan (8-2) vs. Stamford (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Brownwood’s Gordon Wood Stadium

Sonora 28, Olney 27

Farwell 41, Olton 23

Hawley 52, Christoval 8

Panhandle (8-2) vs. Floydada (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium

Region II

Bi-district

Tolar 61, Whitewright 0

Marlin (6-4) vs. Rio Vista (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at West’s Trojan Stadium

Hamilton 41, Tioga 15

Axtell 28, Rosebud-Lott 27

Riesel 28, Cayuga 7

Nocona (8-2) vs. Bangs (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Weatherford’s Kangaroo Stadium

Crawford (10-0) vs. Kerens (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Panther Stadium

Coleman 46, Alvord 7

Region III

Bi-district

Cooper 63, Hawkins 6

Corrigan-Camden (9-1) vs. Garrison (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium

Beckville 77, Bogata Rivercrest 7

Joaquin (7-2) vs. Jewett Leon (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl

Timpson 60, Groveton 3

Frankston 47, Wolfe City 34

Centerville (8-2) vs. Shelbyville (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Diboll’s Lumberjack Stadium

Honey Grove (8-2) vs. Harleton (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lone Oak’s Buffalo Stadium

Region IV

Bi-district

Flatonia 59, Junction 32

Three Rivers 62, Freer 19

Mason 44, Hearne 7

Shiner 54, Santa Maria 14

Refugio 66, Ben Bolt 14

Ganado 68, La Villa 6

Holland 36, Stockdale 31

Thorndale 41, Johnson City 30

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Region I

Bi-district

Vega 33, Memphis 12

Seagraves 22, Bovina 12

Wellington 58, Boys Ranch 6

Sudan (8-2) vs. Ropesville (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Slaton’s Tiger Stadium

Ralls 34, Plains 18

Clarendon 47, Gruver 20

New Home (9-1) vs. Hale Center (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Littlefield’s Wildcat Stadium

Sunray (8-2) vs. Shamrock (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Borger’s Bulldog Stadium

Region II

Bi-district

Wink 60, Cross Plains 0

Santo (9-1) vs. Seymour (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Clyde’s Bulldog Stadium

Albany (8-2) vs. Eldorado (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

Muenster 38, Archer City 14

Windthorst 35, Celeste 27

Sterling City 43, Miles 42

Collinsville 21, Haskell 7

McCamey (8-2) vs. Roscoe (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Stanton’s Buffalo Stadium

Region III

Bi-district

Simms Bowie (7-2) vs Hico (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Kemp’s Yellow Jacket Stadium

Deweyville (7-3) vs. Tenaha (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium

Mart (10-0) vs. Linden-Kildare (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Brownsboro’s Bear Stadium

Cushing (7-3) vs. Colmesneil (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium

Price Carlisle (9-1) vs. Evadale (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity’s Tiger Stadium

Wortham (8-2) vs. Clarksville (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Eustace’s Bulldog Stadium

Lovelady (9-0) vs. Overton (2-8), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Dragon Stadium

Maud (8-2) vs. Dawson (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Arp’s Herrington Tiger Stadium

Region IV

Bi-district

Chilton (10-0) vs. Yorktown (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at La Grange’s Leopard Stadium

Woodsboro (4-5) vs. Brackettville (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Poteet’s Aggie Field

Burton (9-0) vs. Milano (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Caldwell’s Hornet Field

Rocksprings 50, Agua Dulce 20

Sabinal 43, Pettus 0

Falls City 40, Bremond 36

Bruni (6-3) vs. D’Hanis (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Carrizo Springs’ Carter Stadium

Granger (8-2) vs. Somerville (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockdale’s Tiger Stadium

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Region I

Bi-district

Follett vs. Nazareth, 7:30 p.m. Friday at White Deer

Springlake-Earth 50, Spur 42

Knox City vs. Petersburg, 7 p.m. Friday at Jayton

Happy vs. Miami, 5 p.m. Friday at White Deer

Region II

Bi-district

Whiteface vs. Van Horn, 6 p.m. Friday at Rankin

Rankin vs. Ira, 7 p.m. Friday at Grady

Westbrook vs. Garden City, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Robert Lee

Buena Vista vs. O’Donnell, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Borden County

Region III

Bi-district

Gordon vs. Saint Jo, 7 p.m. Friday at Peaster

Blum 84, Aquilla 38

Abbott 56, Milford 10

Union Hill vs. Gorman, 6 p.m. Friday at Ferris

Region IV

Bi-district

Mertzon Irion County 104, May 91

Leverett’s Chapel vs. Leakey, 5 p.m. Friday at Temple Holy Trinity

Medina vs. Chester, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Temple Holy Trinity

Jonesboro 54, Menard 6

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Region I

Bi-district

Groom vs. Amherst, 6 p.m. Friday at Lockney

Balmorhea 52, Loop 6

Klondike vs. Sanderson, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Irion County

Whitharral vs. Silverton, 8 p.m. Friday at Lockney

Region II

Bi-district

Jayton 44, Paducah 13

Throckmorton vs. Gold-burg, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Olney

Newcastle 97, Rule 49

Benjamin vs. Motley County, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Benjamin

Region III

Bi-district

Oakwood vs. Bynum, 8 p.m. Friday at Ferris

Oglesby vs. Iredell, 7 p.m. Friday at Valley Mills

Bluff Dale vs. Calvert, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Jonesboro

Morgan vs. Fannindel, 7 p.m. Friday at Irving Nimitz

Region IV

Bi-district

Loraine vs. Panther Creek, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Blackwell

Zephyr vs. Richland Springs, 7 p.m. Friday at Goldthwaite

Cherokee vs. Blanket, 7 p.m. Friday at San Saba

Blackwell 68, Rising Star 40

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central Texas Playoff Games to Watch: Week 12

Central Texas Playoff Games to Watch: Week 12

It's playoff time: Here's what you need to know about a bunch of bi-district games, including University, Lorena, China Spring, La Vega, West, Mexia, Chilton, Axtell-Rosebud-Lott and Crawford. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight

Watch Now: Related Video

Wimbledon in talks to ease rules on white underwear for female players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert