Statewide Texas high school football playoff scores and pairings 2022

Here are the high school football playoff sites and times for the bi-district round, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Region I

Bi-district

El Paso Pebble Hills (9-1) vs. Odessa Permian (9-1), 5 p.m. Friday at El Paso’s Socorro ISD Student Activity Center

North Crowley (10-0) vs. Keller Timber Creek (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium

Prosper (9-1) vs. Plano (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium

Richardson Lake Highlands (8-2) vs. South Grand Prairie (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Grand Prairie’s Gopher-Warrior Bowl

Midland Legacy 46, EP Franklin 21

Keller (8-2) vs. Euless Trinity (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Keller’s Keller ISD Stadium

Lewisville (9-1) vs Allen (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lewisville’s Max Goldsmith Stadium

Arlington Martin (9-1) vs. Richardson Berkner (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Region II

Bi-district

Wylie (7-3) vs. Mesquite Horn (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium

Duncanville (9-0) vs. Bryan (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Duncanville’s Panther Stadium

The Woodlands (8-2) vs Aldine Nimitz (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium

Klein Cain (9-1) vs Cypress Ranch (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Klein’s Klein Memorial Stadium

Rockwall (9-1) vs. Sachse (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Temple (7-3) vs. Waxahachie (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Temple’s Wildcat Stadium

Spring Westfield (9-1) vs. Conroe (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium

Cypress Bridgeland (6-4) vs. Klein Collins (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

Region III

Bi-district

Cypress Fairbanks 49, Houston Westside 0

Katy Cinco Ranch (7-3) vs Richmond George Ranch (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Rhodes Stadium

Galena Park North Shore 49, Pasadena Dobie 3

Pearland (6-4) vs. Dickinson (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pearland’s The Rig

Houston Lamar (8-2) vs. Jersey Village (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium

Fort Bend Ridge Point 35, Katy Tompkins 33, OT

Deer Park (9-1) vs. Humble Atascocita (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Deer Park’s Abshire Stadium

Clear Springs (7-3) vs. Alief Taylor (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at League City’s Challenger-Columbia Stadium

Region IV

Bi-district

Round Rock (9-1) vs. Lake Travis (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Round Rock’s Dragon Stadium

Cibolo Steele 34, SA Johnson 17

San Antonio Brennan (9-1) vs. Laredo Alexander (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Gustafson Stadium

Edinburg North (8-2) vs. Los Fresnos (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Edinburg’s Flores Stadium

Austin Westlake 58, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 10

San Antonio Reagan (8-2) vs. New Braunfels (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Comalander Stadium

Laredo United (5-5) vs. San Antonio Taft (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Laredo’s Bill Johnson Student Activity Center

San Benito (9-1) vs. La Joya (2-8), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Benito’s Morrow Stadium

___

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Region I

Bi-district

El Paso Eastwood (8-2) vs San Angelo Central (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at El Paso’s Trooper Stadium

Saginaw Boswell (8-2) vs Trophy Club Nelson (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Saginaw’s Pioneer Stadium

Denton Guyer (10-0) vs. Flower Mound Marcus (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium

Highland Park (10-0) vs Arlington Bowie (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Highland Park’s Highlander Stadium

Wolfforth Frenship (8-2) vs El Paso Eastlake (6-4), 5:30 p.m. Friday at Wolfforth’s Peoples Bank Stadium

Southlake Carroll 52, Crowley 13

Coppell (9-1) vs. McKinney (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Coppell’s Echols Field

Arlington (6-4) vs Dallas Jesuit (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Ranger Stadium

Region II

Bi-district

Wylie East (9-1) vs. Rockwall-Heath (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Wylie’s Wylie ISD Stadium

DeSoto 37, Pflugerville Weiss 20

New Caney (10-0) vs Aldine Eisenhower (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

Tomball (6-4) vs Cypress Woods (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium

Royse City (6-4) vs. Garland Naaman Forest (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Royse City’s Royse City ISD Stadium

Killeen Harker Heights (9-1) vs. Mansfield (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Killeen’s Buckley Stadium

Spring DeKaney (7-3) vs Conroe Oak Ridge (7-3), 6 p.m. Saturday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium

Cypress Falls (7-3) vs Tomball Memorial (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Pridgeon Stadium

Region III

Bi-district

Houston Memorial (7-3) vs. Houston Westbury (4-6), 11 a.m. Saturday at Houston’s Tully Stadium

Katy (10-0) vs. Fort Bend Clements (5-5), 6 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

Humble Summer Creek (6-4) vs. South Houston (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Humble’s Turner Stadium

Alvin Shadow Creek 77, Clute Brazoswood 7

Houston Heights (7-3) vs. Houston Stratford (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium

Fort Bend Hightower (8-2) vs. Katy Morton Ranch (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Rosenberg’s Traylor Stadium

Channelview (8-2) vs. Houston C.E. King (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Channelview’s Maddry Stadium

Clear Falls (8-2) vs. Pearland Dawson (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at League City’s Veterans Memorial Stadium

Region IV

Bi-district

Austin Vandegrift (9-1) vs. Austin Bowie (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Austin’s Monroe Stadium

Converse Judson 42, SA Churchill 5

San Antonio Harlan (8-2) vs. Del Rio (2-8), 2 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

Weslaco 16, Edinburg 13, OT

Dripping Springs (9-1) vs. Manor (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dripping Springs’ Tiger Stadium

San Antonio Brandeis (8-2) vs. San Marcos (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

Eagle Pass (9-1) vs. San Antonio Warren (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Pass’ Foster Veterans Memorial Stadium

Harlingen (10-0) vs. PSJA (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Harlingen’s Boggus Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Region I

Bi-district

Abilene 42, EP Del Valle 14

Red Oak (8-2) vs. Denton Ryan (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Red Oak’s Goodloe Stadium

Amarillo Tascosa (9-1) vs. El Paso Ysleta (3-7), 6 p.m. Friday at Amarillo’s Bivins Stadium

Burleson Centennial (9-1) vs. Lake Belton (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Burleson’s Burleson Stadium

Aledo 37, Killeen Shoemaker 0

Lubbock Cooper (8-2) vs. El Paso Bel Air (8-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Woodrow’s Pirate Stadium

Midlothian (10-0) vs. Justin Northwest (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium (if Midlothian wins)

El Paso Parkland (7-3) vs. Amarillo (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at El Paso’s Matador Stadium

Region II

Bi-district

Mansfield Timberview (10-0) vs. Frisco Heritage (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium

Barbers Hill (7-3) vs. Forney (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mont Belvieu’s Eagle Stadium

Frisco Reedy 50, Dallas White 14

Lancaster (8-2) vs. Humble Kingwood Park (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lancaster’s Humphrey Tiger Stadium

Longview (10-0) vs. Crosby (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Frisco Lone Star (8-2) vs. Richland (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Kuykendall Stadium

Port Arthur Memorial (9-1) vs. McKinney North (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Port Arthur’s Memorial Stadium

Birdville (8-2) vs. Frisco Wakeland (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at North Richland Hills’ Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex

Region III

Bi-district

Magnolia West 17, Galveston Ball 7

New Braunfels Canyon (9-1) vs. Georgetown (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium

Angleton 57, Houston Madison 6

College Station (8-2) vs. San Antonio Wagner (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Cougar Field

College Station A&M Consolidated (8-2) vs. Seguin (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Tiger Stadium

Fulshear 66, Houston Sterling 12

Smithson Valley (9-1) vs. Cedar Park (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring Branch’s Ranger Stadium

Manvel 42, Houston Waltrip 3

Region IV

Bi-district

San Antonio Southside (9-1) vs. Victoria East (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Southside ISD Stadium

McAllen 24, Harlingen South 15

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 70, Castroville Medina Valley 14

Edinburg Vela (9-1) vs. Weslaco East (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at McAllen’s Memorial Stadium

PSJA North (10-0) vs. Donna (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pharr’s PSJA Stadium

CC Miller 70, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 34

Brownsville Memorial 45, McAllen Rowe 3

San Antonio Southwest (7-3) vs. Victoria West (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Southwest Dragon Stadium

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Region I

Bi-district

Canutillo 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 0

Fort Worth Arlington Heights (9-1) vs. Frisco Independence (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Farrington Field

Abilene Wylie 54, El Paso 14

Frisco Emerson (9-1) vs. Colleyville Heritage (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Argyle (10-0) vs. Fort Worth Wyatt (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Argyle’s Eagle Stadium

Wichita Falls Rider (7-3) vs. El Paso Chapin (4-6), 6 p.m. Friday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium

Grapevine 31, Lake Dallas 14

Abilene Cooper 49, EP Andress 20

Region II

Bi-district

Midlothian Heritage 42, Dallas Kimball 14

Marshall (6-4) vs. Crandall (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium

South Oak Cliff (7-3) vs. Mansfield Summit (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium

Lovejoy (7-3) vs. Whitehouse (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Lucas’ Leopard Stadium

Melissa (8-2) vs. Hallsville (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Melissa’s Cardinal Field

Ennis 55, Dallas Wilson 23

Texarkana Texas High (8-2) vs. Terrell (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Texarkana’s Tiger Stadium

Everman 51, Seagoville 7

Region III

Bi-district

Fort Bend Marshall 56, Huntsville 0

Austin McCallum (7-3) vs. Waco University (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Austin’s House Park Stadium

Montgomery Lake Creek (10-0) vs. Texas City (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Montgomery’s Montgomery ISD Stadium

Leander Rouse (5-5) vs. Austin Crockett (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Leander’s Bible Stadium

Belton (8-2) vs. Austin Northeast (4-5-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Belton’s Tiger Field

Brenham (6-4) vs. Dayton (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brenham’s Cub Stadium

Austin LBJ (8-2) vs. Elgin (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Austin’s Nelson Field

Port Neches-Groves (8-2) vs. Montgomery (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Port Neches’ Indian Stadium

Region IV

Bi-district

Liberty Hill (9-1) vs. San Antonio Highlands (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Liberty Hill’s Panther Stadium

Mercedes 37, Sharyland Pioneer 27

Alamo Heights (9-1) vs. Kerrville Tivy (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Alamo Heights’ Orem Stadium

Gregory-Portland 64, Mission Memorial 6

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (7-3) vs. Roma (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Hornet Stadium

San Antonio Burbank (7-3) vs. Lockhart (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium

Mission Sharyland (6-4) vs. Edcouch-Elsa (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mission’s Thompson Stadium

San Antonio Veterans Memorial (7-3) vs. San Antonio Harlandale (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Converse’s Rutledge Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Region I

Bi-district

Big Spring 38, EP Riverside 35

Wichita Falls (6-4) vs. Dumas (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Lowery Field

Brownwood 63, EP Irvin 0

Canyon (9-1) vs. Burkburnett (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Childress’ Fair Park Stadium

Canyon Randall (7-3) vs. Springtown (3-7), 6 p.m. Friday at Snyder’s Tiger Stadium

Lubbock Estacado (6-4) vs. El Paso Bowie (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Midland’s Astound Broadband Stadium

Decatur (7-3) vs. Pampa (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium

Andrews 34, EP Austin 14

Region II

Bi-district

China Spring 72, FW Western Hills 7

Kaufman (7-3) vs. Wilmer-Hutchins (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium

Lake Worth (8-2) vs. Alvarado (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Apogee Stadium

Dallas Carter (8-2) vs. Sulphur Springs (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Forney’s Citybank Stadium

Celina (9-1) vs. Nevada Community (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Richardson’s Wildcat-Ram Stadium

Kennedale (7-3) vs. Waco La Vega (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Joshua’s Owl Stadium

Anna (10-0) vs. Frisco Panther Creek (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium

Stephenville 56, FW Dunbar 20

Region III

Bi-district

Tyler Chapel Hill 45, Livingston 36

Bay City (7-3) vs. Houston Yates (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Barnett Stadium

Lumberton 54, Palestine 29

Stafford 50, Houston Furr 6

Houston Washington (10-0) vs. Brazosport (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Freeport’s Hopper Field

Vidor (6-4) vs. Lindale (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

El Campo 49, Worthing 3

Kilgore (7-3) vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Lufkin’s Martin Stadium

Region IV

Bi-district

Canyon Lake (6-3) vs. Uvalde (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Edgewood ISD Veterans Memorial Stadium

Alice (8-2) vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Portland’s Akins Wildcat Stadium

Boerne 42, Taylor 13

Pleasanton (5-5) vs. Tuloso-Midway (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Freer’s Buckaroo Stadium

La Vernia (8-2) vs. La Feria (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Danaher Stadium

Somerset (8-2) vs. Lampasas (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

Corpus Christi Calallen (10-0) vs. Beeville Jones (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Beeville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium

San Antonio Davenport (9-1) vs. Fredericksburg (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg’s Battlin’ Billie Stadium

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region I

Bi-district

Monahans 27, Levelland 15

Ferris (4-6) vs. Snyder (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. Cisco’s Chelsey Stadium

Seminole 78, Clint Mountain View 13

Midland Greenwood (5-5) vs. Godley (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium

WF Hirschi 48, Hillsboro 14

Canyon West Plains 56, Pecos 7

Glen Rose (9-1) vs. Graham (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Aledo’s Bearcat Stadium

Fort Stockton (9-1) vs. Perryton (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Post’s Redman Memorial Stadium

Region II

Bi-district

Aubrey 63, Dallas Lincoln 12

Center (7-3) vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium

Caddo Mills (10-0) vs. Sanger, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Richardson’s Eagle-Mustang Stadium

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 48, Van 13

Gilmer (9-0) vs. Rusk (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium

Sunnyvale (6-4) vs. Gainesville (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Carrollton’s Standridge Stadium

Carthage 42, Pittsburg 7

Van Alstyne (6-4) vs. Quinlan Ford (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Murphy’s Kimbrough Stadium

Region III

Bi-district

Silsbee (10-0) vs. West Columbia (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at La Porte’s Bulldog Stadium

Smithville (4-6) vs. Gatesville (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium

Bellville (10-0) vs. West Orange-Stark (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Splendora’s Wildcat Stadium

Madisonville 41, La Grange 21

Connally 45, Giddings 18

Brookshire Royal (9-1) vs. Hamshire-Fannett (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field

Cuero (9-1) vs. Salado (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Buda’s Shelton Stadium

Jasper (7-3) vs. Sealy (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Navasota’s Rattler Stadium

Region IV

Bi-district

Wimberley 81, San Antonio YMLA 0

Orange Grove 35, Raymondville 21

Jarrell 32, Devine 14

Ingleside (8-2) vs. Port Isabel (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium

Sinton 49, Rio Grande City La Grulla 7

Lago Vista 67, Bandera 6

Bishop (5-5) vs. Corpus Christi West Oso (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bishop’s Gorny Stadium

Geronimo Navarro 50, Pearsall 8

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Region I

Bi-district

Dalhart 31, Denver City 21

Whitesboro 60, Vernon 6

Shallowater 41, Lamesa 3

Breckenridge (8-2) vs. Paradise (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Ponder’s Ponder Field

Tuscola Jim Ned (7-3) vs. Pilot Point (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Dublin’s Cervetto Stadium

Bushland 55, Kermit 7

Brock (6-4) vs. Iowa Park (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Graham’s Newton Field

Muleshoe 47, Brownfield 37

Region II

Bi-district

Pottsboro 33, Gladewater 14

Whitney 38, Teague 15

Jefferson (8-2) vs. Mineola (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Panther Stadium

Grandview (8-2) vs. Fairfield (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Robinson’s Rocket Field

West 21, Mexia 0

Tatum (6-4) vs. Mount Vernon (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant’s Sam Parker Field

Malakoff (9-1) vs. Dallas Madison (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

Winnsboro (9-1) vs. Atlanta (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Pirate Stadium

Region III

Bi-district

Diboll 24, Buna 21

Columbus (9-1) vs. Lorena (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

Orangefield 55, Shepherd 12

Cameron Yoe (7-3) vs. Yoakum (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

Franklin 33, Hallettsville 7

Anahuac (8-2) vs. Palestine Westwood (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Willis’ Yates Stadium

Hitchcock (9-1) vs. Little River-Academy (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium

Woodville (8-2) vs. East Chambers (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lumberton’s Raider Stadium

Region IV

Bi-district

Llano 44, Cotulla 0

Goliad 60, Rio Hondo 10

Jourdanton 28, Luling 0

Vanderbilt Industrial (8-2) vs. Falfurrias (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

Edna (9-1) vs. Lyford (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Alice’s Memorial Stadium

Hondo (5-5) vs. Universal City Randolph (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Marion’s Veterans Stadium

San Diego (8-2) vs. London (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Odem’s Owl Stadium

Blanco 41, Poteet 14

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region I

Bi-district

Crane (7-3) vs. San Angelo TLC (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Lamesa’s Tornado Stadium

Idalou (7-3) vs. Friona (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Levelland’s Lobo Stadium

Wall (9-1) def. Tornillo (0-9), forfeit

Childress (6-4) vs. Coahoma (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Floydada’s Tyer Stadium

Canadian 70, Lubbock Roosevelt 8

Early 62, Odessa Compass 0

Abernathy (8-2) vs. Spearman (3-7), 4 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium

Alpine (4-6) vs. Brady (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ozona’s Lion Stadium

Region II

Bi-district

Comanche 69, Henrietta 27

Bells 42, Blooming Grove 13

Holliday 40, Merkel 12

Scurry-Rosser 45, Blue Ridge 14

Palmer 39, Howe 19

Callisburg 40, Millsap 20

Gunter (9-0) def. Cedar Hill TLC (3-6), forfeit

Jacksboro (7-3) vs. Wichita Falls City View (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium

Region III

Bi-district

West Rusk (8-2) vs. Omaha Pewitt (2-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium

Hemphill (9-1) vs. Waskom (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Timpson’s Eakin Stadium

Hooks (8-2) vs. Troup (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ore City’s Rebel Stadium

Gilmer Harmony (5-5) vs. New Waverly (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field

Daingerfield 41, Anderson-Shiro 6

De Kalb 42, Edgewood 40

Newton 58, Hughes Springs 0

New Boston 59, Grand Saline 35

Region IV

Bi-district

Lexington (10-0) vs. Wallis Brazos (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Giddings’ Buffalo Stadium

Hebbronville (5-5) vs. Natalia (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mathis’ Pirate Stadium

El Maton Tidehaven 27, Clifton 7

Nixon-Smiley (6-4) vs. Santa Rosa (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ingleside’s Mustang Stadium

Poth (9-1) vs. George West (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Jounrdanton’s Indian Stadium

Boling (7-3) vs. Buffalo (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Magnolia’s Bulldog Stadium

Taft (8-2) vs. Comfort (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

Rogers 22, Van Vleck 0

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Region I

Bi-district

Stratford 49, Sundown 8

Cisco 55, Big Lake Reagan County 0

New Deal 71, Amarillo Highland Park 18

Forsan (8-2) vs. Stamford (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Brownwood’s Gordon Wood Stadium

Sonora 28, Olney 27

Farwell 41, Olton 23

Hawley 52, Christoval 8

Panhandle (8-2) vs. Floydada (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium

Region II

Bi-district

Tolar 61, Whitewright 0

Marlin (6-4) vs. Rio Vista (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at West’s Trojan Stadium

Hamilton 41, Tioga 15

Axtell 28, Rosebud-Lott 27

Riesel 28, Cayuga 7

Nocona (8-2) vs. Bangs (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Weatherford’s Kangaroo Stadium

Crawford (10-0) vs. Kerens (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Panther Stadium

Coleman 46, Alvord 7

Region III

Bi-district

Cooper 63, Hawkins 6

Corrigan-Camden (9-1) vs. Garrison (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium

Beckville 77, Bogata Rivercrest 7

Joaquin (7-2) vs. Jewett Leon (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl

Timpson 60, Groveton 3

Frankston 47, Wolfe City 34

Centerville (8-2) vs. Shelbyville (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Diboll’s Lumberjack Stadium

Honey Grove (8-2) vs. Harleton (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lone Oak’s Buffalo Stadium

Region IV

Bi-district

Flatonia 59, Junction 32

Three Rivers 62, Freer 19

Mason 44, Hearne 7

Shiner 54, Santa Maria 14

Refugio 66, Ben Bolt 14

Ganado 68, La Villa 6

Holland 36, Stockdale 31

Thorndale 41, Johnson City 30

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Region I

Bi-district

Vega 33, Memphis 12

Seagraves 22, Bovina 12

Wellington 58, Boys Ranch 6

Sudan (8-2) vs. Ropesville (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Slaton’s Tiger Stadium

Ralls 34, Plains 18

Clarendon 47, Gruver 20

New Home (9-1) vs. Hale Center (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Littlefield’s Wildcat Stadium

Sunray (8-2) vs. Shamrock (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Borger’s Bulldog Stadium

Region II

Bi-district

Wink 60, Cross Plains 0

Santo (9-1) vs. Seymour (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Clyde’s Bulldog Stadium

Albany (8-2) vs. Eldorado (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

Muenster 38, Archer City 14

Windthorst 35, Celeste 27

Sterling City 43, Miles 42

Collinsville 21, Haskell 7

McCamey (8-2) vs. Roscoe (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Stanton’s Buffalo Stadium

Region III

Bi-district

Simms Bowie (7-2) vs Hico (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Kemp’s Yellow Jacket Stadium

Deweyville (7-3) vs. Tenaha (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium

Mart (10-0) vs. Linden-Kildare (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Brownsboro’s Bear Stadium

Cushing (7-3) vs. Colmesneil (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium

Price Carlisle (9-1) vs. Evadale (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity’s Tiger Stadium

Wortham (8-2) vs. Clarksville (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Eustace’s Bulldog Stadium

Lovelady (9-0) vs. Overton (2-8), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Dragon Stadium

Maud (8-2) vs. Dawson (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Arp’s Herrington Tiger Stadium

Region IV

Bi-district

Chilton (10-0) vs. Yorktown (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at La Grange’s Leopard Stadium

Woodsboro (4-5) vs. Brackettville (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Poteet’s Aggie Field

Burton (9-0) vs. Milano (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Caldwell’s Hornet Field

Rocksprings 50, Agua Dulce 20

Sabinal 43, Pettus 0

Falls City 40, Bremond 36

Bruni (6-3) vs. D’Hanis (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Carrizo Springs’ Carter Stadium

Granger (8-2) vs. Somerville (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockdale’s Tiger Stadium

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Region I

Bi-district

Follett vs. Nazareth, 7:30 p.m. Friday at White Deer

Springlake-Earth 50, Spur 42

Knox City vs. Petersburg, 7 p.m. Friday at Jayton

Happy vs. Miami, 5 p.m. Friday at White Deer

Region II

Bi-district

Whiteface vs. Van Horn, 6 p.m. Friday at Rankin

Rankin vs. Ira, 7 p.m. Friday at Grady

Westbrook vs. Garden City, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Robert Lee

Buena Vista vs. O’Donnell, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Borden County

Region III

Bi-district

Gordon vs. Saint Jo, 7 p.m. Friday at Peaster

Blum 84, Aquilla 38

Abbott 56, Milford 10

Union Hill vs. Gorman, 6 p.m. Friday at Ferris

Region IV

Bi-district

Mertzon Irion County 104, May 91

Leverett’s Chapel vs. Leakey, 5 p.m. Friday at Temple Holy Trinity

Medina vs. Chester, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Temple Holy Trinity

Jonesboro 54, Menard 6

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Region I

Bi-district

Groom vs. Amherst, 6 p.m. Friday at Lockney

Balmorhea 52, Loop 6

Klondike vs. Sanderson, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Irion County

Whitharral vs. Silverton, 8 p.m. Friday at Lockney

Region II

Bi-district

Jayton 44, Paducah 13

Throckmorton vs. Gold-burg, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Olney

Newcastle 97, Rule 49

Benjamin vs. Motley County, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Benjamin

Region III

Bi-district

Oakwood vs. Bynum, 8 p.m. Friday at Ferris

Oglesby vs. Iredell, 7 p.m. Friday at Valley Mills

Bluff Dale vs. Calvert, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Jonesboro

Morgan vs. Fannindel, 7 p.m. Friday at Irving Nimitz

Region IV

Bi-district

Loraine vs. Panther Creek, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Blackwell

Zephyr vs. Richland Springs, 7 p.m. Friday at Goldthwaite

Cherokee vs. Blanket, 7 p.m. Friday at San Saba

Blackwell 68, Rising Star 40