Still the gold standard: Crawford sweeps Bosqueville for 2-0 district start

Rankings, schmankings.

It’s been a little strange to see perennial powerhouse Crawford lurking toward the back end of the Texas Girls Coaches Association Top 25 volleyball poll this season. Things change, every team is different, yada yada yada. But the Lady Pirates are proving they’re still the gold standard when it comes to both the Class 2A field and their own district.

The 20th-ranked Lady Pirates set the tone with some sizzling deliveries from the service line, and swatted away 24th-ranked Bosqueville, 25-14, 25-12, 25-18, in District 15-2A action on Tuesday night at the BHS Gym.

Coming off a statement four-set win over then-No. 2 Valley Mills on Friday, Crawford (18-17 overall, 2-0 district) is reminding everyone that, yeah, it’s still Crawford.

“All of our goals always start with winning a district championship,” Crawford coach Jeff Coker said. “We talk about every year, the rankings don’t matter, whether you’re number one or number twenty or whatever. And, honestly, early on we weren’t playing good enough to be ranked.

“We’re finally starting to play better, and hopefully we’ll kind of earn our way back up into those spots and win some games when it matters.”

Coker said that he has used 14 different starting lineups this season, as the Lady Pirates needed some time to find the right mix. But they seem to have found it.

Against Bosqueville (21-10, 2-2), Crawford applied pressure from the moment it punched the ball into play. In the opening set, the Lady Pirates dialed up eight aces, including three in a row at one juncture from senior leader McKenna Post. If three straight strikes in bowling is called a turkey, three straight aces in volleyball should be a peregrine falcon, because it changes the wind speed in a hurry.

Even when Crawford didn’t drop in an ace, its well-struck serves forced Bosqueville into several imprecise passes and out-of-system attacks.

“I didn’t know it was that many (aces), but I thought our kids played awesome,” Coker said. “We talked beforehand that serving tough and serving in the right spots was going to be a key to the game, and I thought our kids executed perfectly. You know, Addi Goldenberg has just been bombing the ball the past two games. We just need her to keep doing that for us.”

Even with 6-foot-4 sophomore Logan Dyer wearing a boot and missing the match with injury, Bosqueville still boasts some serious size. But the Lady Bulldogs weren’t quite quick enough on their jumps to slow Crawford’s attacks at the net, and the Lady Pirates capitalized on those late blocking rotations.

While Post and Goldenberg swooped in with effective offerings from the pins, Beryn Hyland announced her presence with maximum volume. The junior middle blocker’s growth and consistency has aided Crawford’s recent surge.

“I think it’s taken a while for us to figure out who we’re going to be,” Coker said. “We made so many different lineup changes and things. But, as a whole, everyone is playing better. Then you see Beryn really taking off the last two games, really bombing away at the ball. She’s had two of her better games in the last two matches, when we really needed her. Big district games that we had to win. It’s been huge for us, her stepping up like she has.”

Under the leadership of first-year head coach Kearstyn Woodard, the Lady Bulldogs are still in the process of uncovering their own identity. Bosqueville does not lack for talent, and sometimes managed to stay within three or four points of Crawford and build a little momentum. Despite trailing 0-2 on the scoreboard, the Lady Bulldogs kept things tight for a while in the third set, pulling within 11-7 when Emma Bradshaw smashed a Lady Pirate overpass, followed by a Crawford mishit.

But Crawford’s efficiency won out. Hyland and Post dealt some deft putaways late, mixing up the fastball with the changeup. Post finally put the finishing touches on the Crawford win with a cross-court beauty from the left side.

Post led all players with 14 kills in 31 swings and chipped in 12 digs. Goldenberg popped 11 kills, two blocks and an ace, while Hyland tallied eight kills and three blocks. Kybree Larance (21 digs) and Ali Maddox (11 digs) kept the Lady Pirates in system with steady back-row passes.

“Everybody is playing good right now, we’ve just got to keep it rolling,” Coker said.

Jayla Lee topped Bosqueville with six kills while Bradshaw picked up five.

Crawford will travel to Bruceville-Eddy on Friday. Bosqueville will look to bounce back with a home match against Moody.