Stingy La Vega runs past winless Dallas Roosevelt, 50-0

La Vega’s offense needed a boost after last week’s performance against Lorena, and without starting running back Bryson Roland in the lineup, Brandon Allen and company did fine on their own.

Allen scored twice, running back Nikzavyer Rice added two touchdowns of his own and the Pirates got back to their winning ways, disposing of lowly Dallas Roosevelt, 50-0, on homecoming night Friday at Willie Williams Field.

The Pirates totaled 225 yards on the ground against a winless Roosevelt team that put up little or no fight. Quarterback Robert Prescott added 69 yards through the air and another score.

Rice and Allen tallied three of their four touchdowns in the first half, as the Pirates scored on their first four possessions. Rice’s touchdown run of 18 yards jump-started a Pirates offense that punted just once the entire game.

After the Pirates recorded a safety on the first play from scrimmage, Rice ran untouched for a score and was followed by Allen’s first score of the night from six yards out. Allen’s second touchdown came in the second half.

Prescott found Stephon Nickerson on a post pattern in the second quarter for a 47-yard throw and catch, the longest pass from scrimmage on the night for either team.

The La Vega defense was especially stingy on the night, tallying nine negative rushing plays en route to holding the Mustangs to minus-29 yards rushing in the game. Roosevelt quarterback Zephaniah Paul completed just five of his 13 passes for 24 yards and an interception.

Allen, who is listed the backup quarterback, had 36 rushing yards and spelled Prescott the entire second half. Johnny Hammond had 73 yards on the ground in for the Pirates the second half. Roderick Ridge also added 60 yards.

La Vega improved to 2-3 overall and will wind up non-district play next week at Yoakum.