AUSTIN — When a team goes to the state tournament as often as the Crawford softball program has in the last decade, eventually a state title could slip away in a heartbreaker.

That’s what happened on Wednesday night as Stamford rallied for four runs on three Lady Pirate errors to claim a 5-4 victory over Crawford in the Class 2A state championship contest at McCombs Field.

The Lady Pirates led 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth when the game was delayed for 30 minutes because of a lightning strike in the area. Storm clouds swirled and flashes in the sky continued after play was resumed, but the two teams were allowed to play on.

Initially, Crawford appeared to take the delay in stride. Lady Pirates catcher Grace Powell had singled just before play was stopped. When it continued, she moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Savanna Pogue and scored on a single to left by Kylie Ray. That gave Crawford a 4-1 lead going into the sixth inning.

However, that’s when Stamford switched the momentum.

Crawford’s Addi Goldenberg, the hero of the Lady Pirates’ semifinal victory on Tuesday, ran toward the first-base line to field a pop up that would’ve recorded the second out. But she couldn’t keep it in her glove, allowing Savana Gonzales to reach first base as the Lady Bulldogs first base runner of the inning. Brylee Strand followed with a single to short stop, barely beating out the throw to first from Pogue.

Stamford would eventually load the bases and took advantage of smart base running. With two outs, leadoff hitter Laramie Terrell hit a high pop up down the third base line. Citlaly Gutierrez and Shandlee Mueller, starting on second and third respectively, never stopped running, so when Crawford third baseman Taylor Gohlke lost the handle as the ball came down, the two Bulldogs were across the plate before the Lady Pirates could even attempt a play at home.

Gutierrez, the Lady Bulldogs state tournament MVP in the circle, retired Crawford in order in the final two innings.

The finish made a stark contrast to the first four-plus innings.

Crawford catcher and Baylor signee Powell made her first hit of this state tournament count as she smacked a ball into the gap in left field with one out in the bottom of the first.

When Pogue put down a bunt, Powell went hard for third base. Stamford pitcher Gutierrez overthrew third base, allowing Powell to head for home. She scored when third baseman Mueller’s throw flew past catcher Jay’lynn Hatley.

Pogue scooted around to third on the play and scored on a Kylie Ray groundout, putting the Lady Pirates in front, 2-0.

Gutierrez made up for her error in the top of the second, however, by smashing an opposite field shot over the wall in right. The solo home run cut Crawford’s lead in half.

But the Lady Pirates got it back in the bottom of the second. Madi Green, who scored Crawford’s game-winning run against West Sabine in the semifinal, led off the second with a looping double down the third-base line. Goldenberg followed with a sharp grounder to third base. When Mueller over threw first, Green rounded third and came home to boost the Lady Pirates to a 3-1 advantage.

That score held through the top of the fifth. Lady Pirates pitcher Kenzie Jones was steady as she sat down nine Lady Bulldogs in a row and then worked out of a jam in the top of the fifth.

Stamford got runners to second and third with two outs. Terrell reached base on a squib infield hit. Then Jacelyn Bell bunted and a miscommunication by the Crawford infield caused no one to be on first when first baseman Ray tossed the ball in that direction.

Jones hung tough. She got Macy Detamore into a two-balls, two-strikes count as clouds gathered and the runners itched to run home and tie the game. Jones got Detamore to strike out swinging and ended the threat.

