Storm clouds brings heartbreak for Lady Pirates

AUSTIN — When a team goes to the state tournament as often as the Crawford softball program has in the last decade, eventually a state title could slip away in a heartbreaker.

That’s what happened on Wednesday night as Stamford rallied for four runs on three Lady Pirate errors to claim a 5-4 victory over Crawford in the Class 2A state championship contest at McCombs Field.

The Lady Pirates led 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth when the game was delayed for 30 minutes because of a lightning strike in the area. Storm clouds swirled and flashes in the sky continued after play was resumed, but the two teams were allowed to play on.

Initially, Crawford appeared to take the delay in stride. Lady Pirates catcher Grace Powell had singled just before play was stopped. When it continued, she moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Savanna Pogue and scored on a single to left by Kylie Ray. That gave Crawford a 4-1 lead going into the sixth inning.

However, that’s when Stamford switched the momentum.