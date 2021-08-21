Streaming into the future: Looks like Friday football broadcasts are here to stay

Here in the 21st century, those Friday night lights are not just relegated to the towers at the stadium. You can even find Friday’s lights peeking across the glare of your laptop screen or your 50-inch TV set.
Welcome to the world of high school football streaming. It’s here, and it’s not going away.
Last year, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UIL lifted a long-standing broadcast ban of Friday night football games. Before that, schools and media entities could televise games on Thursdays or Saturdays, but Friday night was held sacred. The UIL wanted to protect that busiest of game nights in order to promote live attendance at the games.
When the UIL altered that plan in 2020, executive director Charles Breithaupt introduced it as a one-off, a this-year-only exception due to COVID.
But the genie is out of the bottle now. Turns out people enjoyed being able to watch their favorite high schools play from the comfort of their living room or their cubicle or even their boat. The UIL’s Legislative Council voted in June to allow Friday night streaming again in 2021, and it feels like it’s here to stay.
“To be honest with you, I think across the country in a variety of different spaces that we learned things could be done differently,” UIL deputy director Jamey Harrison said. “Doing things differently was necessitated by COVID, but we learned lessons by doing them in a different way. I think that’s what happened.
“We had the Friday night experience protected for a long, long time. That has been a longtime rule for the UIL. But having a year to experience it and getting feedback from community members, I think schools decided, ‘Hey, this is probably the way we need to do business going forward.’”
Harrison said the UIL gathered feedback from schools and communities around the state regarding the streaming experiment, and what they heard was “overwhelmingly positive.” Coaches around Central Texas echoed that sentiment.
Coaches liked it. Fans liked it. The players liked it. And why not? We’re used to watching sports on all our various screens anyway. Why should high school football be left out?
“I think after last year they could really see the value with what went down with the streaming,” said Lorena football coach/athletic director Ray Biles. “A lot of people enjoyed it. A lot of people who can’t get to the ball games and have a grandson or a nephew. I think it’s awesome that they did that for families and schools, especially during the COVID deal. … I’m for it all the way.”
Midway football coach Shane Anderson called the streaming opportunities “great for the kids” but also beneficial to thousands of Texas high school football fans. Anderson’s grandparents are in their 80s and unable to make it to all the games to see their grandson coach his team, so the streaming option was a godsend for them.
“We were fortunate at Connally last year that we had Centex Sports Network, they did a great job with it,” Anderson said. “At one time last year we had over 3,000 viewers throughout the world, because they could go on and watch it. There were people overseas watching it, in other states. My buddies that were in the Metroplex coaching at 5As and 6As, they weren’t playing when we were playing, so they would all get together at the house and watch our games. It was neat to see all the different people who were watching.”
Once the UIL pushed aside the roadblock for streaming Friday games, that organization essentially moved out of the way and let schools handle the details. The UIL’s Harrison said that the individual schools own the broadcast rights to their games for the regular season, and in order to show or stream a game both schools have to agree for the game to be televised.
“There will still be growing pains and some sticking points, not the least of which is the UIL owns the rights to the postseason, and presentation of postseason broadcasts is just very different than the regular season,” Harrison said. “That initial transition, especially in the first few weeks of the playoffs, where people have watched 10 games of their particular team on one format, it might not be available on that format. It might be a different platform where it’s available. So, that is still a work in progress, making sure that schools are comfortable in understanding that shift will happen and making sure that the general public is aware.”
Once a school decides to offer its games up for viewers, it then must figure out how it wants to get that done. Some schools, like Lorena, use the streaming service provided by the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS). Locally, KWTX-TV aired several Friday games last fall. Other schools contract with streaming companies in their area. Still others – a “large number” of schools in the state, said the UIL’s Harrison – turn the broadcast responsibilities over to their students.
“They use local talent, oftentimes it’s 100 percent student produced,” Harrison said. “Students run the camera, students provide the play-by-play and the color and the talent. They do all of the production with students or school personnel. So that’s one set. Then when you get into the third-party broadcasters, there is a wide, wide variety of those, all the way from large media groups down to very small businesses, Mom-and-Pop shop kind of operations, and everywhere in between.”
Midway’s Anderson said that the high school graphic design class will handle the responsibilities of streaming the Panthers’ games. The coach grew familiar with that department during his previous stint at Midway as an assistant coach, as they frequently produced highlight packages and pregame hype videos.
For those students, the opportunity to stream the games gives them a chance to be part of the Friday night experience, too, just like the players, the band, the drill team and so forth.
“They’re going to do a great job with it,” Anderson said. “It’s also giving them an opportunity to showcase what they can do.”
When student organizations or classes are producing the broadcasts, it limits the expense of the schools. As streaming broadcasts become more refined, schools may even be able to pad their budgets through additional revenue opportunities.
Lorena’s Biles said that his high school received a small percentage of money from NFHS from their streaming broadcasts in 2020, which they funneled back into the budget.
“There’s a little money that comes back in,” Biles said. “We’re not getting rich in a hurry, but at the same time we’re not paying to do it.”
Now, obviously sending your game telecast out to the Internet means that it’s available for other rival coaches to watch and scout your team. Midway’s Anderson said he double checks to make sure the link to his team’s games doesn’t linger the next day for that very reason. Coaches around the state still participate in the longstanding tradition of a film exchange, though it’s less old-school than actually swapping tapes anymore. Nowadays, they send one another Hudl links.
Lorena’s Biles said he isn’t concerned with a rival school getting any extra advantage by watching the Leopards’ livestream on Friday nights.
“Coaches sometimes freak out about, ‘Oh, somebody’s going to pirate that game,’” Biles said. “I couldn’t care less. They’re going to get what they want to watch your team play regardless of whether it’s on a stream or NFHS or whatever it’s on. I got over that a long time ago.”
Now that streaming has arrived, don’t expect it to go away. The UIL’s Harrison said that when the Legislative Council voted in June to allow streaming in 2021, it did so with an eye toward the future. Harrison added the UIL will continue to monitor the streaming experience to make sure it doesn’t interfere with the atmosphere of Friday night football.
For now, it’s all lights, camera, action.
“What we’ll have to keep a close eye on is that we don’t lose the value of that Friday night experience,” Harrison said. “If that starts to be denigrated in some way, I think you’ll see the Council have some serious conversations about how to address that. But we have a strong passion in Texas for that Friday night experience.
“So, we don’t expect it to denigrate it. In fact, we expect that it’ll just enhance it and amplify this great product we have in Texas high school football.”