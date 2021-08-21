Streaming into the future: Looks like Friday football broadcasts are here to stay

“We were fortunate at Connally last year that we had Centex Sports Network, they did a great job with it,” Anderson said. “At one time last year we had over 3,000 viewers throughout the world, because they could go on and watch it. There were people overseas watching it, in other states. My buddies that were in the Metroplex coaching at 5As and 6As, they weren’t playing when we were playing, so they would all get together at the house and watch our games. It was neat to see all the different people who were watching.”

Once the UIL pushed aside the roadblock for streaming Friday games, that organization essentially moved out of the way and let schools handle the details. The UIL’s Harrison said that the individual schools own the broadcast rights to their games for the regular season, and in order to show or stream a game both schools have to agree for the game to be televised.