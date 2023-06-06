Unlike actual panthers, the Abbott Panthers thrive in a pack mentality.

Ever since a 16-0 mauling suffered at the hands of D’Hanis in the 2022 Class 1A state semifinals, the Panthers (21-4) have been motivated to return to Round Rock. Fueled by Abbott’s success on the football field, basketball court and even the One Act Play stage, reaching this point in the baseball postseason was already the expectation.

“You know, we talk a lot about there’s no such thing as a lone wolf, we function as a pack and we’re going do it together,” said Panthers head coach Kyle Crawford. “Whether that’s pitching, defense, offense, whatever it is, we’re going to play the game with a pack mentality and stick together. This group really bought into that, and that’s a big part of the reason why they’ve had the success they have so far.”

The championship drive has been within these Abbott players throughout the year. From a trip to the state title game in Jerryworld to a regional final finish on the hardwood, the Panthers have proven perpetually hungry to bring the gold home. It seemed inevitable for Abbott to return to Round Rock for the fifth time in program history, including the fourth appearance since 2017.

According to Crawford, the Panthers have learned how to handle big moments by now.

“Winning breeds winning,” Crawford said. “We believe that the more times our kids get in those types of environments the more ready they are to handle it and not be awestruck, let the moment get too big for them.”

“But it’s something that we’ve talked a lot about with this group and they’ve expressed themselves is yes, we’ve been in one of those big games, but this group wants to win a state championship,” he continued. “That’s taking the next step, so it’s a great experience being in a lot of big games and great atmospheres, but at the same time, we’re still coming down here with one mission and that’s to win a state title.”

After finishing second in district, Abbott picked up a pair of close wins over Gordon. Then the bats came alive as the Panthers put up double-digit runs in a pair of playoff wins over the Graford Rabbits. Abbott opened the regional final with an 11-4 win against Dodd City but the Hornets were able to force a Game 3 by handing the Panthers their first loss in eight games. No matter — Abbott stormed back to a 19-8 victory to secure its return to Dell Diamond.

“Even in the couple of games throughout the playoff run where we didn’t put up big numbers, we still barreled up a lot of balls and hit a lot of balls hard,” Crawford said. “That’s what we need to continue to do down here. The key to winning down here is not making the game any different than it’s been for you up to this point.”

Crawford said that he appreciates the approach Abbott’s batters have been taking in the box.

“This group’s taking a lot of pride in getting good pitches, and capitalizing on hitting the ball hard with constant pressure on the defense. Combine that with some guys that can really run. We’ve got some speed in this lineup, which simplifies the game for us offensively,” Crawford said.

Abbott has seen most of its improvement in its pitching and defense. It was one of the Panthers’ goals this season, which was accomplished by hiring Hubbard’s Jordan Grimm as their pitching coach. Crawford said Grimm’s efforts in the coordinating the defense made a huge impact throughout the season. The key for Abbott defensively will be to throw strikes.

“I think when you get to this point this season, you’ve got to have some guys that’ll go make some special plays and we’ve got some guys that do that,” Crawford said. “But the key, in the semifinal game, and if we’re fortunate enough to get to Thursday, is we’ve got to throw strikes on them. If we can eliminate walks and free bases and throw a lot of strikes even if they put the ball in play, play good defense behind them, that’s the key. Especially when you get down here. We cannot give out any freebies.”

Abbott will face Kennard in the Class 1A state semis at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.