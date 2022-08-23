Sun's not setting in West: Trojans hungry to build off record-setting season

Welcome to West, Comma, Texas, where the only thing hungrier than a kolache-seeking motorist who’s been stuck in I-35 traffic is the West High School football team.

The Trojans got a taste of just how sweet victory can be with a school-record 13 wins and a trip to the regional final, where they suffered their only loss of 2021 in a 24-13 contest against Mount Vernon. This season, they want more.

“I think the biggest thing that we learned is, we feel like we belong there and we feel like we can be a part of that conversation each and every year,” said West head coach David Woodard. “Our kids had a good spring and had a really good summer. They came in fall camp in good shape. So far we've had a pretty decent fall and we've got a learning curve and some inexperience in some spots.

"But I think we're working hard and hopefully by the time district rolls around, we'll be good to go.”

In order to replicate last season’s success, however, West will have to fill some gaps left behind by the departure of several experienced seniors. Gone are the sturdy veteran presences of linebackers Brandon Vanek and Joseph Pendleton and defensive lineman Jaden Anderson on defense and the versatile Wyatt Wolf on offense, among others.

But Woodard is confident in his young team and sure that it won’t be long before they build enough varsity experience to continue where the Trojans left off last season.

“We lost an unbelievable group of seniors. Most of those guys started since they were freshmen or sophomores,” Woodard said. “I think we’ve got some guys that are ready to step up and be in those spots. They just don’t have the experience right now. … They’re good football players they just don’t have the Friday night experience yet that they need. We’re working on that."

Sometimes the guys who have been waiting in the wings are the hungriest of all.

"Guys like (senior middle linebacker) Gavin Busby — we expect him to be able to step up and be big in our defense and some of those other seniors that haven't had a lot of experience to be able to step in there and fill some of those roles," Woodard said.

Not only will the Trojans rely on new faces but they’ll also count on some key returners in two-way lineman Cash Fuller, who posted 58 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and four sacks as a junior, and wide receiver/cornerback Easton Paxton who pulled off seven picks as a sophomore.

Offensively, West will rely heavily on a physical running game, headed by senior running back TJ McCutcheon, who totaled 1,379 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns as a junior. According to Woodard, it’s likely McCutcheon sees more minutes on the defensive side as well.

“He can do everything,” Woodard said. “Catches the ball well in the backfield and can run inside with what’s bumped to him. So we expect him to have a great year. We expect him to be one of the leaders of our team. I expect him to take on a little bit bigger role defensively than possibly he's had in the past as well.”

Playing in a competitive nine-team district, West will only have two non-district games to fine-tune any kinks that may come up early. They kick off the season against Godley before taking on the state champion Lorena Leopards in a highly anticipated Week 2 matchup. District will open up against a new-look (and old rival) Whitney.

Not only will the Trojans be putting their best foot forward in terms of football, they’ll be doing it in style as West debuts a new set of uniforms paying homage to the town’s nickname.

“So many times you get asked where you’re from and you say, 'West,' and people say, 'West, what?'" Woodard said. "And you say, 'West, Texas,' and they say “Where out west?” and people around here starting going, 'West, Comma, Texas.' So we shortened it to 'The Comma.'