Super Centex All-Academic: Hillsboro's Forns, Bruceville-Eddy's Tolbert delivered as true leaders

If the aliens ever arrive and say, “take me to your leader,” Central Texas has a couple of young people who would fit the bill.

Recent Hillsboro graduate Jordan Forns and Bruceville-Eddy grad Colby Tolbert embraced the leadership roles on their respective teams in high school. Even when the job was hard and the workload proved taxing, they didn’t shrink from their responsibilities.

It’s that type of influence and character that made Tolbert and Forns the Scholar-Athletes of the Year on the Tribune-Herald’s 2022 Super Centex All-Academic Team.

Tolbert excelled in five sports at Bruceville-Eddy, playing football, basketball and baseball while also earning a pair of state powerlifting meet appearances and competing in track and field. That jam-packed schedule did not prevent him from tackling the books just as hard, as he was the Eagles’ Class of 2022 valedictorian with a grade-point average of nearly 102.

Meanwhile, Forns blazed a fierce path through the halls of Hillsboro High School. She developed into a standout volleyball and softball player for the Lady Eagles, while maintaining a straight A average with a final GPA of 106.

When you’re as busy as these kids, you’ve got to have a plan. Tolbert said he tried to stay ahead of the game when it came to balancing his academic and athletic workload and schedule.

“I would say the main thing was to just keep myself on a schedule,” he said. “I tried to maintain the same routine as much as I possibly could. That was usually, get up, go to practice, go to school, go to another practice, then come home and work on homework.

“Having a good support system helps. My parents kept me in line, kept me focused, and pretty much did everything they could while I did everything I could to make sure I stayed ahead of things, not try to play from behind.”

Tolbert said he also leaned on his older brother Connor, a past Bruceville-Eddy salutatorian, for advice when he needed it.

It’s not entirely uncommon for a student at a Class 2A school to participate in three or more sports. But it’s rather unique when one kid rises to the level of team captain in three of them, as Tolbert was for Bruceville-Eddy in football, basketball and baseball.

Tolbert said just as he studied to learn algebra or calculus, he also learned how to become a leader by watching the Eagle leaders who came before him.

“I wouldn’t say (it came easy). In middle school and as an underclassman, I don’t think I was necessarily looked at as a leader among my peers,” he said. “Maybe within my class, but not within the school as a whole. So I would say I kind of grew into that role my junior and senior year, and learned from the classes that went above me.”

Any math course proved to be Tolbert’s favorite subject. Maybe it's a genetic thing. Both his parents and older brother Connor are engineers.

Here’s a mathematical equation every student at Bruceville-Eddy knows: 2019 minus 1985 equals 34. That’s the number-of-year drought that the Eagles broke in football in the 2019 season when they won the district championship for the first time in more than three decades. Tolbert started at outside linebacker as a sophomore on that team, and said it will forever remain a special memory.

But it’s not the only one.

“Academically, traveling to UIL competitions, especially to regionals in Carthage, which is pretty much on the border of Louisiana, about a three or four-hour drive from Eddy,” Tolbert said. “Those trips were a lot of fun, too.”

Tolbert plans to attend Texas A&M in the fall. He wants to major in business while pursuing a minor in communications and sports management. His ultimate dream is to enter the sports media field, perhaps as a broadcaster. “Sports is definitely my passion, and I’d love to get into that in some capacity,” he said.

Like her fellow Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Hillsboro’s Forns couldn’t have achieved the athletic and academic success she did without a road map of sorts. She’s naturally an organized person, so that helped. But it takes diligence to stay on top of things, she said.

“A lot of long nights, especially since I take dual credit classes as well,” Forns said. “It’s all about communicating and planning ahead. So, knowing that I have an assignment due Friday, well, I also have a game (that day). So it’s really due Thursday. Just doing that all week. Just communicating with my teachers and professors and letting them know when I’m out, staying up to date outside of school and making sure I’m up to date with the plans.”

Her timing isn’t too shabby on the softball diamond, either. Forns won her district’s Defensive MVP superlative as a senior while starting at shortstop for the Eagles. At the plate she hit .341 with 31 runs scored and 22 RBIs, and will play collegiately at Texas Woman’s University next year.

Forns said TWU “checked all the boxes” she wanted for her college route.

“Just the coaching style and academics was a big thing,” she said. “I love the coaching staff, it’s a beautiful campus, and then the academics, once I leave TWU I’m going to have a great degree and be able to do so many things with it.”

This Eagle will be landing in Denton soon enough, but you can bet she won’t forget about her Hillsboro home. She said she made countless memories in high school, both in sports and away from the field. Her sweetest softball memory involved Hillsboro winning its bi-district softball playoff game in 2021, a year after her sophomore season was wiped out by the COVID-19 shutdown.

Forns said that she especially felt the responsibility of being a team leader this year as a senior.

“A lot of girls came up to me and told me they looked up to me,” she said, “so I needed to be a leader and show them this is what it takes to be an athlete as well as student-athlete.”

When they asked, she was more than happy to pass along whatever pearls of wisdom she’d uncovered from the previous four years. Her main message wasn’t exactly advanced physics: She told them to just have fun.

“Enjoy it. You only get so many years out of it,” she said. “Enjoy each other and don’t take anything for granted. Love going to practice, love doing extra work outside of practice to get better and just enjoy it.”

Forns intends to study political science at TWU with an emphasis in legal studies. After she finishes her undergraduate degree, she plans on attending law school, with the goal of one day becoming a federal prosecutor.

Here is a look at the rest of the 2021-22 Super Centex All-Academic Team:

GIRLS

Lily Reynolds, China Spring: Cougars’ salutatorian doubled as team captain, low-post threat in basketball, also excelled as a state qualifier in UIL choir.

Tatianna Jenkins, Connally: Area track qualifier, all-district volleyball, basketball star always kept hopping with community service projects through AVID and National Honor Society.

Meg Kucera, Lorena: Super Centex first-team volleyball honoree was an academic all-state performer who finished fifth in her class with a grade-point average of 100.7.

Ashley Galloway, Mart: When she wasn’t playing volleyball or running track, Galloway volunteered as Mart senior class president and National Honor Society president.

Abby Trjanowski, Robinson: A letter-winner in cross country, track and soccer, Abby started a program that distributes pajamas to children’s hospitals.

Graycee Mosley, Troy: Former Super Centex Basketball Player of Year, state track qualifier, multi-time Super Centex volleyball standout also killed it in the classroom for the Trojanettes.

Courtney Wiethorn, Vanguard: Volleyball team captain, state-winning tennis player served as co-editor of school yearbook, will study chemistry at Emory University in Georgia.

Abigail Zimmerman, Waco High: A varsity letter-winner in tennis, Zimmerman was a National Merit Commended Scholar and volunteered time with Waco Youth Council and Food for Families.

Maddison Uptmor, West: Victory Bowl volleyball all-star, regional track qualifier carried GPA of 101.05, earned MCC Presidential Scholarship.

BOYS

Nicolas Saucedo, Bosqueville: Cross country district champion displayed endurance in many other endeavors, including UIL science competitions and as a nursing home volunteer.

Brayden Faulkner, China Spring: Multi-sport star hits hard as a linebacker and slugging catcher in baseball, but he also has dreams of one day becoming a neurosurgeon.

Ryan Rodriguez, La Vega: Starting soccer player made TASCO academic all-state, ranked third in La Vega’s senior class while graduating with enough college credits for an associate’s degree.

Andrew Brittain, Lorena: Super Centex first-team football safety, all-district basketball star carried 99.99 GPA while volunteering with Church Under the Bridge and the Special Olympics.

Caden Powell, Midway: The 6-foot-10 Super Centex basketball star stood equally as tall in classroom, and hopes to study chemical engineering while he plays hoops at the University of Wyoming.

Dominik White, Rapoport: When not running all over as a cross country and track performer, White helped with World Hunger Relief organization. He hopes to study aerospace engineering and pursue a job at either NASA, Tesla or SpaceX.

Alexander Dietz, Vanguard: Cross country, soccer letterman made plenty of waves at Vanguard, as class president, an Eagle Scout and as a National Merit Commended Scholar.

Noah Garner, Waco High: Lions’ varsity soccer player logged GPA of 105-plus, plans to pursue a degree in marine biology at Texas A&M-Galveston.

Kirk Zuehlke, West: Zuehlke passed all his tests, whether they were the ones on the court as a Super Centex basketball performer, or those as West’s valedictorian with a 102.7 grade-point average.

