Super Centex All-Academic: Rockets' Ashcraft, Pacers' Lanehart struck ideal balance

“She understood that there was a difference,” Zeller said. “You can’t just be barking and leading in a way that scares (the freshmen). The team needs them to be competitive. It was fun to watch her compete the way that she competes, and yet build and grow and develop those younger girls so that they weren’t afraid to step in and play.”

Ashcraft just gets it. She’s pretty sharp that way. She draws inspiration from figuring out the way a mind works. She said her favorite class this year was her dual-credit psychology course, so much so that it prompted her to want to pursue psychology when she enrolls at Baylor in the fall.

“I really didn’t dread going to the class, normally dual credit is the worst, because I’d get out early on the days I didn’t have it and would have to go back on the days I did,” she said. “But with psychology, I got to go learn more about why I do things. Let’s do it.”