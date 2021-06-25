Super Centex All-Academic: Rockets' Ashcraft, Pacers' Lanehart struck ideal balance

Whether you’re trying to win on the ball field or in life, balance is vital.
In sports, everything begins from a place of balance. Lean the wrong way on a football tackle attempt or a volleyball dig try, and you’ll end up getting beat. The same concept applies for the most accomplished students, who make it look easy by adeptly balancing a rigorous study workload with equally strenuous athletic workouts.
Robinson’s Brooke Ashcraft and Parkview Christian Academy’s C.J. Lanehart stand out as two of the most balanced high school students you could ever hope to meet. As such, they’re the winner of the Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards on the Tribune-Herald’s annual Super Centex All-Academic Team.
Between the pair, they beautifully juggled seven sports while graduating near the top of their classes.
“For me it was all about finding balance,” said Ashcraft, Robinson’s 2021 salutatorian with a 4.25 GPA. “If I knew I had something to do for school, I would wake up early and do it before school, because I knew after practice I’m going to be spent. I really just focused on what I was doing at the time, and tried not to look past that. So, it’s kind of how every sport I was playing was my favorite, because whatever I was doing at the time was what I was focused on.”
Ashcraft hails from an athletic family, including an older brother Braxton who plays minor league baseball in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization. From as long as Brooke can remember, she’s been going to ball games. It only made sense that she’d eventually start wearing her own uniforms.
“When I had siblings in high school and junior high I was at a game every night of the week,” she said. “It was just a natural thing for me to want to play sports and for me to want to be better than my siblings.”
As a senior, Ashcraft earned first-team Super Centex honors as a middle blocker for a Robinson volleyball team that made a run to the Class 4A regional semifinals. In basketball, she averaged 13.1 points and 9 rebounds, garnering second-team Super Centex recognition while helping the Rockets reach the area round of the playoffs. Then she capped off her year by advancing to the UIL state track meet for the second time in the 300-meter hurdles.
When Jay Zeller took over as Robinson’s athletic director last summer, he kept hearing about this Brooke Ashcraft girl from different coaches. Turns out she more than lived up the hype.
“She’s outstanding. I did have a bunch of virtual meetings with my staff and I kept hearing about this one athlete. ‘Wait till you meet Brooke,’” Zeller said. “Our first day of summer strength and conditioning was the first day I met her, and then when we actually started, seeing the kind of character that she brings to athletics, that’s really what sets her apart.”
Several of the teams on which Ashcraft played featured freshmen logging big minutes. Zeller said he admired the way she took those rookies under her wing and instructed them. She even tailored her leadership style to the different ages and experience levels of her teammates.
“She understood that there was a difference,” Zeller said. “You can’t just be barking and leading in a way that scares (the freshmen). The team needs them to be competitive. It was fun to watch her compete the way that she competes, and yet build and grow and develop those younger girls so that they weren’t afraid to step in and play.”
Ashcraft just gets it. She’s pretty sharp that way. She draws inspiration from figuring out the way a mind works. She said her favorite class this year was her dual-credit psychology course, so much so that it prompted her to want to pursue psychology when she enrolls at Baylor in the fall.
“I really didn’t dread going to the class, normally dual credit is the worst, because I’d get out early on the days I didn’t have it and would have to go back on the days I did,” she said. “But with psychology, I got to go learn more about why I do things. Let’s do it.”
Ashcraft has achieved myriad athletic and academic awards during her high school career, but she just recently was presented with perhaps the most impressive of them all. She received the Texas Student-Athlete Scholarship from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. It’s given to just one student in the state for all classifications. Ashcraft will now move on to represent Texas at the sectional level, where she’ll compete against students from four other states, with a chance to eventually move on to nationals.
Ashcraft is thrilled to represent Robinson. She looks at her fellow Rockets like family, she said. It’s her home.
“The community is really important,” Ashcraft said. “Robinson is somewhere I would want to raise my kids just because of how much everyone looks after each other and really wants the person next to them to succeed. I know my parents want everyone’s kids to succeed just as much as they want me to succeed. I feel like it’s the same for a lot of other people’s parents. I’ve had the absolute best support system, just with coaches, teachers, parents, my parents’ friends, my friends. That’s been a blessing.”
Over at Parkview, Lanehart has long stood out as the big man on campus. Yes, he owns some mammoth accolades. He’s also just a large human.
“Even going back to eighth grade, he was always the biggest kid on the field,” said Parkview athletic director Josh Hayes. “Back then he was 6-foot-1, just towering over kids. … I personally have never seen a kid as big as him who could run like he can. Even this past (football) season, he was 6-4, 240, and he was running a 4.7 40. Guys that big aren’t supposed to be that quick.”
Even given his strength and talent as an athlete, Lanehart didn’t walk around with the big head. He carried himself with humility, an outpouring of his deep Christian faith.
“C.J. was one of the few kids who really allowed the Lord to lead him,” Hayes said. “Yes, he had amibitions. He told us in junior high that he was going to play college football, and he had the determination and the passion to get there. But he was also a guy who prayed about everything, who read his Bible every day, and that just really set him apart.”
As an athlete, Lanehart had few peers in the private school ranks. He gained first-team Super Centex and first-team all-state honors in football while rushing for 2,042 yards and 35 touchdowns for the Pacers. He also played baseball, was a second-team all-state selection on the basketball court, and earned a TCAF state championship in the shot put and a silver medal in the discus.
He’s the rare six-man football player to draw recruiting interest from college programs, and signed with Division II Angelo State in February. And he did it all while graduating as an honor student with a 3.77 GPA.
In spite of his talent and his rugged work ethic, Lanehart freely doles out credit to others — his teammates, his coaches, his parents.
“It’s really having the right people around you,” Lanehart said. “My mom stayed on me a lot during the football season. I was always trying to work out until midnight. I’d go work out twice a day, go run after practice and everything. She’d say, ‘You’ve still got school to do. We’re making straight A’s, it doesn’t matter.’”
Lanehart may be his surname, but Heart for Others is his mindset. The Parkview grad has taken past mission trips to Ecuador and Jamaica, and he said those experienced helped shape his worldview and give him a better appreciation for his life.
“Just seeing people at their lowest points, it causes you to look back and say, ‘Wow, I have so much and I take stuff for granted.’ That was a good thing to look back on and help me realize how grateful I really am,” he said.
Even though he joked that his favorite class at Parkview was “lunch period,” Lanehart appreciates everything that the school gave him. Beyond an education, it gave him relationships that he’ll treasure forever.
“All the friends that I made. I made a lot of great friends that I’ll keep, some the rest of my life,” he said. “I also got saved at Parkview Christian when I was in sixth grade, and that’s one of my most memorable moments there. Also, my memories that I made on the ball field with the guys. Football really brings that family mentality, and that’s one of the things I love the most, the brotherhood.”
Here is a rundown of the rest of the Trib’s Super Centex All-Academic squad for the 2020-21 school year.
GIRLS
Emry McDonough, Bosqueville: Bulldogs’ top-ranked graduate starred in three sports while also giving back through endeavors such as Pack of Hope and Meals on Wheels.
Brylee Smith, China Spring: In addition to standing tall as a Super Centex basketball post, Smith graduated with a 4.32 GPA and volunteered through the likes of PALS, Student Council and FCCLA. She’ll attend Hardin-Simmons University.
Taylor Westerfeld, Crawford: Salutatorian excelled in volleyball and tennis, winning two state titles in the former and making three state appearances in the latter, while carrying a 105.2 GPA. She also helps coach summer-league volleyball and basketball teams.
Tiana Eason, Eagle Christian: Competed in volleyball, basketball and track and field for the Eagles while also serving as secretary of the National Honor Society and teaching children at church through the Awana program.
Ava Sanders, Lorena: Leopards’ valedictorian made ample net gains outside of classroom in volleyball and soccer, including earning first-team Super Centex honors in the latter.
Allyson Pechacek, Mart: Panthers’ salutatorian earned varsity letters in basketball, volleyball and golf while holding down the office of Student Council President and winning the Heart O’Texas Sweetheart of the Year honor.
Kiley Coats, McGregor: Standout setter in volleyball, state-qualifying golfer maintained 104 GPA while showing a heart for service through packing meals for Kids Against Hunger and working with her church’s Vacation Bible School.
Avery Hammond, Midway: A cross country team captain and soccer player, Hammond earned Midway’s salutatorian designation, volunteered with the likes of the National Charity League.
Genesis Santos, University: This captain of the golf team, National Honor Society president participated in several inspiring initiatives, including organizing a slideshow to show gratitude during the pandemic.
Hannah Hlavenka, West: A standout softball slugger and powerlifter, Hlavenka has a tender side, as evidenced by her sponsoring a child in the Honduras through the Pedrina Project.
Honorable Mention: Sofi Stalker, Abbott; Angel Martinez, Axtell; Ellie Ward, Bishop Reicher; Camryn Trevino, Bruceville-Eddy; Riley Shoots, China Spring; Felicity Dickens, Connally; Lily Norcross, Crawford; Kendal Crawford, Fairfield; Sydney Gilbreath, Gatesville; Brandi and Breann Connally, Groesbeck; Skylar Cheek, Hillsboro; Mekiyah Glynn, La Vega; Renee Wallace and Ellie Lynch, Live Oak; Raley Ehlers, Riesel; Kendyl Lashombe, Robinson; Hunter Klish, West
Boys
Mason McHugh, Bishop Reicher: A TAPPS academic all-state honoree in three sports (football, powerlifting, track and field), McHugh also served as class president and won the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Aard.
Karson Coe, China Spring: Varsity letterman in football, basketball and golf stayed plenty busy away from competition, as president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and a volunteer at Talitha Koum and Friends for Life.
Kavian Gaither, Connally: Standout Division I-bound athlete excelled in the classroom as an academic all-state honoree, plus gave back by helping with food drive and packing shoeboxes for Christmas gifts for children.
Blackston Fisk, Crawford: Fisk carried a 99.3 grade point average while supplying steady production as a pitcher and infielder for the Pirates’
Hunter Sheffield, Iredell: Among this multi-sport star’s many all-district, all-state and Super Centex awards are off-the-field achievements like the Good Citizen Award from the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Campbell McCauley, McGregor: Named to the THSCA Academic All-State Team in four sports (football, basketball, golf, track and field), McCauley twice made regionals in UIL Academics and volunteered with McGregor’s Food Pantry.
Andrew Pinkstaff, Midway: Tennis standout was an honor student at Midway and a national High School Heisman honoree.
Seth Ortega, Rapoport: Ravens’ top cross country, track distance runner graduated with 63 dual-credit hours, plans to study electrical engineering in college and enter the aerospace field.
Hunter Glenn, Riesel: Four-year football letterman earned valedictorian honors for Indians’ senior class, also earned awards for showing sheep and goats in McLennan County Livestock Show.
Will Carl, Waco High: When he wasn’t sparkling playing three positions for Lions’ baseball team, Carl dazzled in his studies as an academic all-state performer.
Honorable Mention: Trappor Ensor, Bruceville-Eddy; Lance London, China Spring; Cooper Gohlke and Tanner Merenda, Crawford; Reese Huffman, McGregor; Will McClintock, Riesel; Graham Braunstein, Waco High; Darryl Thomas, University; Landon Edwards and Alec Roessler, West