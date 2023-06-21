Even people who understand complicated theories and equations can have an appreciation for the simple things in life.

Take Sophia Serr and James Benjamin “Benja” Ryan Burnias, recent graduates of Vanguard College Preparatory School and Waco High School, respectively. To say Serr and Burnias are bright students with a thirst for knowledge would be an understatement. But they also own lots of happy memories of bus rides and locker rooms and laughter with their teammates and friends.

It’s that sensible balance that makes Vanguard’s Serr and Waco High’s Burnias ideal choices as the Tribune-Herald’s 2022-23 Scholar-Athletes of the Year on the annual Super Centex All-Academic Team.

Serr’s list of academic and athletic accolades speak for themselves. She recorded an unweighted perfect 4.0 grade point average and scored a 1520 on the SAT, while taking a variety of honors classes. She was an AP Scholar with Distinction, a member of the National Honor Society, a National Merit Semifinalist and won a Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award.

Additionally, Serr played varsity volleyball, basketball and golf for the Lady Vikings. Balancing all those games with her books kept her busy, but Serr said that she learned much from her athletic pursuits that she carried over to the classroom.

“I think it’s helped me learn how to manage my studies as well as extracurricular activities,” she said. “And, also, a pretty vanilla answer as well, but teamwork. Working with group projects and stuff, really being able to collaborate with other people, has been something I’ve learned.”

Serr said that some of her favorite high school memories occurred on a basketball court somewhere or maybe a bus ride to or from a game.

“There were a bunch of funny moments that just happened,” she said. “Junior year Coach (Will) Curtis spilled his Cefco drink in the middle of a game, and everyone thought it was another girl on the team who is prone to accidents sometimes. But it was actually him.

“So, there’s a bunch of small moments scattered throughout, but I think the bigger, more comprehensive memory is just going from freshman year, where we only had five people playing, six people, to having a pretty good senior year with a lot more depth than we had freshman year. I think that’s just a fun thing.”

Serr is a voracious reader who admittedly will sometimes get distracted, mid-tome, by another book she wants to read. She recently finished reading “Siddhartha” by Herman Hesse, and at the time of this interview was in in the midst of “Bliss Montage,” a book of short stories by Ling Ma that was given to her by one of her teachers.

Serr counts English, AP Euro and Art History among her favorite all-time subjects. Pretty heady stuff when you’re also trying to figure out how to navigate the upcoming full-court press you’ll face in your next TAPPS district basketball game. But Serr said that her advice to underclassmen is to try it all.

“Don’t be too afraid of managing both sports and academics,” Serr said. “Because it sounds pretty scary, and sometimes it doesn’t always work out, but you can always talk to your teachers and usually they’ll try to accommodate you.”

Serr will attend Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., in the fall. She has a plan going in with regard to what she wants to study, but she’s also smart enough to know that circumstances sometimes change.

“I applied as an art history major, and it’s only an hour away from New York City,” Serr said. “So, there’s a lot of art museums, and I was thinking, ‘What can I do besides teaching with this?’ Then I was like, ‘Oh, wait, maybe museum curator. That would be kind of fun.’ That’s kind of where I’m at right now, but that could change as soon as I get up there.”

Over at Waco High, Burnias has an equally good head on his shoulders. Good? Try exceptional. He finished senior year as Waco High’s valedictorian with a 111.2336 grade point average, the highest recorded GPA in the history of the school.

One-hundred-eleven and change? How is that even possible?

“Taking a lot of AP and dual credit courses, including even over the summer sometimes,” Burnias said with a chuckle. “And just working hard to stay on top of all of my classes, spending extra time to study and really learn the material. Eventually it becomes that high of a GPA.”

In addition to killing it in the classroom, Burnias served as team captain for Waco High’s cross country team and also held down a roster spot on the Lions’ Class 5A regional quarterfinalist soccer squad. He credits those athletic endeavors with giving him a drive that he transferred to his studies.

“For sure, in sports there are so many important elements that help you in other aspects of your life,” Burnias said. “You learn a lot about leadership, teamwork, discipline. It helps in all those aspects.”

The soccer season proved to be Waco High’s most successful campaign in years. The Lions won 19 of 26 matches, claimed the District 22-5A title, and picked up a thrilling double-overtime upset of highly ranked Georgetown in the second round of the playoffs. But for Burnias, the best part about it all was the lasting friendships he made with his soccer teammates.

“I think some of the favorite memories are just the simplest ones, like being on the bus with the team and going to team dinner after, and just getting to spend time and bond with all of your teammates,” Burnias said.

It’s definitely nice to have some help on your side. That was lacking for Burnias once when he competed in a debate tournament sans a teammate.

“The toughest moment I ever had in debate was when I was in a CX tournament, and that’s where you have a partner with you,” he said. “But my partner wasn’t able to make it that morning, so I had to debate the entire tournament by myself, solo. Which they call ‘maverick.’ I had to ‘maverick’ debate the tournament the entire day, one against two.”

It helps to be ready for anything. Such moments should prepare Burnias well for the next phase of his educational journey, as he will attend the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs in the fall.

“For me, it’s actually very special, because I get to be third generation in the Air Force,” Burnias said. “My grandfather was a master sergeant and both my parents were officers, and it was always just one of the top options for me to go to the Air Force Academy. I decided in the long run that it would be the best option. I’m not sure exactly what I want to do going forward, but I know that it’ll all work out for me taking this step.”

Here are the rest of the members of the 2022-23 Super Centex All-Academic Team:

GIRLS

Karis Dieterich, Axtell: Longhorns’ valedictorian ran cross country and track and was named a College Board National Rural and Small Town Scholar and a Wendy’s High School Heisman winner.

Georgeanna Tucker, Bishop Reicher: Vice President of Reicher’s National Honor Society, Tucker was a four-year member of the varsity volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She’ll attend North Texas on an academic excellence scholarship.

Destiny Gonzalez, Connally: A regional qualifier in UIL news writing, Gonzalez also carried a 101.1 GPA while earning varsity letters in soccer and cross country.

Addi Goldenberg, Crawford: In addition to winning state championships as a member of Crawford’s volleyball and softball programs in her career, Goldenberg served as a class officer and was senior class salutatorian.

Allyriane Matthews, Live Oak: A TAPPS regional qualifier in three track events and a varsity basketball player, the Baylor-bound Matthews was also member of National Texas Aerospace Scholars.

Emerson Kramer, Lorena: In addition to starring in softball and carrying a 103.9 GPA, Kramer volunteered her time with Special Olympics, Lil Leopards Day and Baylor’s Army Tailgate.

Tara Pruett, Moody: Bearcats’ valedictorian and student council president excelled away from the classroom too, earning all-district honors as an athlete in both volleyball and basketball.

Lexi Schwartz, Robinson: Track and field state qualifier served as class secretary for two years, will run track in college while pursuing biology degree through U.S. Naval Academy.

Sarah Schlappe, Waco High: Varsity soccer player carried a GPA of 107.0 while volunteering with the Waco High Recycling Club and at First Baptist Woodway.

Julia Kazda, West: A regional qualifier in cross country, area qualifier in track and member of volleyball playoff team, Kazda also shone as West’s valedictorian.

BOYS

Marino Cardona, Cameron Yoe: An all-district outfielder for the Yoemen in baseball, Cardona was also plenty handy in the classroom, ranking fourth in senior class with 108 GPA.

Josiah Reynolds, Eagle Christian Academy: ECA salutatorian qualified for TAPPS state swim meet three times, plans to attend Texas A&M-Galveston to study marine biology.

Chase Moore, Lake Belton: Varsity football player finished fifth in a class of 464 with a GPA of 103.2, also volunteered time with Camp Champions for special needs students.

Lucas Ragsdale, Lorena: A Wendy’s High School Heisman finalist, Ragsdale earned academic all-state honors in football with a grade point average of 101.34.

Wesley Carroll, Mart: An academic all-state performer in both football and baseball, Mart’s valedictorian intends to attend Texas A&M to study medicine and biology.

Reeve Tarter, Midway: Rice-bound cross country, track runner broke a 43-year old school record at the state meet just 13 days before walking the stage as an honor graduate.

Grady Wilson, Riesel: Valedictorian of Riesel’s class of 2023 earned elite academic all-state recognition in football and golf, plans to study nursing at Texas Tech.

Kennon McNew, Robinson: A regional qualifier for Robinson’s golf team and class president, McNew aced and birdied his studies to finish as Rockets’ valedictorian.

Gavin Busby, West: All-district football player, National Honor Society member ranked fourth in Trojans’ senior class, also was an area qualifier for West’s One Act Play team.

Parker Howard, Vanguard: In addition to serving as team captain for Vikings’ basketball and baseball teams, Howard donated more than 40 hours to serving at Mission Waco.