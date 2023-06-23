Legends aren’t born. They’re made.

And when it comes to high school legends, they go on to become even more legendary.

The 2022-23 Super Centex Male and Female Athletes of the Year have definitely put together legendary careers at their respective programs, but the time has come for McKinna Brackens and Jelani McDonald to play for and charm new audiences at the next level.

But not without a little reflection at what has made them into legends in the first place.

Female Athlete of the Year: McKinna Brackens, Fairfield

McKinna Brackens left it all on the court.

And the 2023 Super Centex Female Athlete of the Year will be leaving with much more than a legacy in her four years at Fairfield.

After four state basketball finals, two championships, four playoff trips in volleyball, a bronze medal in track, a second-team Super Centex Volleyball selection and back-to-back Super Centex Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year awards, Brackens will remember the moments off the court the most.

“The chemistry that we had on every single team was just amazing and getting to be with all my friends and go to the highest game, the furthest that you can make it, it’s amazing,” Brackens said.

The ending was bittersweet for the UNLV signee. After winning titles her freshman and junior years, Fairfield fell to Holliday 58-47, in the 2023 state title game. Although it was a tough way to finish, Brackens knows she gave it her all.

“I didn’t cry like everybody thought I would cry, because I felt like I left whatever I had left on the court,” Brackens said. “But that was a very tough loss because we wanted to go out with a win since it was me and Shadasia’s (Brackens) senior year.”

The name Brackens carries a lot of weight in Fairfield and McKinna was no stranger in meeting someone she was related to anywhere she went, but the Brackens that she had the closest connection to was her cousin Shadasia. Growing up and playing together, the duo was an unstoppable force for the Lady Eagles.

“I love playing with Shadasia because we always say we have a different connection than we would have playing with somebody else that you hadn’t grown up with,” McKinna said. “We played together all our lives. I knew what she was about to do before she even did it. I just had to look at her a certain way and she knew what she needed to do.

“Just having that connection, I probably will never have somebody else. Even my sister, I didn’t have that connection with. Playing without her will be interesting and will probably help me grow individually instead of always having her there like a crutch I guess.”

The cousins decided to attend different schools as McKinna will be joining the UNLV program while Shadasia opted to stay in-state with North Texas. McKinna noted she enjoyed her visit to the Las Vegas campus and is excited to see what the DI level will bring.

“Of course, at UNT I could have had the opportunity to play with Shadasia, but we decided together that it was better for us to grow as individuals instead of staying with each other for these next four years,” McKinna said. “I’ve dreamed about this for my whole life. To actually have accomplished that dream of being at the D1, next level, I’m just excited to see what it’s really like. It’s going to be interesting.”

Although Fairfield wasn’t able to bring home a third basketball title this year, McKinna picked up a second consecutive Super Centex Player of the Year honor, averaging 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals a game. She could have easily filled up the stat sheet with bigger numbers, but she was always a team player first, according to Fairfield head coach Sally Whitaker.

“She helped us tremendously,” Whitaker said. “Obviously was a part in four straight state tournaments and in two state championships, but she just helped us all be better. She challenged me every day because I had to be better. She challenged her teammates and not really necessarily vocally. She’s one of those people you want to better around.”

Brackens’ ability didn’t end on the hardwood. She made the state track tournament as a junior in the sprint relay and as senior in discus. Brackens noted that she enjoyed track because of the pressure that the individuality of the sport brought.

“Whatever she played, she played at a really high level,” Whitaker added. “Her ability to shift from one sport to the next throughout the years. You start with volleyball and go to basketball and then go to track and do them all at a really high level. That was just really impressive. Not many people can do that.”

Now heading into the high-pressure world of college basketball, from small-town Fairfield to the bright lights of Vegas, Brackens said she feels a combination of nerves and excitement. But she’s ready for the competition.

“The competitiveness of college basketball is way different than high school and every team, they recruited these players that I’m playing against,” Bracken said. “It’s not like high school basketball where they’re playing to play. These people actually have a common goal in mind. They want to win and they’re getting paid, basically, their scholarship money to do this. So, it’ll be a different level of competition. I’m excited.”

Male Athlete of the Year: Jelani McDonald, Connally

Jelani McDonald’s Twitter bio reads ATH.

Athlete.

Whether he was bulldozing down the gridiron, driving down the hardwood or soaring on the track, the Connally Cadet, now Texas Longhorn, and 2023 Super Centex Male Athlete of the Year was redefining what it meant to be an athlete. It didn’t matter what McDonald set his sights on, losing was not an option.

“I just realized that my body can handle any situation,” McDonald said of playing multiple sports. “It was just me knowing that any time I go out there — go on the field, go on the court, go on the track — I just know that I’m going to do my best, and my best is the urge to want to win. I want to win. That’s my mentality going into anything I do.”

When McDonald first graced the halls of Connally High he wanted to be a basketball player. He definitely made a case for it earning the 2022 Super Centex Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year award and 18-4A District MVP selection as a junior.

In his finally season on the court, McDonald was named 23-4A Co-District MVP and First Team Super Centex, helping lead the Cadets to a district title and a regional quarterfinal while averaging 14.2 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

But as he grew into his 6-foot-2, 200-pound frame he realized what he could do on the football field was more.

“When I first started, I wanted to be a hooper,” McDonald said. “I wanted to be a basketball player. Looking back now, looking at how my body had developed, and my skill has developed, I mean it’s a blessing. I wouldn’t have imagined that I would be right here. It’s a blessing.”

On the football field, McDonald was like a Swiss-Army knife. As a quarterback he passed for 707 yards and nailed 13 touchdowns while also rushing for 852 yards and punching in nine scores. On the defensive end, McDonald totaled 25 tackles, four sacks and an interception and on special teams he recorded 221 punting yards and a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Despite sitting out a month due to injury in the middle of the 2022 season, McDonald returned to help Connally to an undefeated district season for yet another district title and District Offensive MVP award. Even when he was on the sideline, he was making an impact.

“He was still a leader,” said Connally football coach Terry Gerik. “He was a leader on the sideline, he was a leader in the locker room, he was a leader in practice, whether he was getting the rep or not. He even helped coach his teammates up. If he couldn’t do it, he was going to be right there with them. He was so important, a true leader. Jelani was one of our true leaders.”

The son of former Waco High and TCU linebacker LaMarcus McDonald, Jelani entered his senior year committed to Oklahoma State as a defensive back but then chose to re-open his recruitment. The offers rolled in like candy even past the point where the Cadet had made his choice which he announced at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio in early January.

McDonald signed with the University of Texas. A great fit not just because of his athleticism, but also because of the confidence and charisma he has to back it up.

“At our level there’s times where he can just turn it on and he can take over a game,” Gerik said. “Whether it’s basketball, whether it’s out here triple jumping or high jumping or on the football field at quarterback or as a defensive back, he’s got the ability to take that game over at our level and I think they see that potential in him.

“He’s very athletic. If you know anything about Jelani or if you meet Jelani, he’s always got a smile on his face. He’s just a person you want to be around, and I think they saw all those qualities that he has.”

McDonald wrapped up his high school career with a trip to the state track tournament in hopes to defend his 2022 triple jump title after helping Connally to yet another district championship.

Although he will be sporting the burnt orange, McDonald noted that playing for the Cadets meant a lot to him but he’s excited for what comes next.

“It feels great knowing that I may be one of the best to come through Central Texas and knowing all of the accomplishments that I’ve had over the years, and now this year,” McDonald said. “It just feels great knowing that I’m up there.”