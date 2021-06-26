In high school and college sports, eligibility expires and players move on.

When a great player competes in his or her last game, it’s tough knowing he or she will never wear the school’s uniform again. But when that player is also a dynamic, compassionate, thoughtful person, you kind of wish they could just stay around forever.

That’s the feeling in the Connally High School and McGregor communities as the 2020-21 academic year has ended. The Cadets thrived in several sports during Kavian Gaither’s four years and the Lady Bulldogs set new standards with Mara Hering on the volleyball court and track.

One of the most trying school years in history produced many outstanding performances and stories in Central Texas boys’ and girls’ athletics. In the end, Connally’s Gaither and McGregor’s Hering distinguished themselves as the Super Centex Male and Female Athletes of the Year.

Gaither was the 2020 Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year in football and a first-team selection in basketball as a senior. He was also a first-team Super Centex football selection at defensive back as a junior. While he achieved all of those football accolades on the defensive side, he was also a crucial playmaker at quarterback and running back for the Cadets.

Hering earned first team Super Centex Volleyball at middle blocker in the fall of her senior year, then qualified for the UIL State Track and Field Championships in three events in the spring. She competed at state in the high jump, 300-meter hurdles and as the anchor of the Lady Bulldogs’ 4x400 relay team. She followed up her state title in the high jump as a sophomore with a bronze medal in the 300 hurdles as a senior.

In both cases, the athletes’ achievements on the field were exceeded by their overall impact at their schools.

Female Athlete of the Year: Mara Hering, McGregor

McGregor girls’ track coach Jason Taylor said he sees kids with great athletic ability come through with every successive class. But rarely has he witnessed a person combine that athleticism with other key factors like discipline and work ethic the way Hering did in her four years as a Lady Bulldog.

“She’s just a really great kid,” Taylor said. “When we won the district championship, we were walking off the track and she was like, ‘Man! That was such a good day. I was so scared we weren’t going to win.’ It’s almost like she hates to lose more than she likes to win. That to me was her pouring out who she really was as a competitor.”

Hering made a name for herself early in her high school track career, winning the Class 3A state title in the high jump with a mark of five feet, six inches as a sophomore in 2019. This spring she signed to continue her track career at Texas Tech.

But she was anything but focused on her own achievements as a Lady Bulldog.

“I’ve been the anchor on the mile relay since my freshman year and I’ve been trying to get us to go to state every year,” Hering said. “We got cut out at regionals my sophomore year. We got third and didn’t get to advance. We really wanted to go this year. We switched up our relay the day of regionals and ended up PRing.”

In fact, McGregor set a school record in the girls 4x400 this spring and Hering added another one at state. She ran a personal best 43.64 in the 300 hurdles for third place.

“My dad and I had a plan that if I were to run a 43, that would win it for sure,” Hering said. “It ended up being one of the fastest races in the past 15 years. A 43 would’ve won it every single year, but we had three girls run it this year.”

While Hering will be moving on to compete on the track, she left the volleyball program better than she found it as well. Last fall, Hering won district blocker of the year honors and led McGregor to its first playoff victory in program history when the Lady Bulldogs defeated Scurry-Rosser in a five-set bi-district match.

McGregor volleyball coach Leslee Drummond, like Taylor, credited Hering’s determined attitude with helping her excel. But it also helped in volleyball that she sprouted up from a 5-foot-7 libero to a 5-11 middle blocker by her senior year.

“It really started her junior year,” Drummond said. “She grew a lot over the summer of her junior year. She was huge for us in the middle. We got fourth in our district (in 2020) and she got blocker of the year, if that tells you anything.”

One of Hering’s highlights that will be etched in the memory of McGregor fans came during the District 17-3A track meet a couple of months ago. Taylor and the Lady Bulldogs staff and athletes had charted the number of points they likely needed to win a district title. The blueprint involved Hering not only exceling in the hurdles, relay and high jump, but also finishing high in the 200.

“We knew she had to get second in the 200 for us to win district,” Taylor said. “She’s running and she’s about 10 meters from the finish line and she’s in second. She feels this other girl start to pull up on her. She pushes really hard those last few steps and hits the deck, lands on the finish line. Scrapes up her knees and all that stuff. You go back to the camera and she got second by like five inches.

“The attitude that it takes to put all that together and be the competitor that she is, you don’t have many kids like that.”

Male Athlete of the Year: Kavian Gaither

During the last two football seasons, the Connally Cadets always had a player on the field whom they could rely on to set the tone and often times make the key play.

Gaither went full speed without sacrificing any presence of mind, whether he was playing quarterback, running back, defensive back or linebacker. Armed with that, the Cadets posted a combined 18-5 record during Gaithers’ junior and senior seasons.

While Gaither was a constant in a Connally uniform, he was perhaps his best during a district game at China Spring last fall.

The Cougars had taken a two-touchdown lead and were driving for more in Cadets territory. But Gaither stopped the march by popping the ball out of the grasp of China Spring running back Emmanuel Abdallah. Connally recovered the fumble and used the momentum to make a comeback and force overtime.

The Cougars scored first in the extra period and kicked an extra point. Connally answered when Gaither scored a touchdown on a QB keeper, setting up a two-point play for the ages.

“One of the craziest plays of my life,” Gaither said. “The coach told me to scoot up (in the shotgun formation) in order to get the ball a little quicker and take off. I ended up fumbling the ball (and scooping it up) and had to make a couple of dudes miss. I saw one of my friends (Bronsha Miles) put his hand up and I just decided to throw it and trust him. He caught it and everything just started going crazy.”

Gaither rushed for more than 3,000 yards while passing for more than 1,000 in his final two high school football seasons.

In basketball, he brought the same mentality that led to success on the football field and it resulted in him earning district defensive player of the year honors last season.

“He’s a great defender,” Connally basketball coach Quinton Snell said. “That’s probably a byproduct of the things that he did on the football field to make him a college football player with the footwork, the strong tenacious style. He was just determined enough to do the things to make his team successful.”

But making the plays that controlled games was just part of Gaither’s influence.

“KG is just an all-around kid. That’s a tribute to his parents,” Gaither’s Connally coach Shane Anderson said. “His parents (Rebecca and Kevin Gaither) have done a great job of raising both him and his sister (Kierra).”

Gaither signed in December to play college football at Sam Houston State. He’s projected to be a safety for the Bearkats and definitely showed what he can do on that side of the ball. He posted 173 tackles as a junior and senior and regularly displayed a nose for the football.

Sam Houston, which won the NCAA Division I FCS national title this spring, is getting a player on a mission. Gaither, who saw teammates like Jay’Veon Sunday (Washington) and Korie Black (Oklahoma State) sign with Power 5 programs, is driven to prove himself.

“You’re not going to find a harder worker,” Anderson said. “When practice was over, he was in the weight room. He’s already signed a Division I scholarship, but he does not miss a day. He’s got a chip on his shoulder. He thinks he’s as good a player as Korie and Jay’Veon and those guys. In his mind, he should’ve been going to a big Power 5 school. Unfortunately, the Good Lord didn’t bless him with being six foot tall or running a 4.5 40. But he does a really good job of controlling the things he can control.”

