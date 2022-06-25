 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
SUPER CENTEX ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

Super Centex Athletes of the Year: Long-haul stars shined brightest

  • 0

Players come and players go, more quickly than they used to these days it seems.

Opportunity has become currency, so sports fans have had to get used to their favorite teams assembling an ever-evolving roster. Somehow that fact of life has trickled down from the professional ranks, to college and even to high school sports.

But longevity still counts. In fact, the changing rhythms of sports serve to highlight those athletes who come to play season after season in the same uniform.

The 2021-22 Super Centex Male and Female Athletes of the Year share longevity in common. In fact, they both represent coming to play for their schools year after year to the highest possible degree.

Crawford volleyball/basketball/softball standout Lexi Moody played 12 seasons of high school varsity team sports.

Similarly, China Spring football/baseball star Brayden Faulkner started in both sports from his freshman season on for the Cougars.

People are also reading…

Moody and Faulkner each racked up stats in their various pursuits. The tangible evidence is there in long lists of figures that date back to the fall of 2018. But more powerful than assists, baskets, tackles, put-outs, runs or any other stats page fodder was the feeling that they instilled in coaches, teammates and fans.

If you were a Lady Pirate, you felt confident when Moody was on the court or in the field. If you were a Cougar, you loved seeing Faulkner in the backfield or behind home plate.

Female Athlete of the Year: Lexi Moody, Crawford

In Moody’s case, there is one number that’s worth acknowledging right from the top. The Lady Pirate setter finished her high school career with 5,513 assists. For the sake of perspective, 5,000-plus passing yards would be an amazing season for a high school quarterback even though he could pile up 50, 60, heck even 99 yards in a single play.

Moody got those assists one at a time, starting in her freshman season.

However, in her case the numbers are merely icing. The cake was the intangible value she brought to the court.

“It’s just her passion for playing sports and her passion for being a Lady Pirate, that’s what sets her apart,” Crawford volleyball coach Jeff Coker said. “She is the ultimate competitor. She loves Crawford. She gave everything she had to it.”

Moody led the way as Crawford reached the state volleyball tournament three times in her career and played a part in the softball team making three state tournament appearances. Coker pointed out that the Lady Pirates lost out on the chance to go to state in softball in 2020 due to the COVID-19 shutdown. So in seven chances in volleyball and softball, Moody’s teams earned six state berths.

Those trips to the biggest stage in high school sports yielded two softball state championships and another one in volleyball. One of the lasting images of this past season was a tearful Moody following the Lady Pirates’ semifinal defeat.

But even that painful loss says something about how she contributed to the Crawford volleyball legacy.

“It’s just weird because a lot of places you look up and go, ‘Man, y’all went to three straight state tournaments. That’s awesome!’” Coker said. “But for us, yeah when the expectation and the goal is to win, just getting there and not winning is hard.”

Lorena Crawford volleyball (copy)

Crawford’s Lexi Moody (right) and Beryn Hyland react to a third-set point in the Lady Pirates’ 3-1 win over Class 3A’s No. 7-ranked Lorena last season.

Moody was named the Super Centex Volleyball Co-Player of the Year along with Lorena’s Abbie Tuyo last fall.

Moody followed that by earning Super Centex first-team recognition in basketball after scoring 8.8 points and grabbing 5.4 rebounds per game. First-year Crawford girls’ basketball coach Brent Elmore said the senior guard/forward was a crucial part of the Lady Pirates’ advancing to the third round of the playoffs.

“By the time we got to the second half of district and into the playoffs, she figured out what her role was and basically exploded,” Elmore said. “I know she was our leading scorer in the playoffs.”

Asked recently about her favorite moment in all of her high school experiences, Moody pointed to a play a teammates made on the softball field during her sophomore season. Crawford’s Makey Dunbar hit a shot over Thorndale’s leftfielder in the bottom of the eighth inning of the Class 2A state championship game in 2019. Dunbar’s hit scored Grace Powell and lifted the Lady Pirates to an 8-7 walk-off win.

“That was one of the craziest games I’ve ever been a part of and to be able to just see her do that and all of us just get to live that moment together was amazing,” Moody said. “It was the best feeling ever.”

There’s no doubt volleyball was Moody’s best sport and she will continue to pursue it in college at East Texas Baptist University.

But her total commitment, no matter the season will always set her apart for Crawford fans.

“Not a lot of kids are willing to be the star in one sport and go to another sport and be a role player. She did that,” Coker said. “And then even last year in basketball we had some kids hurt and she ended up being our best player.”

Male Athlete of the Year: Brayden Faulkner, China Spring

Some kids enter high school dreaming of competing on the varsity squad in the next few years. Some kids walk in with a certain swagger, knowing their talent makes them varsity candidates immediately.

And then there’s the case of Faulkner, who had a baptism by fire in Cougar blue.

Then-first-year China Spring coach Brian Bell called upon Faulkner to play quarterback as a ninth grader under the bright Friday night lights.

“Going from playing eighth grade football to playing varsity freshman year, it’s a very eye-opening moment and this game is moving a lot faster than you’re used to,” Faulkner said. “It kind of gave me that edge on other players that most people don’t have.”

When Major Bowden, the 2021 Super Centex Football Offensive Player of the Year, eventually took the reins as the Cougars’ QB, it allowed Faulkner to move to the defensive side of the ball. Although Faulkner would continue to play in spot duty at quarterback, middle linebacker suited his personality better and he ultimately signed with Lamar to play defense in college.

Whether calling out defensive formations in football or calling pitches as China Spring’s starting catcher for most of his four seasons, Faulkner was constantly the voice his teammates listened for.

“He’s so commanding. A brilliant football kid but also had a personality that when it was time to get to work, it was time to get to work,” said Tyler Beatty, a Cougars assistant last season who has since taken over as China Spring’s head football coach. “He was one of the most special players to be around even outside of what he was able to do on the field. The kids respect the heck out of him. The coaches know that he’ll run through a wall for them.”

Cougars conquer Buckeyes for state title (copy)

China Spring senior Brayden Faulkner, right, holds up the championship trophy after the Cougars’ 31-7 win over Gilmer in the Class 4A Division II state title game. The win gave China Spring its first state football title since 1978.

Jesse Lopez, who as head coach guided the Cougar baseball team to the state tournament earlier this month, was always looking to get Faulkner a break behind the plate and get someone else some experience. But he could rarely bring himself to move Faulkner, who ended up catching 253 of 256 innings for the Cougars.

“It’s almost like having another coach back there,” said Lopez, who took a job as Waxahachie's head baseball coach this week. “What separates him is just the fact that he works so hard. He wants to know and he asks questions. It only takes him one time to kind of figure it out. We tell him to mix up the signs and he’s constantly mixing up the signs.”

Like Moody, Faulkner bookended his senior season by playing at the state level. China Spring won the 4A Division II state championship in football and then reached the baseball state tournament before falling, 2-1, against Argyle in the semifinals.

Faulkner, the Super Centex Baseball Player of the Year this spring, committed last summer to play football at Lamar. He’ll be joined there by Bowden and fellow Cougar defender Dawson Exline.

Having been a multi-sport athlete at China Spring for so long, one of Faulkner’s biggest challenges in college might be focusing on one task.

“This football season, it was a blast — going to state, going 16-0. It was the funnest time. There’s absolutely nothing better than playing high school football,” Faulkner said. “In baseball season, we started playing and started going deep and winning and I was like, ‘Man, this is going to be really, really tough to give up.’ You have to give up one of the two things you’ve done your whole life.”

SUPER CENTEX ATHLETES OF YEAR

Super Centex Athletes of the Year through the years:

2021-22 — Brayden Faulkner, China Spring, and Lexi Moody, Crawford

2020-21 — Kavian Gaither, Connally, and Mara Hering, McGregor

2019-20 — Korie Black, Connally, and Anne Williams, Crawford

2018-19 — James Fullbright, Midway, and McKenzie Tuyo, Lorena

2017-18 — Tyrick James, China Spring, and Haley Vaughn, Crawford

2016-17 — Chase Allison, Robinson, and Maddie Miller, Lorena

2015-16 — Delvin Smith, Coolidge, and Jae Moore, Frost

2014-15 — Braden Murphy, Crawford, and Dianna Kirven, Coolidge

2013-14 — Kyle Whitley, Troy, and Ann-Marie Dunlap, Crawford

2012-13 — Andrew Billings, Waco High, and Chelsi Gill, La Vega

2011-12 — Jake Blenden, Crawford, and Paula Smith, Connally

2010-11 — Heath Harris, West, and Robin Wimberly, Whitney

2009-10 — Trae Davis, Mexia, and Makenzie Robertson, Midway

2008-09 — Danzel Wilson, La Vega, and Ashley James, Robinson

2007-08 — Dustin Eskew, China Spring, and Karlyn Meyers, China Spring

2006-07 — Randy Kitchens, Robinson, and Raygan Feight, Bosqueville

2005-06 — Perrish Cox, University, and Haylee Abbe, Robinson

2004-05 — Lee Murphy, Crawford, and Hali Henderson, Clifton

2003-04 — Ramonce Taylor, Belton, and Abbey Grubb, Texas Christian

2002-03 — Matt Brown, McGregor, and Terra Wagner, Franklin

2001-02 — Shawn Bell, China Spring, and Bridgette Brackens, Connally

2000-01 — Quan Cosby, Mart, and Tiffany Perkins, Groesbeck

1999-00 — John Garrett, Mart, and Kristen Zaleski, Temple

1998-99 — John Glud, Robinson, and Brooke Polansky, West

1997-98 — Brandon Johnson, Midway, and Kara McCrory, Groesbeck

1996-97 — Derek Michaelis, Midway, and Rashunda Johnson, Midway

1995-96 — Rocky Galindo, Hamilton, and Chimika Carter, Groesbeck

1994-95 — P.J. Williams, Rockdale, and Stacey Bowers, La Vega

1993-94 — Rodney Smith, University, and Katrina Price, La Vega, and Amanda Mooney, Midway

1992-93 — Tony Brackens, Fairfield, and Pam Burns, Groesbeck

1991-92 — Lenoy Jones, Groesbeck, and Kristen Armour, Robinson

1990-91 — Toby Rumfield, Belton, and Tammy Wilkerson, Temple, and Kelley Whitehead, West

1989-90 — Andre Dulin, McGregor, and Pam Jones, Marlin

1988-89 — Maureia Crain, University, and Kelly Lloyd, China Spring

1987-88 — Derek Clark, Lorena, and Lori Gibson, Valley Mills

1986-87 — Brian Hand, Axtell, and Peggy Allen, Mart (inaugural year)

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert