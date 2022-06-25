Super Centex Athletes of the Year: Long-haul stars shined brightest

Players come and players go, more quickly than they used to these days it seems.

Opportunity has become currency, so sports fans have had to get used to their favorite teams assembling an ever-evolving roster. Somehow that fact of life has trickled down from the professional ranks, to college and even to high school sports.

But longevity still counts. In fact, the changing rhythms of sports serve to highlight those athletes who come to play season after season in the same uniform.

The 2021-22 Super Centex Male and Female Athletes of the Year share longevity in common. In fact, they both represent coming to play for their schools year after year to the highest possible degree.

Crawford volleyball/basketball/softball standout Lexi Moody played 12 seasons of high school varsity team sports.

Similarly, China Spring football/baseball star Brayden Faulkner started in both sports from his freshman season on for the Cougars.

Moody and Faulkner each racked up stats in their various pursuits. The tangible evidence is there in long lists of figures that date back to the fall of 2018. But more powerful than assists, baskets, tackles, put-outs, runs or any other stats page fodder was the feeling that they instilled in coaches, teammates and fans.

If you were a Lady Pirate, you felt confident when Moody was on the court or in the field. If you were a Cougar, you loved seeing Faulkner in the backfield or behind home plate.

Female Athlete of the Year: Lexi Moody, Crawford

In Moody’s case, there is one number that’s worth acknowledging right from the top. The Lady Pirate setter finished her high school career with 5,513 assists. For the sake of perspective, 5,000-plus passing yards would be an amazing season for a high school quarterback even though he could pile up 50, 60, heck even 99 yards in a single play.

Moody got those assists one at a time, starting in her freshman season.

However, in her case the numbers are merely icing. The cake was the intangible value she brought to the court.

“It’s just her passion for playing sports and her passion for being a Lady Pirate, that’s what sets her apart,” Crawford volleyball coach Jeff Coker said. “She is the ultimate competitor. She loves Crawford. She gave everything she had to it.”

Moody led the way as Crawford reached the state volleyball tournament three times in her career and played a part in the softball team making three state tournament appearances. Coker pointed out that the Lady Pirates lost out on the chance to go to state in softball in 2020 due to the COVID-19 shutdown. So in seven chances in volleyball and softball, Moody’s teams earned six state berths.

Those trips to the biggest stage in high school sports yielded two softball state championships and another one in volleyball. One of the lasting images of this past season was a tearful Moody following the Lady Pirates’ semifinal defeat.

But even that painful loss says something about how she contributed to the Crawford volleyball legacy.

“It’s just weird because a lot of places you look up and go, ‘Man, y’all went to three straight state tournaments. That’s awesome!’” Coker said. “But for us, yeah when the expectation and the goal is to win, just getting there and not winning is hard.”

Moody was named the Super Centex Volleyball Co-Player of the Year along with Lorena’s Abbie Tuyo last fall.

Moody followed that by earning Super Centex first-team recognition in basketball after scoring 8.8 points and grabbing 5.4 rebounds per game. First-year Crawford girls’ basketball coach Brent Elmore said the senior guard/forward was a crucial part of the Lady Pirates’ advancing to the third round of the playoffs.

“By the time we got to the second half of district and into the playoffs, she figured out what her role was and basically exploded,” Elmore said. “I know she was our leading scorer in the playoffs.”

Asked recently about her favorite moment in all of her high school experiences, Moody pointed to a play a teammates made on the softball field during her sophomore season. Crawford’s Makey Dunbar hit a shot over Thorndale’s leftfielder in the bottom of the eighth inning of the Class 2A state championship game in 2019. Dunbar’s hit scored Grace Powell and lifted the Lady Pirates to an 8-7 walk-off win.

“That was one of the craziest games I’ve ever been a part of and to be able to just see her do that and all of us just get to live that moment together was amazing,” Moody said. “It was the best feeling ever.”

There’s no doubt volleyball was Moody’s best sport and she will continue to pursue it in college at East Texas Baptist University.

But her total commitment, no matter the season will always set her apart for Crawford fans.

“Not a lot of kids are willing to be the star in one sport and go to another sport and be a role player. She did that,” Coker said. “And then even last year in basketball we had some kids hurt and she ended up being our best player.”

Male Athlete of the Year: Brayden Faulkner, China Spring

Some kids enter high school dreaming of competing on the varsity squad in the next few years. Some kids walk in with a certain swagger, knowing their talent makes them varsity candidates immediately.

And then there’s the case of Faulkner, who had a baptism by fire in Cougar blue.

Then-first-year China Spring coach Brian Bell called upon Faulkner to play quarterback as a ninth grader under the bright Friday night lights.

“Going from playing eighth grade football to playing varsity freshman year, it’s a very eye-opening moment and this game is moving a lot faster than you’re used to,” Faulkner said. “It kind of gave me that edge on other players that most people don’t have.”

When Major Bowden, the 2021 Super Centex Football Offensive Player of the Year, eventually took the reins as the Cougars’ QB, it allowed Faulkner to move to the defensive side of the ball. Although Faulkner would continue to play in spot duty at quarterback, middle linebacker suited his personality better and he ultimately signed with Lamar to play defense in college.

Whether calling out defensive formations in football or calling pitches as China Spring’s starting catcher for most of his four seasons, Faulkner was constantly the voice his teammates listened for.

“He’s so commanding. A brilliant football kid but also had a personality that when it was time to get to work, it was time to get to work,” said Tyler Beatty, a Cougars assistant last season who has since taken over as China Spring’s head football coach. “He was one of the most special players to be around even outside of what he was able to do on the field. The kids respect the heck out of him. The coaches know that he’ll run through a wall for them.”

Jesse Lopez, who as head coach guided the Cougar baseball team to the state tournament earlier this month, was always looking to get Faulkner a break behind the plate and get someone else some experience. But he could rarely bring himself to move Faulkner, who ended up catching 253 of 256 innings for the Cougars.

“It’s almost like having another coach back there,” said Lopez, who took a job as Waxahachie's head baseball coach this week. “What separates him is just the fact that he works so hard. He wants to know and he asks questions. It only takes him one time to kind of figure it out. We tell him to mix up the signs and he’s constantly mixing up the signs.”

Like Moody, Faulkner bookended his senior season by playing at the state level. China Spring won the 4A Division II state championship in football and then reached the baseball state tournament before falling, 2-1, against Argyle in the semifinals.

Faulkner, the Super Centex Baseball Player of the Year this spring, committed last summer to play football at Lamar. He’ll be joined there by Bowden and fellow Cougar defender Dawson Exline.

Having been a multi-sport athlete at China Spring for so long, one of Faulkner’s biggest challenges in college might be focusing on one task.

“This football season, it was a blast — going to state, going 16-0. It was the funnest time. There’s absolutely nothing better than playing high school football,” Faulkner said. “In baseball season, we started playing and started going deep and winning and I was like, ‘Man, this is going to be really, really tough to give up.’ You have to give up one of the two things you’ve done your whole life.”