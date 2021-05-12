 Skip to main content
Super Centex baseball, softball, all-academic nominations sought
Super Centex baseball, softball, all-academic nominations sought

Central Texas softball and baseball coaches whose seasons are complete may submit nominations for the annual Super Centex teams.

Nominations should include the players’ positions, classifications, statistics, and any pertinent award or honors they may have won. They can be emailed to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com or Chad Conine at chad.conine@wacotrib.com.

Nominations are also being accepted from all Central Texas sports coaches and athletic directors for the 2020-21 Super Centex All-Academic Team. To be eligible, a nominee must have been a varsity athlete and had a grade point average of 90 or above.

Please include the athlete’s sports achievements and awards, their academic achievements, their community service endeavors and their GPA on a 100-point scale. Nominations can be sent to Brice Cherry at the above email address.

