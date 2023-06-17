Jeremiah Arnett knew his last pitch in a Midway uniform was coming eventually, and he was going to make the most of it.

Arnett, a senior right-handed pitcher, propelled the Panthers to the third round of playoffs and earned the 2023 Super Centex Baseball Player of the Year distinction.

“I've been on varsity the last two years so I've seen seniors leave for two years, so it was definitely different being in my steps and realizing every pitch, 'This could be your last pitch. There will be a last pitch at some point,'” Arnett said. “It was definitely memorable making it as far as we did just because it was the first time we had in a while. I hope I left a legacy that the players behind me will cherish or chase after for the future.”

While a lot of high school players vacillate between the field and the batter's box, Arnett quickly learned pitching was where his strength was found. As Midway's ace in 2023, the Wichita State signee picked up a 10-1 record with a 0.89 ERA, striking out 84 batters and walking just 16 over 79 innings of work.

Employing a four-pitch arsenal that held opposing hitters to a .149 batting average, Arnett was able to keep batters off-balance. Of the 1,097 pitches he threw this season, 725 went for strikes.

Panthers head coach Eddie Cornblum said that Arnett's effectiveness wasn't just a result of his talent, but also his maturity and attention to preparation.

“I saw him as a Little League guy and would go to his games and watch him. You can see those guys that stand out just a little bit different. He was,” Cornblum said. “He put his focus on pitching.

"I mean, I'm not talking just about mechanics, but he understands the mental side of the game. He understands how to prepare, understands about arm care. He was just a little bit different and that's why he ended up being an elite-type pitcher for us.”

When Arnett's final pitch arrived in Game 1 against Rockwall-Heath, which ended in a tough call for the Panthers, the senior said there was a lot of emotions.

“It wasn't the last game of the season for everybody so it was tough knowing there's more I felt like I could have done,” Arnett said. “Overall, it was just sad. But excited for the future, remembering all the memories I had in this jersey, in this uniform over the last four years.”

Even though the ending was bittersweet, Arnett is ready to head up to Wichita State and get to work with Shockers. He is embracing the uncertainty, both the good and the bad, saying that is what he's most excited about when it comes to playing at the next level.

“I'm excited to see where Wichita State can take me and how I'm going to be able to elevate my game from there,” Arnett said. “I'm trying to go there and win a championship. ... There's an urgency to get back there, and I really like that about the program.”

Coach of the Year: Cory Beckham, China Spring

If there's one thing China Spring knows how to do, it's win championships.

And winning championships is something 2023 Super Centex Baseball Coach of the Year Cory Beckham knows a lot about, leading the Cougars to the 2023 state title in his first year as head coach of his alma mater.

It took only 24 innings at Disch-Falk Field.

“I think that's the thing that makes it so special, because it's never happened before,” Beckham said of the marathon China Spring pulled out last week in Austin. “To do it in 24 innings, in back-to-back nights, to be able to gather enough physical energy and mental fortitude to endure that, just shows the amazing effort by our team and how great they really were.”

China Spring made its first trip to the state tournament in over two decades just a summer ago but fell in the semifinal to Argyle by one run. After Beckham took the job following the departure of Jesse Lopez, he made it clear the Cougars weren't going to be satisfied with just making the state tournament this time around. They were going to win it.

“I firmly believe and I learned it as a player in high school that when you go to the state tournament, even though it's amazing to do that, you do go to win,” Beckham said. “And if you don't go to win, you're just happy to be there, those are the teams that usually lose. I wanted this team to experience what I experienced as a coach and as a player, to go win it.

“Last year I felt like their team was so excited to get to the state tournament and I think that was a clear advantage for our team knowing that they didn't win and they wanted it so bad. I felt like it really pushed the players, helped them get to the final destination, which was the state championship. A lot of things went into it. We might have been just a little lucky too, with a few breaks here and there, but I do believe you make your luck and the players did it.”

It definitely seemed like fortune favored China Spring. A comeback win in a one-off playoff against a determined Gatesville, forcing a game three against a vengeful Carthage, a three-game bounce-back pummeling of an unraveling Taylor, and a pair of extra-inning battle of wills in the state tournament led to gold. And that's just the beginning for this Cougar program.

“This year was supposed to be about establishing what China Spring baseball was going to be in the future,” Bekham said. “Whatever the results were going to be, it is what it is. But we wanted to make sure the kids learned different aspects of baseball — learn how to be great teammates, of course learn how to work hard, we wanted them to have fun and really to create an opportunity to really develop some character traits and skills that can carry into real life because all of them aren't going to play baseball.

“I'm proud of them. At times they didn't always like some of the things, maybe even some of the rules or maybe Coach Beckham's really hard on them or Coach Beckham expects a lot out of them. Sometimes they don't really like it but I think at the end they were starting to understand more and more of what the coaching staff and what the expectations were about and how that can breed success, and not just in our teams but in their own individual lives.”

One thing is for sure, whether it be on the gridiron or diamond, China Spring expects to add more trophies to its trophy case.

Newcomer of the Year: Cooper Kent, Bosqueville

It can be a lot of pressure to step into a starring role as a freshman, but Bosqueville's Cooper Kent made it look easy.

With the Bulldogs' top two arms out for the season, the 2023 Super Centex Newcomer of the Year had to take on a bigger job than expected.

“It meant a lot to me, the coaches and teammates taking me underneath their belt and trusting me to do my job and help the team out,” Kent said.

There wasn't any hesitation from Kent to start off the season, being thrown in early on, shifting easily from the hardwood to the baseball diamond. Bosqueville head coach David Anderson said Kent proved to be a competitor from the beginning.

“He did an awesome job,” Anderson said. “He was out into a lot of big moments for us. Going into the year we thought at best he was probably going to be our number three pitcher because we had two really good guys but with injuries. He had to step in to a big role for us and he kept his composure all year long. He got into every battle and he kept us in every ball game. Without him, as a team, we don't go four rounds deep and he just did a really good job.”

Kent posted a 7-1 record with 34 strikeouts in 2023 and helped Bosqueville to the 2A regional semifinal. He was just as effective on the offensive side of the ball, hitting .333 with 14 RBIs. His efforts earned him the District 14-2A Newcomer of the Year honor. In Anderson's words, Kent was lights out in center field, and his speed on the basepaths and ability to play small ball was an asset for the Bulldogs. For Kent, the approach was simple.

“On the mound I just try to throw strikes and let my defense help me out behind me, make good plays,” Kent said. “(Offensively) I'm just trying to hit the ball, trying to make plays happen and hopefully get on base and help the runners in front of me score.”

Anderson said that he believes Kent possesses the work ethic to get better and become more confident on the field when the pitcher returns for his sophomore year in 2024.

“He'll come in with a lot more confidence knowing that he's going to be the guy for us and that everybody has his back and loves playing behind him,” Anderson said. “He just keeps working hard and every year he just keeps getting better. If he keeps getting better that means we're getting better as a team and we're really looking forward to it.”

First-team profiles

ELANDIS TAYLOR

Jr, Valley Mills

Served as sturdy backstop for 28-win Eagles, supplying a .433 average with 44 runs, 42 RBIs and 20 steals, also threw out 19 baserunners.

RILEY SUSTALA

So, Abbott

Steady sophomore shortstop made all-state tournament team for 1A state champs, producing .461 average with 14 doubles and 32 RBIs.

MASON KIRK

Sr, China Spring

The MVP of Cougars’ 12-inning state semi win, Kirk covered ton of ground at shortstop while setting school records in hits, runs and steals.

CHASE FRICKE

Jr, Troy

District 19-3A MVP totaled .444 batting average with 37 runs, 15 doubles and 46 RBIs, helping Trojans win 27 games and district championship.

CASON JOHNSON

Jr, Valley Mills

Sharp-eyed shortstop struck out only once on the season while tallying .473 average, 43 runs, 54 RBIs and 37 stolen bases for 14-2A co-champs.

EASTON PAXTON

Jr, West

Multi-sport standout knows what he’s doing on the diamond, helped Trojans to regional final behind .404 average, 50 runs and 23 stolen bases.

JOHN YOUENS

Sr, Bosqueville

Baylor signee, THSBCA all-star wasn’t able to pitch this year due to injury, but still made massive impact with his bat, delivering 7 HRs, 50 RBIs.

BRECK CHAMBERS

Sr, Crawford

Gifted all-around athlete closed out high school career with style, crafting .435 average with 34 runs, 33 RBIs and 1.000 fielding percentage.

JOHNNY TORRES

Jr, Midway

Praised for his big baseball IQ by his coach, Torres was both a run producer (34 hits, 27 RBIs) and a run saver, with great defense in right field.

NIK SANDERS

Sr, University

Teams tried to pitch around highly regarded University of Texas signee, but Sanders still hit .548 with five home runs, struck out only three times.

KARSYN JOHNSON

Sr, Abbott

At some point or another, Johnson played all nine positions for state champs and gave Panthers 39 runs, 37 RBIs and .952 fielding percentage.

COOPER KENT

Fr, Bosqueville

Trib’s top newcomer proved big-time for Bulldogs, going 7-1 on mound for regional semifinalists, including clutch playoff win over Riesel.

BRENAN DANIEL

Sr, China Spring

Veteran slinger went 9-2 with 71 strikeouts as Cougars’ ace, also helped Class 4A state champs at plate with 42 hits, 31 runs and 27 RBIs.

JEREMIAH ARNETT

Sr, Midway

Wichita State signee, THSBCA all-star limited opposing batters to .149 average on his way to 10-1 record for Class 6A regional quarterfinalists.

CAMERON JOHNSON

Jr, Midway

Breakthrough hurler posted one of the best ERAs in Central Texas (1.07) while tallying nine wins, including a no-hitter in a win over Forney.

THOMAS PEREZ

Jr, Valley Mills

For his career, Perez has racked up a 25-1 pitching record, including 10-0 this season, and he’s no slouch with the bat (.433, 47 runs, 39 RBIs).

KADE BING

Sr, West

West could really ring it up with Bing, who struck out 85 batters in 65 innings, while displaying fleet feet on basepaths (8 triples, 19 steals).

CORY BECKHAM

Coach, China Spring

In his first season guiding his alma mater, Beckham gave steady guidance to “Cardiac Cougars” on way to ninth state tournament, fifth title.