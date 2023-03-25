Camden Brock likes to be in control of the game.

The Tribune-Herald's 2023 Super Centex Player of the Year, his second Super Centex honor after receiving Newcomer of the Year in 2022, helped lead Lorena to the Region III-3A semifinals, averaging 18.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. But for the junior guard, the most challenging part of the season was seeing it come to an end.

“This was probably our closest year to going to San Antonio yet and we lost to the state champions (Hitchcock) and they won by like 20, so we just need to learn how to make it over that hump,” Brock said. “I wouldn't say anything was challenging, the difficult part was it all ending. When we had challenges we met them, we always overcame them.”

The grandson of outgoing McLennan women's basketball head coach Bill Brock, Camden is no stranger to the game of basketball. In his own words, being on the court feels natural, like he's doing what he was meant to do.

“Just all the simple things really,” Brock said of what he has learned from his grandfather. “He's big on defense because he was the post coach at Baylor and his main emphasis was defense, so I take pride in that. …(He watches) every game he can, he calls me after every game and tells me what I need to work on. I usually go up there on the weekends and we work on stuff that we need to do. So, he helps me a lot.”

Brock's multidimensional ability and knowledge of the game are part of what has made him successful on the court. Being able to play the perimeter, handle and shoot the ball well, get to the rim and catch on the blocks with his back to the basket have been some of his strengths offensively, according to Leopards head coach Matt Jackson. But Brock's drive and mentality have also been a major asset for the Lorena team.

“He just has a desire to win,” Jackson said. “I think he's got a lot of confidence. Confidence is so important, and not arrogance, not cockiness. He's confident in what he could do. I always tell the guys that confidence comes from knowing you put the work in. So he has the right to be confident because he comes in and he puts the work in on his own.”

The season has only just ended and Jackson noted that Brock is already back in the gym working on improving his ballhandling skills, among other things. During his two seasons with the Leopards, Brock has become more of a vocal leader.

“I always do what's right but I'm not always very verbal, especially last year,” Brock said. “This year I was a lot more verbal, I was a lot more open with my team and my coaches, too. I feel like that helped us all communicate.”

Jackson can see Brock's growth into that leader role and hopes to see it continue. The Lorena squad will return a core group of seniors next season, led by Brock, and the Leopards will be motivated to come back better next season after the loss to Hitchcock.

“That loss to Hitchcock is not sitting real well with him and those guys in the locker room,” Jackson said. “They felt like they had a chance in that ball game, then they go down, they watch Hitchcock win by 30 in the state semifinals and then win by 20 in the state finals. I think that edge right there of getting over that hump, we've lost in this round for three years in a row, so I think it's become a little more personal for him, too.”

Newcomer of the Year:

London Smith, University

The Smith family might as well be called the Super Centex Smiths. University guard London Smith shifted from the gridiron to the hardwood to pick up Super Centex Boys' Basketball Newcomer of the Year, after being named the Trib's Offensive Newcomer of the Year in the football season.

On a young squad full of talent and potential, Smith averaged 13.8 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game, 4.3 assists per game and 2.3 steals per game, also earning the District 22-5A Newcomer of the Year merit.

“Means a lot to me to contribute to both the basketball and football side of things, keep a legacy going and help basketball and football win games,” Smith said. “Two different conditionings, right when you finish football and right into basketball. A lot of practicing, weekend practicing, workouts — that helped a lot, conditioning, a lot of that helped stay in shape.”

University head coach Ricardo Felix, who was an assistant when London's dad Rodney Smith was in charge of the program, has known London since he was a little kid. He said that London's basketball knowledge and competitiveness has stemmed from being challenged in the game since he was young.

“He was always around basketball, and I think what has helped him a lot is he's been playing basketball since he's young, but he's also been playing up against older players) all his life,” Felix said. “So he's always played two years up, he's gained that experience over time, and I think that's what makes him so effective as a freshman. He's not like other freshmen, they've been playing his own age group. He's always played up.”

Coming from an athletic and competitive family, with both of his parents Rodney and Stacey being Super Centex star athletes during high school, Smith said his parents consistently encourage him to be a leader and to face the challenges with his head up.

“My mom's big on that — be a leader not a follower, make sure everyone's doing what they need to be doing at the right time,” Smith said. “A big thing they tell is keep my head up. Hardships are going to come but you just have to fight through it.”

The Trojans started three freshmen with Ke'Andre Brooks and Justin Neal joining Smith, who said it took the team a little bit of time to hit its stride. Eventually, though, they got it going. University made the playoffs before finishing its season with a bi-district loss A&M Consolidated, which will be fuel for the Trojans come next season.

“The three guys I started as freshmen played on the same team, so I think because they played well together it really helped London lead the team,” Felix said. “He does a great job. I think having his dad help him, raising him in that winning culture London has learned, he's real competitive. One thing he does, he does not like to lose, so he will do everything in his power to try to make the team win.”

Coach of the Year:

Kyle Combs, Live Oak

In his second season as head basketball coach and third at Live Oak, Kyle Combs coached the Falcons to a record-breaking 31-3 season and a trip to the TAPPS 3A quarterfinals, earning the 2023 Super Centex Coach of the Year plaudit.

Combs, who hails from the Scott Drew coaching tree after three years as a grad assistant with Baylor basketball, credited his sophomore-heavy squad for the success of Live Oak's season, noting how encouraging it is to see the hard work paying off so quickly.

“It's an honor. Not going to lie, I was a little bit surprised but we did have an unbelievable season,” Combs said. “A lot of the credit, if not all the credit goes to the players. I told them that at our end of the year meeting. 'When you guys play well, it's a lot of fun for me. Way less issues because everybody's happy when you're winning.' But they put in the work, they put in the time. Just to see success so quickly, a lot of people don't get to see that. That was really encouraging for me in my second year.”

The Falcons started their season with a 19-game winning streak before suffering their first loss in late December during a non-district tournament. Then they went almost perfect in district, winning 11 in a row before taking their lone district loss to Marble Falls Faith Academy.

A win over New Braunfels Christian was the highlight of the playoffs for Live Oak as the Falcons got the victory over the team that knocked them out of the playoffs the year before.

Combs said the Falcons are already preparing on getting better in the season to come, playing a tougher schedule and with a likely target on their back.

“It's a little bit different when people don't really know who you are, they don't expect much out of you. And we saw this about halfway through the year. We did have the target on our back when people realized we did have this huge win streak going and they wanted to end our win streak. We have some experience, but it's definitely going to be different next year.”

Combs began his coaching career only a year after he graduated from Kentucky Christian, getting thrown into the fire when his head coach had to go through some health issues following a stroke. The young coach said it was a unique experience that helped prepare him for the future, especially after he came to Waco to join the staff at Baylor.

“Pretty much the first day I realized I know nothing about basketball and there's so much to learn,” Combs said. “I definitely got to relate back to Coach Drew and the whole coaching tree that's really unbelievable if you look at it. He's got successful coaches everywhere. ... I learned a lot from him for sure, and I think that prepared me for my head coaching job at Live Oak.”

Although most grad assistants look to move on to college jobs or even professional basketball, Combs just wanted to be somewhere with good people and where he could live out his faith as a Christian. It was actually through Drew that he found the job at Live Oak.

“Coach Drew sends his kids to Live Oak, so he knew that there was good people here, people that he trusted,” Combs said. “I honestly love Waco. Me and my wife moved here from Kentucky and we love Waco. When he said, 'There's a job here in town with good people and it's a Christian school,' it was an easy sell for me.”

TRAP JOHNSON

Jr, Belton

District 22-5A Offensive MVP torched nets on his way to 23.0-scoring average, surpassed 1,500-point plateau for his career along the way.

BRADEN JEWELL

Sr, China Spring

When Jewell’s shots were shining, Cougars were hard to beat. He led China Spring with 13.9 scoring average, put up 23 and 19 in two playoff games.

JELANI McDONALD

Sr, Connally

Co-district MVP, Oklahoma State football signee was no less smooth on court, averaging 14.2 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals for regional quarterfinalists.

JY’LON NOBLES

Jr, Connally

Co-District 23-4A MVP really came into his own during junior season, supplying 14 points, 8 rebounds and 4.5 assists for 28-win district champions.

LUKE TORBERT

Sr, Crawford

Torbert took quarterback mindset to hardwood, winning district MVP honors while averaging 14.2 points, 3.4 assists and nabbing 34 steals.

TRISTAN WILSON

So, Live Oak

Super-soph guard set Live Oak’s single-season scoring record, also averaged 4.4 assists in leading Falcons to best record in school history.

CAMDEN BROCK

Jr, Lorena

If you want someone who will defend, rebound, bring ball up court, swish a 3 or throw down a dunk, Leopards’ smooth all-state swingman is your guy.

LANDON ANDERSON

Sr, Mexia

Fierce all-state performer, district MVP spearheaded Blackcats’ run to regional quarterfinals behind 21.9 points, 3.9 assists, 3 steals per game.

BANNER ALLMAN

Sr, Gatesville

Victory Bowl all-star could fill up the nets, leading the Hornets in scoring (18.1 ppg) with 13 games of 20 or more and two of 30-plus.

KEEGAN ROWELL

Sr, Lorena

One of best shooters in the area can also score going to the hoop, as he averaged 13.6 points and set Lorena’s all-time 3-point shooting record.

ELI KENNEDY

Sr, Texas Wind

Hard-working guard finished career with 22-point, 6-assist averages, led Wind to three TAIAO state championships, one runner-up finish.

PRESTON PUSTEJOVSKY

Sr, Abbott

All-state veteran, 25-1A MVP put up 17.9 points, 8 boards per game in spurring Panthers to undefeated regular season, trip to regional finals.

TYLER SHEA

Sr, Gatesville

All-district 6-foot-6 big man patrolled the paint with authority for 28-win Hornets, averaging 17 points, 9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks per outing.

LONDON SMITH

Fr, University

Multisport standout averaged 13.8 points on his way to securing Super Centex Newcomer of Year honor to go with one he won in football.

KYLE COMBS

Coach, Live Oak

Second-year Falcons coach led underclassman-heavy team to best record in school history at 31-3, trip to TAPPS 3A state quarterfinals.