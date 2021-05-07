Super Centex Boys Soccer: La Vega forward Torres made the most of his shot

“It’s incredible,” La Vega coach Manuel Gibson said. “Over the last few years, Omar didn’t play a whole lot after we got ahead. I want Omar to get his goals, but we didn’t want to embarrass other schools. So it’s been a balance between wanting to let him get his goals and trying not to embarrass the other team.

“He just wanted to do what it took for the team to win. He’s the type that understands we’re only as good as our weakest link and if he has to sacrifice every now and then for the team, he was happy with that.”

Torres said one of his most valuable skills is to see the field and see plays developing. He’s grown up playing soccer, so he’s been in just about every situation imaginable. And he learned from an early age to master those situations.

“Ever since I was a little kid, that’s something my dad taught me,” Torres said. “Find a way, any way, just make sure to get the ball in the goal.”

In nominating Torres for Super Centex Player of the Year, Gibson made a comparison to baseball’s Reggie Jackson being “the straw that stirs the drink.” For Gibson, Torres was the straw, the glass and the ice.