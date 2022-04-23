Super Centex Boys Soccer Team: Will-full strategy always worked for Cougars

When everyone on the field and everyone in the stands knows exactly what’s coming — and yet everyone is powerless to stop it — that speaks to the genius of the strategy.

Or, perhaps, the genius of the player himself.

China Spring centered its soccer game plan around one individual this season: senior midfielder William Bradshaw. There was no mystery to what the Cougars were trying to do. They wanted to get the ball to Bradshaw as often as possible, and defenses knew it. Good luck stopping it, though.

The fact that Bradshaw was able to dominate even in the midst of such responsibility separated the Cougar four-year starter as the clear choice as the Super Centex Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

When China Spring coach Rodrigo Barrientos gathered his team for its first preseason workouts, he was reminded anew of just how much scoring and ballhandling talent had departed in graduation. But where there was a Will, there was a way (to the goal) for the Cougars.

“When we looked at the personnel we had we just had to say, everything has to go through Will,” Barrientos said. “Will has to be that person on our team to protect the ball, be on the ball, come to the ball, get himself free. We built our entire team to revolve around Will. Sometimes in professional soccer you see it, with Barcelona their whole team used to revolve around (Lionel) Messi. We built this team around William, and for him to honestly carry us, it was great.”

Bradshaw ended up scoring in every district match, and totaled 31 goals and nine assists on the season. His nifty net-finding sparked the Cougars to a 17-win season, including a 13-1 mark in District 17-4A and a share of the district title with La Vega.

He has always felt right at home on the soccer pitch, and that speaks to his background. Bradshaw was born in Colombia and spent the first dozen years of his life there. In South America, playing soccer is like breathing. Everyone does it.

“There’s really nothing to do in Colombia but play soccer. It was football, every day,” Bradshaw said. “Every single day, you got up and you started playing soccer. You went in, you were playing soccer. On days off, it was always on TV. It’s everywhere you go. It was pretty nice, you know? Being around that atmosphere was pretty amazing.”

Bradshaw moved to China Spring in the seventh grade, and immediately started dreaming of one day playing for the Cougar varsity. He got his shot two years later as a high school freshman, even if size-wise he still kind of resembled a middle school student.

“I needed to work on skillful things,” Bradshaw said. “I’m not the tallest player, not that physical, because I’m one of the smaller ones out there. So it was more about technique and how smart you can be with the ball. So I just tried to be more smart with the ball, with my brains and with my feet.”

That meant using misdirection. It meant relying on his dynamic dribbling skills. This season defenses would often mark Bradshaw with multiple defenders, yet he still somehow found a way to wiggle into open spaces and free himself up for scoring opportunities.

“He’s a smart player,” Barrientos said. “He knows where to go into those spaces to kind of get away from defenders. Like I said, our system was built around William to where if they’re marking him there we need to find him on what we call the opposite side of the ball. Defenses didn’t understand that, so we were able to continue to find him, and he was able to put up those numbers that he did this year.”

When asked about facing such heavy defensive attention, Bradshaw laughed and shrugged.

“That was a little frustrating. But it’s OK,” he said. “You’ve just got to change it and accept what they have and try to move and work around it.”

Again, Bradshaw excelled in befuddling defenders even when they could see what was coming. That showed on his favorite goal from the 2022 season, when he slipped in a free kick against Academy while the Bumblebee defense was still trying to orchestrate its positioning.

“We just took it quickly and it went in,” said Bradshaw, who helped the Cougars win that playoff opener, 2-1. “It was a pretty exciting moment. Every goal is pretty exciting, to be honest. … It’s the best. Just afterward, knowing that we just scored a goal, it’s a pretty amazing feeling.”

Bradshaw’s chances to keep experiencing that amazing net-tickling feeling aren’t over just because his time at China Spring is ending. He has signed to continue his soccer career at East Texas Baptist in Marshall. That ETBU program is getting a guy who carries a deep passion for the game and one who won’t shrink from responsibility, as he continually showed during his time in powder blue.

“East Texas Baptist is going to be a lucky team to get him because he’s very knowledgeable in the game, he’s very intelligent, so I think he’ll fit in perfect with that program,” Barrientos said.

Mike Chapman Coach of the Year:

T.J. Sadler, Mexia

When a coach doesn’t always have to be the one to speak up, that’s the sign of a mature team, a special team.

No doubt this Mexia soccer season will be remembered as one of the most special in program history for a long time.

The Blackcats took the words of their coach, T.J. Sadler, to heart and made them their own. Even when they got down, they kept fighting and believing. The end result was the first trip to the regional tournament in program history, as well as a sweet honor for Sadler, as the Trib’s choice as the Mike Chapman Super Centex Coach of the Year. (The award is named for the late, great University coach.)

Amid a bumpy regular season when Mexia was taking some lumps — both physically with injuries and occasionally in the loss column — Sadler overheard some of his players’ conversations. The overarching message inspired the coach, as it basically centered around this idea: Stay the course. We’ll be fine in the playoffs once we get everyone back.

“That was really cool to hear them talk to each other that way,” said Sadler, a Mexia alum who also won Super Centex Coach of the Year honors in 2018. “That wasn’t me telling them that. That was them telling them that. I was just reiterating some of the good points that I was hearing. I've been able to see the guys mature a lot over the past year, which is awesome.”

Mexia weathered that regular-season grind and secured its spot in the playoffs. Outsiders probably observed the Blackcats’ 9-9 overall record and its place as the third seed out of District 17-4A and summarily dismissed them, not giving them much of a chance at a playoff run.

But what did those outsiders know? Mexia, confident and fortified by some reinforcements from the training room, tallied eye-opening wins over Gatesville (2-1), La Grange (3-1) and Brookshire Royal (4-2) to advance all the way to the regional semifinals for the first time in school history.

The Blackcats had to fight through plenty of adversity along the way. One of Mexia’s top defenders, Fernando Navarro, suffered a nasty ankle injury at the outset of the playoffs, but he gritted his teeth and continued playing and contributing. Then, with players cramping like crazy in the regional semifinal match against Stafford, Mexia suffered some defensive lapses and fell behind 3-1 by halftime.

But the Blackcats didn’t pack it in, and fought back to tie the score in the second half to force a penalty-kicks shootout. Though Stafford won the shootout, Mexia walked away with no shortage of pride.

Not to mention plenty of confidence for next year.

“Hearing the guys in the locker room talking to each other, they’re saying, ‘Dude, we have a chance at winning a state championship this year. Imagine what we’re going to do next year,’” said Sadler, who also praised the work supplied by his assistant coaches. “It’s awesome for me, but I feel even better for the kids. These guys worked their tails off.

“I have a special group of kids this year and next year. They see it, and everybody else is starting to see it. They’re getting more confident because we’re bringing everybody back. Sky’s the limit in terms of what we can do going forward.”

Newcomer of the Year:

Skylar Boast, Midway

When Kris Kahler first transitioned from Waco High to Midway a few years ago, one of his responsibilities involved teaching a sixth-grade pre-athletics course. It was there that Kahler first spotted a kid named Skylar Boast who was literally running circles around everyone else.

“I said, ‘What’s that kid’s name?’” Kahler said. “They said, ‘Coach, you don’t know Skylar? He’s the fastest kid in the school.’ I went over there and said, ‘Skylar, you’re pretty fast, what do you do?’ He said, ‘Coach, I’m a soccer player.’ I’m like, whoa.”

What Kahler first spotted in Boast four years ago came to fruition this year, as Skylar made his varsity debut as a freshman. He proved more than ready for the jump in competition, powering in 17 goals and five assists on his way to Super Centex Newcomer of the Year recognition.

“I just really wanted to come out there and prove it to myself and to other people that even though I’m just a freshman I could still compete on the varsity level,” Boast said.

Lending even more credence to the argument that Boast reigned as the top newbie in the area was the fact that he compiled his prolific production in limited playing time. He was coming off a hip injury from his eighth grade year and his fitness level was admittedly not where either Kahler or Boast desired. But it’s something he’s attacking with earnest.

Mostly, because that’s who he is. Boast lives in attack mode. He said the “competitiveness of it” is what he appreciates most about the game of soccer.

To which Kahler knowingly snickered.

“I had to laugh when you asked him if he was competitive,” the coach said. “This kid is the epitome of what we look for is athletes. He makes phenomenal grades. He works his tail off every day. My only flaw with him is that I’d wish he’d be a little more vocal. But this kid has got it. He’s very, very fun to coach. Very fun to watch.

"He’s kind of silent at times, but when he has the ball and it’s time to go he’s going to go.”

2022 TRIBUNE-HERALD SUPER CENTEX BOYS SOCCER TEAM

Player of the Year: William Bradshaw, Sr., China Spring

Mike Chapman Coach of the Year: T.J. Sadler, Mexia

Newcomer of the Year: Skylar Boast, Fr., Midway

First Team

Pos Player Cl School

F Johan Flores Sr La Vega

F Hector Sanchez Jr Mexia

F Eric Ortiz Jr Temple

F Jonathan De La Garza Jr Temple

MF William Bradshaw Sr China Spring

MF Tim Rusu Sr La Vega

MF James Webb So Lorena

MF Rey Garcia Jr Mexia

MF Romeo Diaz Sr Robinson

D Juaquin Zarate Jr La Vega

D Alejandro Gonzalez Sr Temple

GK Ivan Magdaleno Jr La Vega

Second Team

Pos Player Cl School

F Alex Varela Jr La Vega

F David Davila So Mexia

F Isaac Ramos Sr University

F Jared Gonzalez So Midway

MF Pavel Ramirez Jr La Vega

MF Diego Gonzalez Sr Waco High

D Hector Herrera So Lake Belton

D Fernando Navarro Jr Mexia

D Blake Borrego Jr Robinson

D Axel Gonzalez-Arroyo Sr Temple

UT Miller Cunningham Sr Waco High

GK Jon Boyd Sr Temple

Honorable Mention

Kevin Muchunu, Lake Belton; Arik Dias and Jorge Martinez, Temple; Julian Juarez, University; David Wyche, Ben Lho and Dalton Latham, Vanguard

First-team profiles

JOHAN FLORES

Jr, La Vega

After totaling two goals and three assists in 2021, area’s top breakout performer exploded for 20 goals, 7 assists in strong senior finale.

HECTOR SANCHEZ

Jr, Mexia

Sanchez netted 29 goals on the season, including four in Mexia’s playoff run, winning 17-4A Offensive MVP for second straight year.

ERIC ORTIZ

Jr, Temple

District 12-6A MVP continued his prolific touch by producing 33 goals, 15 assists for a strong 17-win bi-district finalist.

JONATHAN DE LA GARZA

Jr, Temple

Gifted, swift-footed attacker booted in 20 goals, delivered 10 assists as Wildcats motored to District 12-6A championship.

WILLIAM BRADSHAW

Sr, China Spring

District 17-4A MVP proved as steady as they come by scoring in every district match, will play collegiately at East Texas Baptist.

TIM RUSU

Sr, La Vega

Called the “most athletically gifted athlete I’ve ever had” by his coach, Rusu used those skills to compile 8 goals, 14 assists for Pirates.

JAMES WEBB

So, Lorena

Even facing two to three defenders, Webb persevered, putting in 16 goals while helping Lorena reach playoffs for first time in decade.

REY GARCIA

Jr, Mexia

District 17-4A Co-Midfielder of Year served up more sweet feeds than an ice cream parlor, with 25 assists, including six in the postseason.

ROMEO DIAZ

Sr, Robinson

Rockets’ heady field general demonstrated himself as one of area’s most consistent scorers, with 20 goals, 10 assists on the season.

JUAQUIN ZARATE

Jr, La Vega

Last year’s Super Centex Newcomer of Year blended aggressiveness, intuition to routinely thwart opposing runs downfield.

ALEJANDRO GONZALEZ

Sr, Temple

District 12-6A Defensive MVP helped Wildcats record eight shutouts on the season, also chipped in six goals, six assists of his own.

IVAN MAGDALENO

Jr, La Vega

Stingy netminder led his district in wins (18), shutouts (12) and goals-against average (1.027), helping La Vega reach third round.

SKYLAR BOAST

Fr, Midway

Aggressive, goal-oriented newcomer had a part in 22 goals while helping Midway increase win total by eight from 2021.

TJ SADLER

Coach, Mexia

Mexia alum led Blackcats to area’s deepest playoff run and the program’s historic first-ever appearance in regional tourney.

