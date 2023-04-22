Time is a loop.

Fifteen years after 2008 Super Centex Player of the Year Sean Coles set the Temple High record for career goals scored in a home game against Shoemaker, 2023 Super Centex Player of the Year Eric Ortiz broke it against — you guessed it — Shoemaker.

The Wildcats blanked the Wolves, 9-0, on Jan. 20, with five of them coming off the foot of Ortiz in the first 15 minutes. With seven goals that night, Ortiz reached the 83-goal mark but continued through the winter to finish with 104 career goals, adding 44 in his final season.

“I scored five and then I got out in the first 10 minutes of the half I think,” said Ortiz, the Tribune-Herald's Super Centex Player of the Year. “And I got out because my ankle was hurting but then Coach (Matt) Corley told me I was, like, two goals away, so he told me to do it (at home) instead of going to Bryan and breaking it over there.”

Funny enough, Ortiz almost didn't join the soccer team when he started high school. The last of the Ortiz boys to dash through the Temple field, he was convinced by his older brother, who was already two years in.

“I actually didn't know that about him not wanting to play,” said Temple head coach Matt Corley. "But he actually had two brothers that went through here and I was fortunate enough to coach both of them. Just having those good relationships with those kids, his older brothers, I'm glad he tried it and stuck around. ... I had a good time coaching his two brothers, and Eric was a joy to coach as well. I'm sad there's no other Ortiz boys coming through the program.”

Ortiz said playing soccer with his brother since he was young was one of his favorite things about playing soccer. Because of it, he always played up, against older competition.

“I always played with him, since I was 6 years old,” Ortiz said. “So I played with the 9-year-old team and that's what developed me as a player, playing with older players. ... It challenged me in a way, people just being bigger than me.”

In his four years at Temple, Ortiz has earned the spotlight. He was the District Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, Offensive MVP as a sophomore, District MVP as a junior, and in his final year earned a second Offensive MVP, missing the overall MVP award by just one vote. On top of his goal record, he's also leaving Temple as the career leader in assists because “an assist is as good as a goal," he said.

“Well, first and foremost, he's just a he's a great teammate,” Corley said. “He's really good at scoring goals but he's the kid shows up every day in practice. He works hard, he's always asking questions of how he can get better, what he can do and how he can help his team win.

“He is a forward, but in those games where we needed a kind of little extra bolstering of defense, he dropped into the midfield. He's a very selfless player. He does anything the team needs him to do. ... It's going to be hard to replace him or a kid like him.”

In Texas, there aren't many opportunities to play college soccer on the men's side, especially at big schools, but Ortiz is weighing his options, including some from out of state.

“It's sad because I'm leaving high school and I have to start all over again with another journey, but I'm very excited of what's coming for me,” Ortiz said.

Newcomer of the Year:

Mario Lambarri, Mexia

Fast. Aggressive. Explosive.

It wouldn't be easy to tell that Mario Lambarri is coming off only his freshman season in high school soccer.

Already 5-feet, 11-inches tall and a lot more to go, the soft-spoken Mexia forward was a surprise to Blackcats' opponents this season. On a veteran heavy team, the Super Centex Newcomer of the Year came off the bench early in the season and didn't relinquish the spot, joining Mexia seniors Hector “The Wizard” Sanchez and Edgar Olvera at the front of the Blackcats 4-3-3 lineup.

“My style of play is really aggressive and being fast with the ball,” Lambarri said. “I always like going through people and playing around with them and pushing them. Not really been afraid of them.”

Statistically, Lambarri might not jump off the pages, especially next to Sanchez and Olvera, both of whom had double-digit goals and assists this season. But even with just eight goals and two assists, Mexia head coach TJ Sadler said Lambarri's effort was essential to the Blackcats' 19-win season.

“It was huge,” Sadler said. “Him just being out there and being a physical presence opened up the field for the other players. His ability to hit the ball violently towards goal is awesome. He just didn't get a chance to get it as much as we wanted to. But, hopefully, over the next few years we get him a chance to be successful and I don't know what he can do. It's going to be fun to watch him develop over the next three years.”

The Blackcats made a deep run in the playoffs, falling in the third round in a 1-0 match against El Campo. That came after a 2-0 win over Bay City, a game that saw Lambarri score the winning goal to advance Mexia.

“The second round of playoffs, I felt like I was on top of everybody,” Lambarri said. “I feel like that goal meant a lot to me and motivated me to keep playing.”

While the Blackcats have a good group of upperclassmen returning, they'll still lose a lot of their production with the departure of 12 seniors. With Lambarri having starting experience and a level of maturity one wouldn't expect from a freshman, Sadler hopes he can lead the young guys coming in hoping to earn a spot next year.

“He does not shy away from contact, which is awesome. He thrives on being physical,”Sadler said. “I hope it rubs off on some of the younger guys during training and practices. If you're scared, I'm putting you up against Mario because you're going to learn either get tough or get off the field. He's going to be a flag bearer for sure from here.”

In his own mind, Lambarri just doesn't see the point of playing scared and hopes to continue to get better over the summer.

“I think I was brave enough to come in and work hard with my teammates, not being scared of playing against higher grades than me,” Lambarri said. “I think that no one should be scared of playing with higher people than you and always give it your all.”

Mike Chapman Coach of the Year:



Juan Lopez, Waco High

The Waco High Lions worked overtime this year.

One of two Central Texas teams to make it to the third round of playoffs, Waco High earned a District 22-5A title in overtime over crosstown rival University and picked up an OT upset over a stellar Georgetown squad in the postseason.

The Lions' 19 wins were the most since 2017 when they earned 25, the year before this year's Super Centex Coach of the Year Juan Lopez took over the program. Formerly an assistant coach under Kris Kahler, Lopez led a senior-heavy team in his fifth year as head coach to earn his first Super Centex honor.

“It's exciting the award comes to me but it's not just me,” Lopez said. “It's the coaching staff, it's the kids that put in the hard work. It's my wife at home that allows me to be here and put in the extra time with the kids. It's the fans that came to support. It's the administration that supported us, the coaching staff. I guess, yeah, I get the award but it's not just me. It's a team collective effort.”

There were two sophomores and four juniors on the Waco roster this year. The Senior Night ceremony was a lengthy one as the Lions prepared to faced the Trojans for the district title. The match started late and went into penalty kicks.

The stands were packed in both red and purple, but more red than purple, and the home crowd was euphoric as University missed a penalty kick to give Waco the win.

“It was pretty exciting to me. Senior Night is always a special night so the fact that they were able to win district against the crosstown rivals and such a huge crowd. I mean, the fans were amazing,” Lopez said. “It's never been like that before here.

"So, I mean, it was a pretty emotional night, pretty excited for the seniors especially. The hard work that they've put in for the past four years to finally culminate in a championship for them, the hard work really paid off.”

Waco defeated Lake Creek, 4-2, to set up the epic matchup with Georgetown. Although the Eagles outshot them 27-10, the Lions got ahead early. But Georgetown wasn't going to make it easy, netting the tying goal late in the game to force overtime. This one didn't have to go to PKs, as Waco got the goal in the second overtime period.

“I mean, that game, I guess probably was the cream of the crop for us,” Lopez said. “Georgetown was a really, really good team, highly ranked, picked to go far. They shot what 27 times when we had 10. And we kept fighting. ... It just shows that everything that we've talked to them, sometimes we're going to have ups, sometimes we're going to have downs but you just keep on plugging away, keep on going. Sometimes we'll get a result, sometimes we won't. That day we did.”

The Lions will be letting go of 19 seniors while returning five juniors next season, including Super Centex midfielder Gale Olvera, who scored the winning goals in both the district championship and the playoff win over the Eagles. But they'll lose unanimous District MVP Max Pineda, who netted 31 goals for Waco this year.

Even though replacing that production will be difficult, the foundation has already been set.

“Some of it is like almost starting all over again,” Lopez said. “They kind of know what it is we want to do. I mean, they're a young group and we're going to have to push them and work them really, really hard. That's something we're starting to do now in the offseason.”

JAMES WEBB

Jr, Lorena

Team captain, 23-4A Co-MVP led his district in goals with 38 for Leopards, called the “best player I’ve ever coached” by his veteran head coach.

HECTOR SANCHEZ

Sr, Mexia

District 23-4A Co-MVP is nicknamed “the Wizard” for his ability cast spells on defenders, produced magical totals of 31 goals, 11 assists.

ERIC ORTIZ

Sr, Temple

Wildcats’ career leader in both goals and assists, Ortiz added 44 more scores of his own to his ledger on his way to Super Centex Player of Year honors.

MAX PINEDA

Sr, Waco High

Unanimous winner of 22-5A MVP honor, slick-footed striker penetrated net for 31 goals, 14 assists for Lion team that went three rounds deep.

REY GARCIA

Sr, Mexia

Nobody sets up teammates any better than Cats’ savvy midfielder, who totaled area-high 27 assists on his way to school-record career total of 64.

ZACK ELAM

Sr, Midway

Smart and sneaky with a dangerous left foot, Elam tallied 11 goals, 11 assists for Panthers, “will be a difficult kiddo to replace,” said his head coach.

GAEL OLVERA

Jr, Waco High

Key component in upstart Waco High’s playoff surge, Olvera controlled midfield area nicely, finishing with 19 goals, 7 assists on the season.

ERIC MARTINEZ

Sr, La Vega

District 23-4A Defensive Player of Year called the “most intense, aggressive, fundamentally sound player I’ve ever coached” by Manny Gibson.

FERNANDO NAVARRO

Sr, Mexia

Four-year starter at center back never relented on a 50/50 ball, helping 19-win Mexia total 12 clean sheets (no goals) on the season.

BLAKE BORREGO

Sr, Robinson

Borrego started the season at right winger before moving to right back to secure Robinson’s defense, also chipped in 7 goals, 10 assists.

VICTOR HERRERA

Jr, University

District 22-5A Utility Player of the Year showed effective aggressiveness on both the back end and in the midfield area, also aided in 14 scores.

IVAN MAGDALENO

Sr, La Vega

Four-year starter, Pirates’ vocal leader had to deal with patchwork defense due to La Vega injuries, but still routinely poked away opposing attacks.

MARIO LAMBARRI

Fr, Mexia

Freshman brought a spark to a veteran-led Mexia attack, punching in eight goals for a Blackcat team that won district, advanced to third round.

JUAN LOPEZ

Coach, Waco High

In fifth year as Lions’ head coach after long stint as assistant, Lopez led team to 19-4-3 record and a thrilling double-overtime upset of Georgetown.