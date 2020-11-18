Super Centex football nominations sought

Area coaches whose seasons are complete may submit nominations for the annual Super Centex Football and Super Centex Six-Man Football teams.
Nominations should include a player’s position, height, weight, classification, statistics, and any pertinent honors or awards he has received. They may be sent to Chad Conine at chad.conine@wacotrib.com or Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches are also asked to send in their all-district teams, which will be published along with the Super Centex teams, likely in early January.
