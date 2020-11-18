 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Super Centex football nominations sought
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Super Centex football nominations sought

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Area coaches whose seasons are complete may submit nominations for the annual Super Centex Football and Super Centex Six-Man Football teams.

Nominations should include a player’s position, height, weight, classification, statistics, and any pertinent honors or awards he has received. They may be sent to Chad Conine at chad.conine@wacotrib.com or Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches are also asked to send in their all-district teams, which will be published along with the Super Centex teams, likely in early January.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Centex Podcast: Questioning playoff forfeits, Lorena/McGregor vs. Crawford/Bosqueville, Temple massively underrated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert