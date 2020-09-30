 Skip to main content
Super Centex football podcast: Crawford on the rise, big wins for McGregor and Waco High, Midway's debut, remembering Kristin Hoppa
Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football:

• The new Centex Power 5 pound-for-pound rankings: We've got a new team entering the discussion.

• The biggest wins of the week were undoubtedly McGregor, over Rockdale, and Waco High, over West Mesquite.

• Midway hosts Austin Westlake on Friday to open its 2020 slate, at long last. They'll be the last local team to play a real game: How do we think things are going in COVID-19-era football?

• Chad's donned his Chiefs in tribute to Tribune-Herald reporter and Kansas native Kristin Hoppa, who we lost just last week. We all watched the Super Bowl last year as big Chiefs fans, but for Chad's it's all about Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes. But does it normally work that way? Can you think of a team you've ever followed just for one player?

A few reminders

• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.

• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com  by noon Saturday.

• Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays.  Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.

Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"

