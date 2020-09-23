Super Centex football podcast: Do coaches want to play in easy districts? Plus Centex 4-0 teams, 6-man, 6A/5A talk

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.
Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back and while they don't give sportswriting a bad name, they do go a little bit off the grid this week:
• Let's start with the power 5 Centex pound-for-pound rankings, where it's worth noting that No. 1 Mart and Crawford are the only 11-man programs in the Super Centex area at 4-0. What does that tell you?
• Not to leave out six-man, Jonesboro and Abbott are also 4-0. Can we get our hopes up for a showdown of local six-man powers in the 1A Div. I state semifinals?
• Moving from smallest to biggest, University and Waco High start up this week and Midway follows next week. The star power in University’s district and the District of Doom that is 11-6A is pretty impressive. If you were a high school coach, would you want to play in one of these spotlight, glamorous districts or would you rather fly under the radar?
