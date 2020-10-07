Super Centex football podcast: Mart vs. China Spring: Who you got? Plus Van Halen, Centex rankings and more

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.
Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football:
• First things first: Let's talk Eddie Van Halen — and who qualifies as a "virtuoso" in the sports world.
• The new Centex rankings: Who are the top 5, pound for pound?
• Chad tries to cause trouble at China Spring by asking if the Cougars think they'd match up well with Mart. Agree or disagree?
• Along the same lines, what’s another cross-class matchup you’d like to see? How about La Vega-Midway?
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.
• Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays. Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"
