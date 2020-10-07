 Skip to main content
Super Centex football podcast: Mart vs. China Spring: Who you got? Plus Van Halen, Centex rankings and more
Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football:

• First things first: Let's talk Eddie Van Halen — and who qualifies as a "virtuoso" in the sports world.

• The new Centex rankings: Who are the top 5, pound for pound?

• Chad tries to cause trouble at China Spring by asking if the Cougars think they'd match up well with Mart. Agree or disagree?

• Along the same lines, what’s another cross-class matchup you’d like to see? How about La Vega-Midway?

A few reminders

• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.

• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com  by noon Saturday.

• Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays.  Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.

Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"

