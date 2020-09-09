Super Centex football podcast: Surprise Centex teams of 2020, best made-for-TV players of all-time, state of COVID-19 football

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.
Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back and primed after two weeks in the books, and they're got these topics on their minds:
• We're glad to have played two weeks of football. But if someone woke up from a sixth-month coma today, how would you describe to them the state of high school football in 2020?
• Power rankings time: Who are the top 5 teams in Central Texas? We had a relatively full slate of games last week, but did any of the results cause a shakeup?
• Chad's taking a look at local coaches who are in their second seasons at their schools for a story this week. Among them are candidates for the surprise team of 2020. Who fits that description best so far?
• The TV game of the week, on The CW locally, is Troy at Robinson. That will give Central Texans the opportunity to see Trojans star RB Zach Hrbacek in action. So here's the question: Name the one player you’ve seen at the high school level that you think would make for good TV viewing.
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.
• Our weekly StatsPlus package is coming up soon. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays. Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"
