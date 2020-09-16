Super Centex football podcast: Why La Vega-Argyle is like Cavs-Warriors, junior high Bon Jovi and more

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.
Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back and while they don't give sportswriting a bad name, they do go a little bit off the grid this week:
• One Class 4A Waco team drops out of the Trib's pound-for-pound power 5 rankings and another moves up a spot.
• It's nostalgia time: Who were our favorite football players from junior high school years? And our favorite 80s-style songs? (No singing, we promise.)
• It's No. 1 vs. No. 2: Even though they're a hundred miles away, is Argyle the biggest rivalry for La Vega? How would you classify this grudge match, honed through meaningful games? Does it compare to Cavs-Warriors?
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.
• Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays. Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"
