Super Centex football podcast: Why La Vega-Argyle is like Cavs-Warriors, junior high Bon Jovi and more
Super Centex football podcast: Why La Vega-Argyle is like Cavs-Warriors, junior high Bon Jovi and more

Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back and while they don't give sportswriting a bad name, they do go a little bit off the grid this week:

• One Class 4A Waco team drops out of the Trib's pound-for-pound power 5 rankings and another moves up a spot.

• It's nostalgia time: Who were our favorite football players from junior high school years? And our favorite 80s-style songs? (No singing, we promise.)

• It's No. 1 vs. No. 2: Even though they're a hundred miles away, is Argyle the biggest rivalry for La Vega? How would you classify this grudge match, honed through meaningful games? Does it compare to Cavs-Warriors?

A few reminders

• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.

• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.

• Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays. Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.

Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"

